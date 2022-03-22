News
Watch: Durbin Destroys Hawley by Allowing Ketanji Brown Jackson to Respond to His Debunked Attack
U.S. Senator Josh Hawley‘s misleading and false allegations have been debunked by mainstream, left-leaning, and even right-wing media and news outlets and yet during his remarks on Monday he brought them up again. The Republican Senator from Missouri’s charges, which are tinged with a QAnon taint, basically are that Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was soft on those found guilty of child pornography.
At the opening of Tuesday’s Senate confirmation hearing Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin decimated Hawley’s attack with a litany of facts, but also by giving Judge Jackson the opportunity to speak to the allegations directly to the Senators and to the American people.
Joyce Vance, an MSNBC and NBC News legal analyst and a former U.S. Attorney observes that “Judge Jackson’s brilliance as a jurist is on full display as she responds to a question about whether she’s soft on crime when it comes to child pornography. Does not shy away from describing the crime as depiction of sex abuse but notes she must follow Congress’ sentencing law.”
3/ The importance of Judge Jackson’s experience as a district judge is also on display here. She references victim impact statements from kids harmed when abused to produce pornography & explains how seriously she deals with defendants who produce/traffic as well as “lookers”
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) March 22, 2022
Watch Chairman Durbin confront the false allegations directly by using Senator Hawley’s own words, and Judge Jackson’s response:
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson responds to accusations about light sentences in child pornography cases. pic.twitter.com/2YUCIA15nD
— CSPAN (@cspan) March 22, 2022
Far Right GOP Senator Falsely Claims Judge Jackson Called Bush and Rumsfeld ‘War Criminals’ – Doubles Down When Debunked
U.S. Senator John Cornyn, a powerful Texas Republican, used the weight of his status to falsely malign Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday. Cornyn accused Judge Jackson of calling then-President George W. Bush and his Secretary of Defense, Donald Rumsfeld, “war criminals,” despite the fact that – as legal experts stress – she did not.
He doubled down later, even after the legal experts weighed in, debunking his allegation.
“I don’t know you well but I’ve been impressed by our interaction, and you’ve been gracious and charming,” Cornyn told Judge Jackson before attempting to malign her. “Why in the world would you call Secretary of Defense Rumsfeld and George W. Bush ‘war criminals’ in a legal filing?”
Judge Jackson looked confused upon hearing the accusation.
“It seems so out of character for you,” he added.
“Senator you may be, are you talking about habeas petitions that I –” Jackson responded.
“I’m talking about when you were representing a member of the Taliban, and the Dept. of Defense identified him as an intelligence officer of the Taliban and you referred to the Secretary of Defense and the sitting President of the United States as ‘war criminals,'” he charged. “Why would you do something like that – it seems so out of character.”
Judge Jackson replied, “Senator, I don’t remember that particular reference, and I was representing my clients and making arguments. I’d have to take a look at what you meant – I did not intend to disparage the President or the Secretary of Defense.”
Angered, Cornyn dispensed with the niceties.
“Well being a war criminal has huge ramifications, you could be subject to the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court, hauled before that international tribunal and charged for war crimes, so it’s not a casual comment I would suggest.”
What is a “casual comment” made without much research is Cornyn’s accusation, which is false, according to legal experts.
University of Texas School of Law law professor Steve Vladeck, an expert on national security law and the prosecution of war crimes, explains, basically, that she did not call them “war criminals,” but cited their offices and in the complaint stated they had committed criminal acts of war.
“While a public defender,” Vladeck writes that Judge Jackson “filed a habeas petition on behalf of a [Guantanimo Bay] detainee alleging that he had been tortured in violation of int’l law; Bush and Rumsfeld were respondents.”
Chairman Durbin was forced to get to the bottom of the reckless allegation, one that shot like a rocket across the far right-wing of social media.
.@SenatorDurbin follows up on @JohnCornyn‘s question: “To be clear, there was no time where you called President Bush or Secretary Rumsfeld a ‘war criminal’.”
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson: “Correct, Senator. Thank you, that was correct.” pic.twitter.com/r073hxcAim
— CSPAN (@cspan) March 22, 2022
Wondering why Judge Jackson seemed surprised when Sen Cornyn asked her why she’d called President Bush & Sec’y Rumsfeld war criminals? It’s because she didn’t. 🧵 https://t.co/lcgn5rjoGK
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) March 22, 2022
Vladeck declared Cornyn’s accusations are, “at the very least, misleading.” (Read his full explanation starting here.)
Even after all the explanations debunking Cornyn’s false claim the Texas Republican took to Twitter to double down: “If you accuse someone of war crimes you are calling them war criminals.”
Others just accepted as fact that Bush and (the late) Donald Rumsfeld are war criminals:
BECAUSE THEY ORDERED WAR CRIMES IS WHY https://t.co/gjaqoBqZ0f
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 22, 2022
Two things can be true at the same time
Ketanji Brown Jackson never referred to George W. Bush and Donald Rumsfeld as “war criminals”
Also, George W. Bush and Donald Rumsfeld were war criminals
— Will Bunch (@Will_Bunch) March 22, 2022
Watch Live: Supreme Court Nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Senate Confirmation Hearings
The first day of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson‘s Senate confirmation hearings begins Monday at 11:00 AM ET. You can watch live below.
Judge Jackson, 51, is considered by legal experts to have more experience than any of those currently sitting on the Supreme Court did at the time of their nomination.
The Washinton Post on Sunday charted her experience against the justices currently sitting on the bench:
In some ways, Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, followed a traditional trajectory to the Supreme Court: Harvard Law, Supreme Court clerk, federal appeals judge. But her time as a public defender would be unique among the justices. https://t.co/74g9WaX9V1 pic.twitter.com/EKceETtHwY
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 21, 2022
As of late last week Judge Jackson had already met with 44 Senators.
But because she is the first Black woman ever to be nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court – in 233 years – Republicans are expected to put up a major battle. U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) of insurrection fist-pumping fame, has been falsely claiming she is soft on those charged with child pornography.
That claim has been thoroughly debunked, even by the uber-conservative National Review which writes: “The allegation appears meritless to the point of demagoguery.”
Watch Judge Jackson’s confirmation hearing live, below via PBS NewsHour, or on C-SPAN online, and major news channels. Opening statements start at 11:00 AM.
‘Appalled’ Former Reagan Official Drops the Hammer on Fox News for ‘Pernicious’ Putin Support
Fox News personalities are flat out scaring their viewers into believing that any moves the United States makes to arm Ukraine to defend itself against the Russian war machine could trigger World War III.
That’s the view of Linda Chavez, who served in the Reagan White House as director of public liaison. She now is a senior fellow at the National Immigration Forum. Writing in The Bulwark, Chavez says, “Tucker Carlson, whom I watched the other night, nearly gave me a stroke when he started essentially apologizing for Vladimir Putin, which he does almost every night on his show.”
Chavez notes, “It is so appalling what is taking place on Fox News. And it’s Tucker Carlson, it’s Laura Ingraham, it’s Greg Gutfeld—Greg, by the way, he is married to a Ukrainian woman. He just had to help his mother-in-law escape from Ukraine. So, I do not understand this.”
She writes: “In addition to bashing NATO and acting as if NATO is somehow a threat to world peace … they are also trying to scare their listeners into thinking that if we do anything more — including providing the S-300s, providing the drone switchblades, providing airplanes, or, God forbid, actually setting up a no-fly zone — that Vladimir Putin is going to launch a nuclear attack. And that it’s going to be justified. This is really pernicious.”
RELATED: Anonymous disrupts Kremlin’s propaganda with anti-Putin printer attack: report
As an example, Chavez said that the Fox News nuclear war drumbeat has scared members of her own family, some of whom watch the network regularly, to consider moving from Tucson to the highlands of Mexico to avoid what they see as a coming Russian nuclear strike.
