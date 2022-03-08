Watch: Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Insists There Are Two Sides to Putin’s Massacre of Ukrainians

On International Women’s Day, Fox News propagandist Greg Gutfeld chose to lament that people who oppose supporting the Ukrainians are being called “cold-hearted p*ssies.” Gutfeld included himself among those who do not support Ukraine, despite Putin waging an illegal war and being investigated for war crimes.

That’s just one of the horrific and vile lamentations Gutfeld unleashed on his co-workers at Fox News’ “The Five,” and on Fox News viewers.

Gutfeld, considered a star by Fox News brass, is the host of the right-wing network’s “Gutfeld!” He has promoted Trump’s “Big Lie,” echoing the falsehoods that the election was stolen from the former president. He has said the January 6 insurrectionists were “justified” by pointing to Trump supporters’ “distrust of government institutions,” a “distrust” bred on Fox News.

But on Tuesday Gutfeld’s apparent support for Putin’s unprovoked attacks on the Ukrainian people was all but said out loud. Not once did he lament the massive death tolls, even after a Fox News reporter on the ground politely pushed back against his callous disregard for human life.

“I can’t help but feel that this is a lot like other stories that we’ve gone through in the digital age in which an image is taken, and then played over and over and over again to create some kind of emotional response out of you, because that makes a profit for news companies. Right?” Gutfeld said, indicting his own network.

He went on to lament, “if somebody like me says, ‘Hold on a second,’ and you try to counter the drumbeat you’re seen as an inconsiderate, cold-hearted pussy, but if you amplify this story, if you amplify that story, why can’t you be called pro-war? If you want to push this stuff? Why can’t I call you pro-war?” he asked, despite the one waging war being Vladimir Putin,.

Gutfeld’s own mother-in-law was fortunate enough to escape Ukraine with her life, yet he still appears to be supporting Putin.

“We are stuck in the prison of two ideas right now, where if you read who got to be one way or you got to be the other, it’s not as clear as that it’s somewhere in the middle. And just saying that you have to do something is not enough. Just because the news is pushing these videos at you doesn’t mean you got to do something.”

Here are Greg Gutfeld’s comments that preceded Benjamin Hall’s rebuke live from Ukraine: “This is a lot like other stories…in which an image is taken and then played over and over and over again to create some kind of emotional response out of you, because that makes a profit” pic.twitter.com/J5HXtw9iLp — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 8, 2022

Here’s Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall elegantly obliterating every word Gutfeld uttered: “Speaking as someone on the ground I want to say this is not the media trying to ‘drum up’ some emotional response, this is absolutely what’s happening.”

Cities, he says “are being absolutely flattened.”