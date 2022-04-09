News
Trump Has a ‘Flagrant’ New Scandal — and It Comes From Him Being ‘Stupid or Really Corrupt’: Expert
After 11 p.m. on Friday evening, The New York Times published a bombshell new report on former President Donald Trump.
“The Trump administration left office without providing the State Department with an accounting of the gifts former President Donald J. Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence and other White House officials received from foreign governments in 2020, the department disclosed late Friday. The department said that as a result, it could not fully account for the gifts officials received, the latest example to emerge in recent months of how the Trump administration’s flouting of laws and norms about the day-to-day operations of government now makes it harder to determine whether anything improper took place,” Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Michael Schmidt reported.
Schmidt interviewed Richard Painter, who served as the chief ethics lawyer during the George Bush administration.
“It’s flagrant and it looks terrible,” he explained. “Either it was really stupid or really corrupt.”
This is not the first time Trump flouted this particular law.
“The State Department’s inspector general reported in November that tens of thousands of dollars in gifts given to Trump administration officials were missing. They included a 30-year-old Suntory Hibiki bottle of Japanese whiskey given to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, worth $5,800, and a 22-karat-gold commemorative coin valued at $560 given to another State Department official. The inspector general also found that monogrammed commemorative pewter trays, marble trinket boxes and leather portfolios made with department funds to give to foreign leaders at the Group of 7 summit in 2020 that was canceled because of the pandemic were missing,” The Times reported.
Despite the pandemic in 2020 at least a dozen foreign leaders visited the White House and Trump traveled abroad to India and Switzerland. In India he received a bust of Gandhi, a sculpture of Gandhi’s famous “three monkeys” metaphor and a spinning wheel. None were listed.
— Michael S. Schmidt (@nytmike) April 9, 2022
‘Criminal Conspiratorial Intent’: Legal Experts Stunned Trump Jr. Claimed ‘Operational Control’ Over Election Results
Two days before the 2020 election was called for Joe Biden the President’s son, Donald Trump, Jr. sent a text to the White House Chief of Staff that said “we have operational control” to ensure a second Trump term, according to a just-published CNN bombshell report.
“It’s very simple,” Trump Jr. added in the November 5 text. “We have multiple paths We control them all.”
The damning text to Mark Meadows did not end there.
“We have operational control Total leverage,” Trump Jr’s text continued. “Moral High Ground POTUS must start 2nd term now.”
Legal experts are weighing in.
U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), an attorney who obtained the rank of Colonel in the Air Force Judge Advocate General (JAG) Corps made sure to stress the President’s son’s remarks seem to reveal illegality:
This sure looks like an illegal conspiracy.
(Yes I know that in legal terms a conspiracy is itself already illegal and the word illegal is redundant. But I wanted to say illegal again to emphasize how illegal Donald Trump Jr.’s actions appear to be). https://t.co/HN0yX6RCN1
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 8, 2022
Former federal prosecutor of 30 years, Glenn Kirschner, wrote: “The ‘Subject’ line of Don Jr.’s email might as well have been, ‘I’m a member of my father’s criminal conspiracy to overturn the election.’ ”
And he asks, “How long do we have to endure this open, treasonous criminality by Trump and company before someone gets indicted?”
Election law expert Rick Hasen, a law and political science professor at the University of California, Irvine School of Law says “Mark Meadows election subversion texts are the gift that keep on giving. It’s amazing he didn’t fight against turning them over.”
Former US Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal served up a one-word response: “Premeditated.”
Richard Painter, former chief White House ethics lawyer in the George W. Bush administration: “This was an attempted putsch. He belongs in the slammer!”
“The son of a US President plotted to stop the US government from carrying out the transfer of presidential power,” tweeted attorney Luppe B. Luppen.
Popular MSNBC legal analyst and former federal prosecutor:
Who thinks the former President wouldn’t throw his namesake son under the bus if it came down to that? “It’s very simple,” Trump Jr. texted to Meadows on November 5, adding later in the same missive: “We have multiple paths We control them all.” https://t.co/HOVHv75AQ3
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) April 8, 2022
Former Manhattan DA’s office prosecutor Tristan Snell:
The Trump Conspiracy had already begun BEFORE all the votes in the 2020 election had been counted.
They had criminal conspiratorial intent BEFORE they came up with the bogus “voter fraud” excuse. The texts between Donald Trump Jr. and Mark Meadows demonstrate that clearly.
— Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) April 8, 2022
‘Torture’: Fox & Friends’ Brian Kilmeade Ramps Up Anti-Vaxx Rhetoric After Pelosi Tests Positive
“Fox & Friends” has decided to flex its anti-vaxx muscles again, as rates of COVID vaccinations dramatically slow amid what appears to have been a brief respite of the pandemic. But this week as many prominent Democrats including Speaker Nancy Pelosi (and GOP Senator Susan Collins) test positive for the coronavirus, the far right-wing cable network is back to downplaying the vital vaccine.
“You tell us the vaccine works, but then you stop talking about it, and everybody who’s testing positive for it – like Jen Psaki – four shots. You wonder why people are having doubts about this whole two-year torture, condescending talk that we’ve been experiencing from that White House,” raged co-host Biran Kilmeade.
“Nancy Pelosi, vaccinated and boosted, we do wish her well,” added co-host Ainsley Earhardt. “We hope she’s OK. We wonder if she’s going to get the monoclonals.”
Kilmeade interrupted, declaring, “I heard she’s asymptomatic – most people are asymptomatic.”
The vaccines, of course, are designed to prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death. On that front, they continue to do excellent work. They also protect against contracting COVID, but nothing is 100 percent guaranteed. And as too many Americans, mostly conservatives, continue to refuse to get vaccinated – allowing variants to mutate and become more transmissible, more people are going to get infected.
What the Fox News crew almost never talk about are the after-effects of COVID. Months after contracting COVID many have difficulty breathing, coughs, lasting lung damage, some experience long-term cardiac effects, and more.
Watch:
Fox is using the wave of high-profile, vaccinated Democrats getting COVID as a hook for more anti-vax talk. pic.twitter.com/VKKeNgv6Ey
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) April 8, 2022
Watch: Senate Republicans Walk Out of the Chamber as Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmed as First Black Woman Justice
It was a historic vote that will live forever in the history books: The Senate confirmed the first Black woman to become a U.S. Supreme Court justice. And it was a vote that too will go down in history. Not only for being by such an incredibly slim margin – 53 to 47 – but for how Senate Republicans treated the entire process.
Take Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), who purposely made the entire country – including the President and his nominee, watching from the Roosevelt Room in the White House – wait more than 16 minutes until he showed up to cast the final vote, a “no.” Sen. Paul wasn’t even dressed in a suit, he wore “casual attire” and had to vote from off the Senate floor, just one more on a pile of indignities he inflicted on what many experts have said is one of the most qualified people ever to be nominated to the Supreme Court.
Rand Paul wasn’t the only Republican to treat Judge Jackson with disdain. Senators Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, John Cornyn, Mike Lee, Tom Cotton and Marsha Blackburn – among others – all but accused her of being soft on pedophiles.
After Sen. Paul cast the final vote – Democrats let the clock run as they waited for him to show up – the chamber erupted in celebration. At least Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), who voted for Jackson, stood and applauded.
History made: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court in a 53-47 vote.
She will be the first Black woman and first former public defender to ever sit on the bench. pic.twitter.com/xwAzdNhBN8
— The Recount (@therecount) April 7, 2022
Within seconds, Senate Republicans got up and walked out. No effort to congratulate the Democrats, no effort to acknowledge the historic nature of the proceedings, they just stood up, and skulked out, as you can see in this close-up clip. As you can see from the photo at the top their side of the chamber was almost completely empty.
Some Republicans walk out during the applause. Mitt Romney stays and continues to clap pic.twitter.com/b9z8huQQIY
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 7, 2022
The above clip has nearly one million views in just two and a half hours.
