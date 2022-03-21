News
Watch Live: Supreme Court Nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Senate Confirmation Hearings
The first day of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson‘s Senate confirmation hearings begins Monday at 11:00 AM ET. You can watch live below.
Judge Jackson, 51, is considered by legal experts to have more experience than any of those currently sitting on the Supreme Court did at the time of their nomination.
The Washinton Post on Sunday charted her experience against the justices currently sitting on the bench:
In some ways, Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, followed a traditional trajectory to the Supreme Court: Harvard Law, Supreme Court clerk, federal appeals judge. But her time as a public defender would be unique among the justices. https://t.co/74g9WaX9V1 pic.twitter.com/EKceETtHwY
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 21, 2022
As of late last week Judge Jackson had already met with 44 Senators.
But because she is the first Black woman ever to be nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court – in 233 years – Republicans are expected to put up a major battle. U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) of insurrection fist-pumping fame, has been falsely claiming she is soft on those charged with child pornography.
That claim has been thoroughly debunked, even by the uber-conservative National Review which writes: “The allegation appears meritless to the point of demagoguery.”
Watch Judge Jackson’s confirmation hearing live, below via PBS NewsHour, or on C-SPAN online, and major news channels. Opening statements start at 11:00 AM.
