Watch: GOP Senator Says Supreme Court Should Not Have Made Interracial Marriage Legal

U.S. Senator Mike Braun (R-IN) says the Supreme Court should not have made it legal for people of different races to marry, and would welcome the nation’s highest court rescinding Loving v. Virginia, the decision that made interracial marriage legal. He says the freedom to marry is not a fundamental constitutional right.

Braun, who is not an attorney or legal scholar or expert, went on to say the Supreme court decided many other civil rights cases wrongly, including Roe v. Wade, which made abortion legal. He said those decisions should be left to the states.

When reminded that if he were to have his way, couples could find their marriages in effect in one state and not in another. He declared that the “beauty” of a federalist system.

“You can list a whole host of issues,” Braun told Dan Cardin of the NWI Times of Northwest Indiana. “When it comes down to whatever they are, I’m going to say they’re not going to all make you happy within a given state. But we’re better off having states manifest their points of view, rather than homogenizing it across the country as Roe v. Wade did.”

The Obergefell decision that made marriages of same-sex couples legal was not mentioned but in 2019 Sen. Braun was only too happy to receive an award from an anti-LGBTQ hate group, the Family Research Council.

Watch: