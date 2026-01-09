‘Easy Way’ or ‘Hard Way’: Trump Threatens Greenland Again

President Donald Trump vowed to do “something” with Greenland, the autonomous territory he has threatened to purchase or take over militarily, during his meeting with executives from some of the largest Big Oil companies.

The vast majority of Greenlanders, who are part of the Kingdom of Denmark, have said they do not want the United States to own them. Denmark has also stated Greenland is not up for grabs, and several European leaders have stressed that the United States cannot interfere with Greenland — with at least one, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, warning that if Trump were to engage in a military incursion it would mean the end of NATO.

“I would like to make a deal,” Trump told reporters on Friday afternoon.

“You know, the easy way, but if we don’t do it the easy way we’re gonna do it the hard way,” the president stressed.

“I’m a fan of Denmark, too, I have to tell you, and, you know, they’ve been very nice to me,” he continued. “Uh, I’m a big fan, but, you know, the fact that they had a boat land there 500 years ago doesn’t mean that they own the land, uh, sure, we had lots of boats go there also.”

“We’re not gonna have Russia or China occupy Greenland, and that’s what they’re gonna do if we don’t,” Trump insisted, seemingly ignoring the role NATO plays.

“So we’re gonna be doing something with Greenland, either the nice way or the more difficult way,” he again said.

Some critics appeared to mock the president.

Marlow Stern, who teaches at the Columbia School of Journalism, asked, “does he know how america was discovered genuine question.”

“If having ‘a boat land there 500 years ago’ isn’t a basis to claim ownership of the land boy do i have some news for the self proclaimed ‘Heritage Americans,'” wrote Rolling Stone’s Nikki McCann Ramírez.

Trump on Greenland: If we do not do it the easy way, we will do it the hard way. By the way, I am a fan of Denmark. The fact they had a boat land there 500 years ago does not mean they own the land. We will be doing something with Greenland—the nice way, or the more difficult way pic.twitter.com/JBaQ5pNxvC — Acyn (@Acyn) January 9, 2026

