‘Appalled’ Former Reagan Official Drops the Hammer on Fox News for ‘Pernicious’ Putin Support

Fox News personalities are flat out scaring their viewers into believing that any moves the United States makes to arm Ukraine to defend itself against the Russian war machine could trigger World War III.

That’s the view of Linda Chavez, who served in the Reagan White House as director of public liaison. She now is a senior fellow at the National Immigration Forum. Writing in The Bulwark, Chavez says, “Tucker Carlson, whom I watched the other night, nearly gave me a stroke when he started essentially apologizing for Vladimir Putin, which he does almost every night on his show.”

Chavez notes, “It is so appalling what is taking place on Fox News. And it’s Tucker Carlson, it’s Laura Ingraham, it’s Greg Gutfeld—Greg, by the way, he is married to a Ukrainian woman. He just had to help his mother-in-law escape from Ukraine. So, I do not understand this.”

She writes: “In addition to bashing NATO and acting as if NATO is somehow a threat to world peace … they are also trying to scare their listeners into thinking that if we do anything more — including providing the S-300s, providing the drone switchblades, providing airplanes, or, God forbid, actually setting up a no-fly zone — that Vladimir Putin is going to launch a nuclear attack. And that it’s going to be justified. This is really pernicious.”

RELATED: Anonymous disrupts Kremlin’s propaganda with anti-Putin printer attack: report

As an example, Chavez said that the Fox News nuclear war drumbeat has scared members of her own family, some of whom watch the network regularly, to consider moving from Tucson to the highlands of Mexico to avoid what they see as a coming Russian nuclear strike.