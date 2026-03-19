Trump’s Greenland Obsession Had Denmark Fully Prepping for War Against America: Report

Denmark had been quietly planning strategies to protect Greenland from possible American aggression soon after President Donald Trump was elected, but those plans surged into high gear this January, when U.S. forces attacked Venezuela. Denmark formed an alliance with France, Germany, Norway, and Sweden, flew heavily armed Danish F-35 fighter jets and troops to Greenland with bombs to blow up its own runways if necessary to prevent U.S. aircraft from landing, and prepared for casualties by flying bags of blood to the autonomous territory of roughly 56,000 residents.

Danish public broadcaster DR, via a Google translation, reported that Trump’s early January remarks, when he threatened that the U.S. could acquire Greenland the easy way or the “hard way,” and “whether they like it or not,” accelerated the governments’ plans.

“With the Greenland crisis, Europe realized once and for all that we need to be able to take care of our own security, says a top French official who has played a crucial role in the intense months and critical days of the Greenland crisis,” DR reported.

Citing the DR report, Euronews reported that in January, “several EU nations, including France, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, and others, sent troops to Greenland under a Danish-led NATO exercise dubbed ‘Arctic Endurance.’ It was a real deployment and not an exercise, another military source told DR.”

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“Would you like more soldiers? You could have them,” one French official reportedly told Denmark, DR noted. “Would you like more naval support? You could have that. Would you like more air support? You could have that too.”

One source told DR that their assessment of the threat of an American takeover of Greenland included the fact that the “official machinery of the United States is not working the way it used to.”

“Trump doesn’t have the same level of people around him as before who would talk him out of it. It’s super dangerous.”

And while President Trump may now be more focused on the current quagmire he faces in his war against Iran, Denmark does not believe the danger has passed.

“This is not over. Trump is here for three more years,” one high-ranking source in the Danish security apparatus told DR.

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Image via Reuters