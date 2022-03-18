COMMENTARY
NY Times Blasted by Its Own Readers for ‘Appalling’ Claims It Makes About ‘Free Speech’ and ‘Cancel Culture’
The New York Times Editorial Board is under fire for what its own readers are calling an “appalling” editorial that claims “America Has a Free Speech Problem.” It is a massive treatise, well over 2500 words, that essentially blames liberals for “cancel culture” and conservatives for banning books – and manages to equate the two as equal, something the Times is criticized for doing on multiple topics frequently.
Rather than quote the Times piece – it can be read here – we’re going to quote some of what the Times’ own readers voted as the best comments responding to the editorial.
“This editorial is appalling,” writes a reader from Baltimore. “Clearly, the Editorial Board is feeling touchy about the widespread ridicule of its recent decision to characterize as a political crisis an undergrad’s discomfort at expressing her opinions in class. I guess you need to be reminded that the 1st Amendment does not guarantee the right not to be ‘shamed or shunned.’ You are creating a false equivalency between private citizens’ opposition to willful disinformation and points of view they find objectionable, and the recent Republican craze for using the levers of government to stifle discussion of particular topics.”
The Baltimore reader is referring to a widely-criticized op-ed the Times published earlier this month written by a college senior complaining about “cancel culture” and claiming she feels she has to “self-censor.” That student identified herself as a liberal yet writes for a right-wing outlet, cited right-wing media, and interned at a Koch-funded foundation. She even praised a right-wing professor at her school who is an anti-LGBTQ activist. As several said, she cited no actual examples of harm that came from her speaking her opinion.
A reader from New York City commenting on the Editorial Board’s piece says they “have never liked the phrase ‘Cancel Culture’ as it creates an easy scapegoat by attacking the terminology and not the underlying sentiment. When I replace the phrase ‘Cancel Culture’ with ‘Accountability Culture’ I am much more inclined to to accept it. I do not think people should be ‘Cancelled’ for their view points or what they say but I do feel people should be held ‘Accountable’ for their words just as they are for their actions.”
Theresa from Vermont says she is “stunned to read this. Free speech is protected in the First Amendment, which prohibits the government from restricting speech, protects the right not to speak, and protects against government censorship. It does not protect a speaker from accountability and responsibility for their speech. I’m a senior citizen, and never remember a time when everyone was expected to listen to every bad idea, all the bad science, every hateful expression, or every lie or misrepresentation of fact, in the name of free speech. Facts and truth, and validity of argument, matter if you want someone to listen. This opinion is totally off the mark, both in analysis of free speech and historical tradition.”
Another reader from New York says, “it seems to me this editorial went really far out of its way to attempt [to] blame the left and the right evenly for cancel culture. But it is not the left that is burning books, it’s not the left that are attacking people in school board meetings, in our Capital, on social media day in and day out. It is not left wing “news” shows that are spreading misinformation daily and it is not the left that have members of Congress shouting out in chambers as if they are calling to a rival at a NASCAR event. Once again the false equivalency between the left and the right helps normalize the behavior from the right that we abhor.”
Dan from Naples says: “I have never felt restrained or curtailed from stating my opinion or voicing my feelings with one exception. The violence that the Right in this country embrace and the gun culture that has become a religion with the Right makes me consider where I am and in what kind of surrounding I’m in before stating what I believe.”
And from Washington, D.C., a reader adds: “If people are more uncomfortable talking about politics because they think they will be judged, it is because of the political moment that we are in. One of our two political parties is getting dangerously close to overthrowing our system of government. It should make you uncomfortable to support that. It should make you uncomfortable to go along with it because you refuse to acknowledge what is happening or because you want a tax cut or whatever.”
Lastly, a reader from SOMA says definitively, “NO. I think it is appropriate to shame and remove from public discourse those that repeat lies that hurt people–such as the lies about scientific information about Covid that kills. Because as we have seen–misinformation does kill. No I do not want to hear alternative truths in the name of free speech. It is destroying society. Especially when the undereducated are lauded by so many, and propaganda abounds that people cannot discern the difference between fact and fiction. We must set some boundaries for when public figures lie to the detriment of the public. They must be held accountable. I’m not sure how we do it, but I know we must.”
‘TV Terrorist’ Donald Trump Blasted for Telling Followers They ‘Must Lay Down Their Very Lives’ to Defend Against CRT
Donald Trump is calling on his followers to “lay down their very lives” to defend the United States against critical race theory. The disgraced former president delivered that dangerous call to arms at his “Save America” rally Saturday night in Florence, South Carolina.
“Getting critical race theory out of our schools is not just a matter of values, it’s also a matter of national survival,” Trump told his MAGA supporters. So-called critical race theory is not something that is taught in K-12 grades, it is a college-level interdisciplinary means to examine social and institutional constructs surrounding race.
“We have no choice,” Trump continued, a claim he often makes when speaking falsely.
That’s when he laid the groundwork for weaponizing his followers in the racist battle inside his mind that one day may erupt in physical war on our streets.
“The fate of any nation depends upon the willingness of its citizens to lay down – and they must do this – lay down their very lives to defend their country. If we allow the Marxists and communists and socialists to teach our children to hate America there will be no one left to defend our flag or to protect our great country or its freedom.”
Trump calls on his supporters to “lay down their very lives” in the fight against critical race theory pic.twitter.com/ZtbOizUDTa
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 13, 2022
Backlash was strong and swift.
“Calling for political violence to stop the teaching of accurate history in our schools is what fascism looks like,” commented Indivisible’s Sarah Dohl.
“Trump doesn’t want a political party. He wants an army. He’s a TV terrorist yes. But he’s also a real fascist,” wrote Condé Nast Legal Affairs Editor Luke Zaleski. “Attacking the Capitol, waiting, calling it off, then telling them he loved them after they terrorized the country and got his message across was a kind of a hint, folks.”
Zaleski later added: “Trump is a traitor and political mob boss.”
Civil-rights lawyer Subodh Chandra described Trump’s remarks as a “call to a violent race war. Over nothing but the teaching of our actual history. (CRT is not taught in public schools.)”
“Donald Trump,” said Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts, “who seems to be in the running for 2024, tells a nation awash in guns to kill or be killed in order to stop anyone from ‘hating our country.'”
“Scenes from a slow civil war,” observed Vanity Fair contributing editor Jeff Sharlet, who exposed the international right-wing Christian fundamentalist theocratic organization known as The Family.
“What does this mean?” asked Georgetown University McCourt School of Public Policy professor Don Moynihan. “If you are a teacher in a state you probably feel less and less safe by the extremist nature of this rhetoric.”
“Encouraging his fanboys to commit political violence again. Why is he still at large?” asked Salon’s Bob Cesca.
‘Investigate Without Exception’: Abbott’s Anti-Trans Order Unconstitutional Judge Rules – Questions of Corruption Remain
Texas District Court Judge Amy Clark Meachum Friday evening declared unconstitutional Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order manding state agencies investigate anyone involved in or facilitating medically-necessary gender-affirming care, including parents, for “child abuse” and criminally charged if possible.
Judge Meacham issued a temporary injunction, declaring the order, The New York Times reports, “had been improperly adopted and violated the State Constitution,” She scheduled a trial date for July.
But in a stunning development the Times adds that child abuse investigators “have been told to prioritize cases involving the parents of transgender children and to investigate them without exception, after the state’s governor ordered certain medical care to be treated as abuse, an investigations supervisor said during the hearing.”
That news comes after a report earlier this month in Forbes that found Governor Abbott’s “campaign defended the governor’s directive calling for child abuse investigations into parents of transgender children who have received gender-affirming care … with campaign officials calling the issue a ‘winner’ for the governor’s campaign … in spite of widespread controversy and opposition from medical experts.”
The supervisor, Randa Mulanax of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, The Times adds, “testified in an Austin courtroom that the agency was not given the freedom to determine that a given report involving a transgender child was quite likely not in fact a case of child abuse — known as ‘priority none’ status — and that investigators were not able to close the cases.”
“I’ve been told about that directly,” said Ms. Mulanax, who has submitted her resignation to the department. “You cannot priority-none these cases.”
Mulanax “said she and others were told not to put information about the cases in email or text messages — instructions that she said were highly unusual in her years of experience at the agency.” She called the order “unethical.”
And just hours ago a reporter for The 19th, an independent nonprofit newsroom, revealed that medical staff at a top Texas hospital for transgender youth “expected suicides” based on political pressure from Abbott’s office and lawmakers.
Nearly 5 hours of recorded internal hospital meetings obtained by ?@19thnews? show political pressure from Gov’s office + TX lawmakers before GENECIS shut — and that hospital staff expected suicides https://t.co/V5a3SlWcgw
— Orion Rummler (@i_oriion) March 11, 2022
Watch: Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Insists There Are Two Sides to Putin’s Massacre of Ukrainians
On International Women’s Day, Fox News propagandist Greg Gutfeld chose to lament that people who oppose supporting the Ukrainians are being called “cold-hearted p*ssies.” Gutfeld included himself among those who do not support Ukraine, despite Putin waging an illegal war and being investigated for war crimes.
That’s just one of the horrific and vile lamentations Gutfeld unleashed on his co-workers at Fox News’ “The Five,” and on Fox News viewers.
Gutfeld, considered a star by Fox News brass, is the host of the right-wing network’s “Gutfeld!” He has promoted Trump’s “Big Lie,” echoing the falsehoods that the election was stolen from the former president. He has said the January 6 insurrectionists were “justified” by pointing to Trump supporters’ “distrust of government institutions,” a “distrust” bred on Fox News.
But on Tuesday Gutfeld’s apparent support for Putin’s unprovoked attacks on the Ukrainian people was all but said out loud. Not once did he lament the massive death tolls, even after a Fox News reporter on the ground politely pushed back against his callous disregard for human life.
“I can’t help but feel that this is a lot like other stories that we’ve gone through in the digital age in which an image is taken, and then played over and over and over again to create some kind of emotional response out of you, because that makes a profit for news companies. Right?” Gutfeld said, indicting his own network.
He went on to lament, “if somebody like me says, ‘Hold on a second,’ and you try to counter the drumbeat you’re seen as an inconsiderate, cold-hearted pussy, but if you amplify this story, if you amplify that story, why can’t you be called pro-war? If you want to push this stuff? Why can’t I call you pro-war?” he asked, despite the one waging war being Vladimir Putin.
Gutfeld’s own mother-in-law was fortunate enough to escape Ukraine with her life, yet he still appears to be supporting Putin.
“We are stuck in the prison of two ideas right now, where if you read who got to be one way or you got to be the other, it’s not as clear as that it’s somewhere in the middle. And just saying that you have to do something is not enough. Just because the news is pushing these videos at you doesn’t mean you got to do something.”
Here are Greg Gutfeld’s comments that preceded Benjamin Hall’s rebuke live from Ukraine:
“This is a lot like other stories…in which an image is taken and then played over and over and over again to create some kind of emotional response out of you, because that makes a profit” pic.twitter.com/J5HXtw9iLp
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 8, 2022
Here’s Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall elegantly obliterating every word Gutfeld uttered: “Speaking as someone on the ground I want to say this is not the media trying to ‘drum up’ some emotional response, this is absolutely what’s happening.”
Cities, he says “are being absolutely flattened.”
After Greg Gutfeld said the media is airing emotionally manipulating viewers on Ukraine to push a narrative, Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall pushes back:
“Speaking as someone on the ground, I want to say that this is not the media trying to drum up some emotional response.” pic.twitter.com/QFom203TCB
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 8, 2022
