COMMENTARY
‘TV Terrorist’ Donald Trump Blasted for Telling Followers They ‘Must Lay Down Their Very Lives’ to Defend Against CRT
Donald Trump is calling on his followers to “lay down their very lives” to defend the United States against critical race theory. The disgraced former president delivered that dangerous call to arms at his “Save America” rally Saturday night in Florence, South Carolina.
“Getting critical race theory out of our schools is not just a matter of values, it’s also a matter of national survival,” Trump told his MAGA supporters. So-called critical race theory is not something that is taught in K-12 grades, it is a college-level interdisciplinary means to examine social and institutional constructs surrounding race.
“We have no choice,” Trump continued, a claim he often makes when speaking falsely.
That’s when he laid the groundwork for weaponizing his followers in the racist battle inside his mind that one day may erupt in physical war on our streets.
“The fate of any nation depends upon the willingness of its citizens to lay down – and they must do this – lay down their very lives to defend their country. If we allow the Marxists and communists and socialists to teach our children to hate America there will be no one left to defend our flag or to protect our great country or its freedom.”
Trump calls on his supporters to “lay down their very lives” in the fight against critical race theory pic.twitter.com/ZtbOizUDTa
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 13, 2022
Backlash was strong and swift.
“Calling for political violence to stop the teaching of accurate history in our schools is what fascism looks like,” commented Indivisible’s Sarah Dohl.
“Trump doesn’t want a political party. He wants an army. He’s a TV terrorist yes. But he’s also a real fascist,” wrote Condé Nast Legal Affairs Editor Luke Zaleski. “Attacking the Capitol, waiting, calling it off, then telling them he loved them after they terrorized the country and got his message across was a kind of a hint, folks.”
Zaleski later added: “Trump is a traitor and political mob boss.”
Civil-rights lawyer Subodh Chandra described Trump’s remarks as a “call to a violent race war. Over nothing but the teaching of our actual history. (CRT is not taught in public schools.)”
“Donald Trump,” said Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts, “who seems to be in the running for 2024, tells a nation awash in guns to kill or be killed in order to stop anyone from ‘hating our country.'”
“Scenes from a slow civil war,” observed Vanity Fair contributing editor Jeff Sharlet, who exposed the international right-wing Christian fundamentalist theocratic organization known as The Family.
“What does this mean?” asked Georgetown University McCourt School of Public Policy professor Don Moynihan. “If you are a teacher in a state you probably feel less and less safe by the extremist nature of this rhetoric.”
“Encouraging his fanboys to commit political violence again. Why is he still at large?” asked Salon’s Bob Cesca.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
COMMENTARY
‘Investigate Without Exception’: Abbott’s Anti-Trans Order Unconstitutional Judge Rules – Questions of Corruption Remain
Texas District Court Judge Amy Clark Meachum Friday evening declared unconstitutional Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order manding state agencies investigate anyone involved in or facilitating medically-necessary gender-affirming care, including parents, for “child abuse” and criminally charged if possible.
Judge Meacham issued a temporary injunction, declaring the order, The New York Times reports, “had been improperly adopted and violated the State Constitution,” She scheduled a trial date for July.
But in a stunning development the Times adds that child abuse investigators “have been told to prioritize cases involving the parents of transgender children and to investigate them without exception, after the state’s governor ordered certain medical care to be treated as abuse, an investigations supervisor said during the hearing.”
That news comes after a report earlier this month in Forbes that found Governor Abbott’s “campaign defended the governor’s directive calling for child abuse investigations into parents of transgender children who have received gender-affirming care … with campaign officials calling the issue a ‘winner’ for the governor’s campaign … in spite of widespread controversy and opposition from medical experts.”
The supervisor, Randa Mulanax of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, The Times adds, “testified in an Austin courtroom that the agency was not given the freedom to determine that a given report involving a transgender child was quite likely not in fact a case of child abuse — known as ‘priority none’ status — and that investigators were not able to close the cases.”
“I’ve been told about that directly,” said Ms. Mulanax, who has submitted her resignation to the department. “You cannot priority-none these cases.”
Mulanax “said she and others were told not to put information about the cases in email or text messages — instructions that she said were highly unusual in her years of experience at the agency.” She called the order “unethical.”
And just hours ago a reporter for The 19th, an independent nonprofit newsroom, revealed that medical staff at a top Texas hospital for transgender youth “expected suicides” based on political pressure from Abbott’s office and lawmakers.
Nearly 5 hours of recorded internal hospital meetings obtained by @19thnews show political pressure from Gov’s office + TX lawmakers before GENECIS shut — and that hospital staff expected suicides https://t.co/V5a3SlWcgw
— Orion Rummler (@i_oriion) March 11, 2022
COMMENTARY
Watch: Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Insists There Are Two Sides to Putin’s Massacre of Ukrainians
On International Women’s Day, Fox News propagandist Greg Gutfeld chose to lament that people who oppose supporting the Ukrainians are being called “cold-hearted p*ssies.” Gutfeld included himself among those who do not support Ukraine, despite Putin waging an illegal war and being investigated for war crimes.
That’s just one of the horrific and vile lamentations Gutfeld unleashed on his co-workers at Fox News’ “The Five,” and on Fox News viewers.
Gutfeld, considered a star by Fox News brass, is the host of the right-wing network’s “Gutfeld!” He has promoted Trump’s “Big Lie,” echoing the falsehoods that the election was stolen from the former president. He has said the January 6 insurrectionists were “justified” by pointing to Trump supporters’ “distrust of government institutions,” a “distrust” bred on Fox News.
But on Tuesday Gutfeld’s apparent support for Putin’s unprovoked attacks on the Ukrainian people was all but said out loud. Not once did he lament the massive death tolls, even after a Fox News reporter on the ground politely pushed back against his callous disregard for human life.
“I can’t help but feel that this is a lot like other stories that we’ve gone through in the digital age in which an image is taken, and then played over and over and over again to create some kind of emotional response out of you, because that makes a profit for news companies. Right?” Gutfeld said, indicting his own network.
He went on to lament, “if somebody like me says, ‘Hold on a second,’ and you try to counter the drumbeat you’re seen as an inconsiderate, cold-hearted pussy, but if you amplify this story, if you amplify that story, why can’t you be called pro-war? If you want to push this stuff? Why can’t I call you pro-war?” he asked, despite the one waging war being Vladimir Putin.
Gutfeld’s own mother-in-law was fortunate enough to escape Ukraine with her life, yet he still appears to be supporting Putin.
“We are stuck in the prison of two ideas right now, where if you read who got to be one way or you got to be the other, it’s not as clear as that it’s somewhere in the middle. And just saying that you have to do something is not enough. Just because the news is pushing these videos at you doesn’t mean you got to do something.”
Here are Greg Gutfeld’s comments that preceded Benjamin Hall’s rebuke live from Ukraine:
“This is a lot like other stories…in which an image is taken and then played over and over and over again to create some kind of emotional response out of you, because that makes a profit” pic.twitter.com/J5HXtw9iLp
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 8, 2022
Here’s Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall elegantly obliterating every word Gutfeld uttered: “Speaking as someone on the ground I want to say this is not the media trying to ‘drum up’ some emotional response, this is absolutely what’s happening.”
Cities, he says “are being absolutely flattened.”
After Greg Gutfeld said the media is airing emotionally manipulating viewers on Ukraine to push a narrative, Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall pushes back:
“Speaking as someone on the ground, I want to say that this is not the media trying to drum up some emotional response.” pic.twitter.com/QFom203TCB
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 8, 2022
COMMENTARY
DeSantis: I Wasn’t Bullying Kids I Told to Take Off Their Masks – Just Worried People Would Think I Told Them to Wear Them
Gov. Ron DeSantis has built a far right-wing anti-vaxx, anti-mask, anti-“CRT,” anti-LGBTQ, anti-abortion, anti-“elite” and so-called “free speech” empire in Florida, never worrying about public perception and in fact actually touting his anti-institutionalist policies.
But the Sunshine state’s Republican governor apparently was very concerned that Americans would think he ordered high school students – minors he was using as a backdrop to promote a new education initiative – to wear face masks.
DeSantis has all but waged war against face masks, especially for school children, despite dozens of studies proving they lower the risk of coronavirus contagion.
On Wednesday DeSantis was so concerned about public perception he told a group of high school kids to remove their masks.
He says he only did, so no one would think he ordered them to wear them.
Related –
‘Parents Matter’: Mother of High School Student ‘Very Upset’ DeSantis Told Her Minor Son to Take Off His Mask
“I didn’t want it to be thinking that like they were told to do this by me,” DeSantis told Fox News propagandist Tucker Carlson Thursday evening.
“Well, Tucker, none of the adults were wearing masks,” explained DeSantis, apparently very concerned about the blowback he’s receiving for bullying and berating the children.
“It seemed to me that someone told those kids they had to do it,” he added, correctly. At least one of the students was ordered by his mother to wear a mask for his protection and hers.
“So I just wanted to make it very clear. They do not need to be doing it. Obviously in Florida, it’s a free state, you can do it. But I think it’s also important to point out that there’s no reason to do it,” he added, falsely, “for young and healthy kids, especially in the state of Florida, we never had a mask mandate, of course, but our guidance from our health department is not to wear these cloth masks.”
The CDC has disagreed, and currently, based on its new guidance, still says the county DeSantis was visiting is high risk and masks are therefore recommended.
“And so I was I didn’t want it to be thinking that like they were told to do this by me, because I certainly wouldn’t do that. And you know, they talk about oh, by letting someone have a choice to take off their mask and welcoming that choice, that that’s somehow bullying.”
Ordering a student you don’t know to remove his or her mask, which DeSantis did, is bullying. It’s also potentially endangering their health and the health of their family, as one student’s mother told a local news station.
“Tucker, bullying is locking kids at a school, which they did. Bullying is forcing kids to wear masks for eight hours a day, which they did for two years and are only stopping now because the polling’s changed. Bullying is kicking people out of work because of vaccine mandates. We fought all of those policies in Florida, we lifted people up and we liberated them from local school boards and governments that imposed them.”
To date, Florida has the third-highest coronavirus case count and death rate, with more than 70,000 Floridians dead from COVID.
Watch:
After telling kids to remove their masks DeSantis now says he wasn’t bullying them, just worried people would think he ordered them to wear them.
“And so I was I didn’t want it to be thinking that like they were told to do this by me…I wouldn’t do that.”pic.twitter.com/J8VlBHEX25
— David Badash (@davidbadash) March 4, 2022
Trending
- News3 days ago
TN Senate Confirms State Education Board Nominee Linked to Selling Ammunition Used in Deadly School Mass Shooting
- News2 days ago
60 Major Corps Including Apple and Google Sign on to Full Page Ad Blasting TX Gov. Abbott’s ‘Anti-LGBTQ Efforts’
- CRIME3 days ago
Accused ‘Illegal Agent of the Russian Government’ Donated to Just One Candidate in Ten Years: Tulsi Gabbard
- News2 days ago
Watch: Hannity Tries So Hard to Get Trump to Call Putin ‘Evil’ and Trump Refuses
- News2 days ago
Far-Right Propaganda Sites ‘Masquerading as Journalism’ Are a Threat to National Security: Analysis
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
Biden Delivers Strong Warning to Putin on Chemical Weapons, War Crimes, Human Rights Abuses, and Gender-Based Violence
- COMMENTARY2 days ago
‘Investigate Without Exception’: Abbott’s Anti-Trans Order Unconstitutional Judge Rules – Questions of Corruption Remain
- HYPOCRISY2 days ago
‘People Want to Play God’ Says GOP Lawmaker Trying to Ban Drug Used to End Dangerous Ectopic Pregnancies