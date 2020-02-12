Connect with us

GOP Lawmakers Proudly Tweet Out Photos of Themselves Posing With Anti-LGBTQ Hate Group President

Published

on

Family Research Council president Tony Perkins has awarded 51 U.S. Senators and 100 members of the House of Representatives the anti-LGBTQ hate group’s True Blue award, and lawmakers – all Republicans – were only too proud to tweet out photos of themselves receiving their awards.

“We thank these ‘True Blue’ members of Congress for defending faith, family, and freedom with their votes,” Perkins, who is closely tied to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, said in a press release. “They have voted to protect babies who are born alive after a failed abortion, end taxpayer funding of abortion, and end taxpayer funding of fetal tissue research. They have voted to reject the radical gender ideology that would overhaul our federal civil rights framework to mandate special privileges for sexual orientation and gender identity. They voted to protect women, the military, homeless shelters, and public restrooms from this harmful ideology. These members also voted to expand protections for conscience rights, reject the increasing acceptance of marijuana use, and confirm pro-life, originalist judicial appointments.”

The Family Research Council appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of anti-LGBTQ hate groups.

Here’s a sampling of the Republican lawmakers who are so proud of being honored for votes attacking the rights of women and LGBTQ people.

Indiana Senator:

Louisiana Congressman:

Alabama Congressman:

West Virginia Senator:

Colorado Congressman:

Missouri Congresswoman:

Virginia Congressman:

Tennessee Congressman:

Texas Congressman:

Hat tip: Joe.My.God.

