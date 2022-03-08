COMMENTARY
Watch: Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Insists There Are Two Sides to Putin’s Massacre of Ukrainians
On International Women’s Day, Fox News propagandist Greg Gutfeld chose to lament that people who oppose supporting the Ukrainians are being called “cold-hearted p*ssies.” Gutfeld included himself among those who do not support Ukraine, despite Putin waging an illegal war and being investigated for war crimes.
That’s just one of the horrific and vile lamentations Gutfeld unleashed on his co-workers at Fox News’ “The Five,” and on Fox News viewers.
Gutfeld, considered a star by Fox News brass, is the host of the right-wing network’s “Gutfeld!” He has promoted Trump’s “Big Lie,” echoing the falsehoods that the election was stolen from the former president. He has said the January 6 insurrectionists were “justified” by pointing to Trump supporters’ “distrust of government institutions,” a “distrust” bred on Fox News.
But on Tuesday Gutfeld’s apparent support for Putin’s unprovoked attacks on the Ukrainian people was all but said out loud. Not once did he lament the massive death tolls, even after a Fox News reporter on the ground politely pushed back against his callous disregard for human life.
“I can’t help but feel that this is a lot like other stories that we’ve gone through in the digital age in which an image is taken, and then played over and over and over again to create some kind of emotional response out of you, because that makes a profit for news companies. Right?” Gutfeld said, indicting his own network.
He went on to lament, “if somebody like me says, ‘Hold on a second,’ and you try to counter the drumbeat you’re seen as an inconsiderate, cold-hearted pussy, but if you amplify this story, if you amplify that story, why can’t you be called pro-war? If you want to push this stuff? Why can’t I call you pro-war?” he asked, despite the one waging war being Vladimir Putin,.
Gutfeld’s own mother-in-law was fortunate enough to escape Ukraine with her life, yet he still appears to be supporting Putin.
“We are stuck in the prison of two ideas right now, where if you read who got to be one way or you got to be the other, it’s not as clear as that it’s somewhere in the middle. And just saying that you have to do something is not enough. Just because the news is pushing these videos at you doesn’t mean you got to do something.”
Here are Greg Gutfeld’s comments that preceded Benjamin Hall’s rebuke live from Ukraine:
“This is a lot like other stories…in which an image is taken and then played over and over and over again to create some kind of emotional response out of you, because that makes a profit” pic.twitter.com/J5HXtw9iLp
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 8, 2022
Here’s Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall elegantly obliterating every word Gutfeld uttered: “Speaking as someone on the ground I want to say this is not the media trying to ‘drum up’ some emotional response, this is absolutely what’s happening.”
Cities, he says “are being absolutely flattened.”
After Greg Gutfeld said the media is airing emotionally manipulating viewers on Ukraine to push a narrative, Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall pushes back:
“Speaking as someone on the ground, I want to say that this is not the media trying to drum up some emotional response.” pic.twitter.com/QFom203TCB
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 8, 2022
COMMENTARY
DeSantis: I Wasn’t Bullying Kids I Told to Take Off Their Masks – Just Worried People Would Think I Told Them to Wear Them
Gov. Ron DeSantis has built a far right-wing anti-vaxx, anti-mask, anti-“CRT,” anti-LGBTQ, anti-abortion, anti-“elite” and so-called “free speech” empire in Florida, never worrying about public perception and in fact actually touting his anti-institutionalist policies.
But the Sunshine state’s Republican governor apparently was very concerned that Americans would think he ordered high school students – minors he was using as a backdrop to promote a new education initiative – to wear face masks.
DeSantis has all but waged war against face masks, especially for school children, despite dozens of studies proving they lower the risk of coronavirus contagion.
On Wednesday DeSantis was so concerned about public perception he told a group of high school kids to remove their masks.
He says he only did, so no one would think he ordered them to wear them.
Related –
‘Parents Matter’: Mother of High School Student ‘Very Upset’ DeSantis Told Her Minor Son to Take Off His Mask
“I didn’t want it to be thinking that like they were told to do this by me,” DeSantis told Fox News propagandist Tucker Carlson Thursday evening.
“Well, Tucker, none of the adults were wearing masks,” explained DeSantis, apparently very concerned about the blowback he’s receiving for bullying and berating the children.
“It seemed to me that someone told those kids they had to do it,” he added, correctly. At least one of the students was ordered by his mother to wear a mask for his protection and hers.
“So I just wanted to make it very clear. They do not need to be doing it. Obviously in Florida, it’s a free state, you can do it. But I think it’s also important to point out that there’s no reason to do it,” he added, falsely, “for young and healthy kids, especially in the state of Florida, we never had a mask mandate, of course, but our guidance from our health department is not to wear these cloth masks.”
The CDC has disagreed, and currently, based on its new guidance, still says the county DeSantis was visiting is high risk and masks are therefore recommended.
“And so I was I didn’t want it to be thinking that like they were told to do this by me, because I certainly wouldn’t do that. And you know, they talk about oh, by letting someone have a choice to take off their mask and welcoming that choice, that that’s somehow bullying.”
Ordering a student you don’t know to remove his or her mask, which DeSantis did, is bullying. It’s also potentially endangering their health and the health of their family, as one student’s mother told a local news station.
“Tucker, bullying is locking kids at a school, which they did. Bullying is forcing kids to wear masks for eight hours a day, which they did for two years and are only stopping now because the polling’s changed. Bullying is kicking people out of work because of vaccine mandates. We fought all of those policies in Florida, we lifted people up and we liberated them from local school boards and governments that imposed them.”
To date, Florida has the third-highest coronavirus case count and death rate, with more than 70,000 Floridians dead from COVID.
Watch:
After telling kids to remove their masks DeSantis now says he wasn’t bullying them, just worried people would think he ordered them to wear them.
“And so I was I didn’t want it to be thinking that like they were told to do this by me…I wouldn’t do that.”pic.twitter.com/J8VlBHEX25
— David Badash (@davidbadash) March 4, 2022
COMMENTARY
‘Trump Sycophant’ GOP Chair Elise Stefanik Blasted Over Claiming to Support Ukraine After ‘Echoing Russian Propaganda’
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik of New York, the chair of the House Republican Caucus, is under fire after belatedly posting a video Tuesday morning expressing support for Ukraine.
In it she expresses pride for having traveled to Ukraine in 2018, saying she “saw firsthand the importance of the security partnership” between the U.S. and Ukraine “to combat Vladimir Putin’s disinformation, and defend democracy and freedom.”
As many are pointing out, Stefanik voted twice against impeaching Donald Trump, including when he was impeached for blackmailing Ukraine and withholding vital weapons funding Congress had already appropriated. She also supports Donald Trump’s “Big Lie,” the false claim the election was stolen.
My message to the people of @Ukraine and @ZelenskyyUa: The United States of America stands firmly with you against Russia’s unprovoked and heinous attack on your country. pic.twitter.com/s4d96sWxb2
— Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) March 1, 2022
Top Senate Finance Committee staffer Ashley Schapitl called Stefanik’s remarks “especially gross.”
“Stefanik was one of the biggest Trump sycophants during the first impeachment. She covered for his blackmail of President Zelensky and echoed Russian propaganda day after day.”
Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson served up a Stefanik checklist:
Abject loyalty to Trump? Check.
Defense of the “perfect call”? Check.
Voted to exonerate Trump in his impeachment? Check.
I don’t know what a human soul goes for on the open market, but Elise sold cheap.
Noted civil liberties and national security blogger Marcy Wheeler says: “Elise claims to ‘stand firmly with Ukraine.’ But when she was called on to do her Constitutional duty to uphold the integrity of the US Constitution, she stood firmly with Donald Trump, who had extorted Ukraine.”
George Conway asked her just one simple question:
Are you sure you don’t want to ask him to do you a favor? https://t.co/hiDOIeJOHn
— George Conway🌻 (@gtconway3d) March 1, 2022
More:
You are the same traitorous fuck who fully supported Trump withholding aide in an attempt to blackmail Zelensky.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) March 1, 2022
“I would like you to do us a favor though..”
You still think that was a “perfect phone call”?? You know what, I don’t even care if you do or don’t at this point. You doggedly defended it when it came out. The rest of us saw it for what it was when it happened.
— Jono 🇺🇲 (@jono_pollard) March 1, 2022
You’re such a friggin’ hypocrite, Elise. We all remember how you stood by Trump when he tried to blackmail Zelenskyy, threatening to deny vital military aid to Ukraine unless the Ukrainian president would lie about Joe Biden. Shame on you!
— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) March 1, 2022
Money and power.
— 🌺Whatsername🌺 (@Conch_Out) March 1, 2022
COMMENTARY
Watch How Tucker Carlson on Fox News Makes the Outrageously False Claim That His Own Words Aren’t Being Used by Russia
Monday night Fox News propagandist Tucker Carlson outright lied on-air, attacking Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell who accused him of supporting Vladimir Putin and his unlawful war of choice against Ukraine.
Carlson astonishingly denied this was true, brilliantly defusing what countless Fox News viewers heard – both him defending Putin and his war on Ukraine, and that the Kremlin was using those words on Russian TV to defend Putin.
First, here’s how Snopes describes the pro-Putin propaganda Carlson created:
Carlson spent a number of segments criticizing U.S. President Joe Biden and the Ukrainian government, and then often defending Putin, clips that have become fodder for Russian television. On Feb. 17, 2022, for example, he said:
And of course, they’re promoting war, not to maintain the democracy that is Ukraine. Ukraine is not a democracy. It has never been a democracy in its history and it’s not now. It’s a client state of the Biden administration. It’s a place in which opposition media and opposition political candidates are completely shut down by the government. Is not a democracy at all. And it’s insulting they would suggest otherwise.
Here’s the clip Carlson denies exists:
On Sunday, Russian state TV translated this Tucker Carlson rant: “They’re promoting war, not to maintain the democracy that is Ukraine. Ukraine is not a democracy. It has never been a democracy in its history and it’s not now. It is a client state of the Biden administration.” pic.twitter.com/36fziEks90
— Robert Mackey (@RobertMackey) February 24, 2022
And here’s Carlson Monday night, showing Congressman Swalwell telling the truth, and Carlson falsely calling it a lie.
Swalwell clip: Trump, Pompeo, and Tucker Carlson are rooting for Russians and that’s being replayed on Russia TV
Tucker: It’s an awful thing to say.. The question is why are they saying it. It doesn’t make sense… pic.twitter.com/Li5k9p7HN9
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 1, 2022
Here’s how he lied:
“You know it’s such an awful thing to say,” Carlson told his loyal viewers, apparently trying to sound innocent and honorable. “We hesitated, even, to play that.”
RELATED –
‘Going Really Badly for Russia’: International Criminal Court Opens War Crimes Investigation Over Attack on Ukraine
And then he adds this piece of gaslighting: “It’s very common, you hear it every day.”
You “hear it every day” because it’s true, as the clip above shows.
Finally, for those who need even more convincing, here’s Carlson on Feb. 22, right before Putin started bombing Ukraine:
Tucker opens his show by arguing there’s no real reason to “hate” Putin pic.twitter.com/MUgFNvkmuA
— nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) February 23, 2022
The media has been all over Fox News and Carlson for his pro-Putin propaganda, now that Ukraine appears to be beating the pants off Russia. Here are a few stories:
“Tucker Carlson Hoping We Can Just Forget About All the Times He Insisted Putin Was the Best”
(Vanity Fair)
“Late Night Hosts Rip Tucker Carlson’s Segment Praising Putin — Which Was Later Played On Russian TV”
(Deadline)
