RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Here’s How Lauren Boebert Is Defending Screaming at Biden in the SOTU as He Addressed Veterans With Burn-Pit Cancers
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) was one of few willing to heckle President Joe Biden during his first State of the Union address.
The moment came as Biden was talking about America’s promise to veterans and just before he was going to announce the wife of a veteran who died of cancer. He mentioned his own son, who, he said, slept near one of the toxic burn pits.
“I don’t know for sure if the burn pit that he lived near in Iraq, and earlier than that, in Kosovo, was the cause of his brain cancer, or the diseases of so many of our troops, but I am committed to finding out everything we can,” Biden said.
Boebert shouted out that Biden killed 13 American soldiers, a reference to the suicide bomber attack in Afghanistan during the withdrawal.
Cameras happened to be on Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) at the time. He is among the GOP leaders who knew the late Beau Biden, who suffered from an aggressive form of brain cancer. It was clear that Graham was displeased by the outburst.
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) has introduced the legislation for the burn pit veterans along with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), but he couldn’t attend the speech because he said he didn’t have time to get a COVID test.
Boebert was summarily booed by her fellow colleagues on both sides.
“When Biden said flag-draped coffins I couldn’t stay silent,” Boebert claimed. “I told him directly he did it. He put 13 in there. Our heroic servicemen and women deserve so much better.”
The issue Biden was discussing has been a major one for veterans from Iraq and Afghanistan. They have spent years advocating for treatment from the Veterans Administration for the rare form of cancers they have.
“I just finished listening to a speech by Joe Biden, the weakest and worst president in American history,” Boebert ranted in a video to her supporters. “Now more than ever, we must reject Biden’s ‘America last’ policies and put America first.”
While Boebert may disagree with Biden on policy, her own party found it inappropriate to use that moment to make it about herself instead of the veterans Biden was talking about helping.
Speaking to NBC News, Sen. Gillibrand said Boebert’s “disruption was inappropriate, especially given the substance of the comments that the President was making at the time, which is to continue this way, which is to protect service members and our veterans.”
Republican Sen. Mike Braun (IN) agreed, explaining, “It’s something that I think that there’s a place, that’s not the place to do that.”
See her rants below:
When Biden said flag draped coffins I couldn't stay silent. I told him directly he did it. He put 13 in there.
Our heroic servicemen and women deserve so much better.
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 2, 2022
Joe Biden can never use the words “fight for freedom”.#SOTU
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 2, 2022
The #SOTU was light on solutions but heavy on spending.
It’s time to reject Bidenism and embrace America First.
We need to SOLVE the issues Americans care about, not spend our country into the ground. pic.twitter.com/ILM0mHKvgB
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 2, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Greg Abbott’s Child Protection Agency Opens Investigation Into Parent Over Transgender Daughter’s Medical Care: Lawsuit
Last week Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate anyone providing or enabling transgender children to receive certain medically-necessary care, claiming it legally falls under the state’s definition of child abuse.
A lawsuit filed by the ACLU and Lambda Legal claims the agency has already opened at least one investigation into a parent with a transgender daughter. That mother works for the very agency now investigating her, and she has been placed on administrative leave, The New York Times reports.
Abbott, facing a difficult re-election battle, used a legal opinion authored by his attorney general, Ken Paxton – who is facing an even more challenging re-election campaign – to order DFPS to perform the investigations. Paxton’s nonbinding legal opinion was all the fuel Abbott needed to mount his attack on transgender children and their families.
That employee, who was not named in the lawsuit, “on Friday was visited by an investigator from the agency, which is also seeking medical records related to her child. The family of the child, identified in court documents only as Mary Doe, has refused to voluntarily turn over the records.”
“We are terrified for Mary’s health and well-being, and for our family,” wrote the employee in the lawsuit. “I feel betrayed by my state and the agency for whom I work.”
“Not providing Mary with the medically necessary health care that she needs is not an option for us.”
RELATED: Abbott Faces Nationwide Condemnation Over New Policy Ordering Transgender Care to Be Investigated as ‘Child Abuse’
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Everybody Is Watching’: Democrats Blast GOP Lawmakers As Florida ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Again Moves Forward
There are now only three things that can stop Florida’s likely unconstitutional and definitely damaging and dangerous “Don’t Say Gay” bill from becoming the law of the land: failure to pass in the Senate this week (extremely unlikely), failure to be signed into law by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis who supports the bill (so again, extremely unlikely), or a block from a Florida court (again, extremely unlikely).
On Monday Florida Democrats waged their best efforts to at least slow down the legislation, Florida Politics reports, which passed with a strong GOP majority in the House last week. The Senate bill passed the Appropriations Committee Monday.
The legislation will ban “classroom instruction” of issues related to sexual orientation and gender identity in grades K-3 and in all grade levels throughout the state when schools deem it not “age-appropriate,” a term that currently has no legal definition. Schools can be sued if a parent disagrees with what is age-appropriate, so that quells free speech out of the box.
The legislation also mandates schools “out” LGBTQ children to their parents, unless the school feels doing so could put the student at risk. Again, schools can be sued if a parent disagrees with their decision.
Democratic state Rep. Carlos G. Smith, Florida’s first LGBTQ Latino legislator, tried to speak before the Senate Appropriations Committee – the only Senate committee hearing the bill – but was refused. An amendment from Democrats to alter the language of the bill to read “human sexuality” instead of “sexual orientation and gender identity” was also blocked.
The Chair of the Senate Committee hearing #DontSayGay just blocked me from being able to provide public comment on the bill AND on the @JeffreyBrandes amendment to improve it. The censorship of LGBTQ Floridians is unprecedented. We will not be silenced. ???? https://t.co/hAkpCAj52a
— Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) February 28, 2022
Florida Republican state Sen. Dennis Baxley (photo), the sponsor of the Senate’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, on Monday called the legislation “empowerment of parents,” and says “they’re supposed to be in charge.”
The claim is both false and dangerous. Few parents are educators or child development specialists. Few parents agree on every issue, how to raise children, or what they should be learning and when. Teachers and school administrators are experts, and usually, train years before they walk into a classroom.
“That is describing what goes on around social value issues,” Baxley said, ” when you try to reach over from the educational arm of our society, and address these in a way that doesn’t observe the authority of parents to establish those values.”
Baxley freely talked about his wife and their five children at the end of the debate, something he did not consider could be quelled in schools by his bill if he were talking about his husband instead of his wife. He insisted doesn’t “hate anybody” and “loves” everyone.
Democratic state Sen. Jason Pizzo said: “If there are people who honestly believe that you choose to be gay, then you would also have to accept and believe that millions of people choose to be abused, to be bullied, to be ridiculed, to be told they’re different, to be cast aside.”
“Let me just say this: Why are we picking on people?” Pizzo asked.
Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book, a former kindergarten teacher, “challenged Baxley’s assertion reflecting on her time as a primary school teacher,” Florida Politics adds, “arguing that she doesn’t remember ‘teaching LGBTQ propaganda from secret lesson plans.’”
“It didn’t happen. It didn’t happen then and it doesn’t happen now. This is another ‘solution in search of a problem’-style bill that we’ve grown so used to,” Book said. “Florida educators are not indoctrinating young children with age-inappropriate or developmentally appropriate curriculum. … This is about more than words written in the bill. This is about the message that we’re sending to every single person in the state and around the country, because everybody is watching.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
America’s Conservatives Adore? Vladimir Putin’s Far Right Christian Nationalism – More Than Freedom and Democracy
Lauren Witzke, the Republican Party’s nominee for U.S. Senate from Delaware in 2020, gushed with praise for Vladimir Putin this week after the Russian dictator unleashed a military invasion against Ukraine. While somewhat shocking given the timing, Witzke’s admiration of Putin’s “Christian nationalism” has a long precedent among U.S. Christian ?right leaders, who embraced Putin as a “savior of Christian civilization” during the Obama administration.
Shortly after Donald Trump became president, far-right activist Pat Buchanan praised Putin as “a God-and-country Russian patriot” and champion of Christianity “against the Western progressive vision of what mankind’s future ought to be.”
In 2018, prominent Trump-aligned dominionist Lance Wallnau brushed aside Putin’s tendency to kill journalists and run the country “like a mafia state?,” ?and praised Putin’s anti-LGBTQ policies as having been “shaped by Christians?,” ?adding, “I fear more liberals in America than I fear Putin in Russia.”
At an infamous 2018 press conference with Putin and Trump, the U.S. president said he was more inclined to believe Putin than U.S. intelligence agencies that ?had concluded the Russian government had interfered with the 2016 election. Far-right figures like conspiracy theorist Alex Jones were thrilled when Putin mentioned philanthropist George Soros, who many on the far-right portray as the embodiment of sinister globalism. InfoWars’ Jerome Corsi declared Trump and Putin were working together in a “fight to death with the deep state.”
Christian nationalists in the U.S. cry “religious persecution” over business owners being required to abide by anti-discrimination laws, but they don’t spend much time decrying Putin’s actual assaults on the religious freedom of non-Russian Orthodox Christians and other religious minorities in Russia—and in Russian-occupied Eastern Ukraine.
Putin’s government has been a key ally of American Christian? right groups who happily partner with the world’s most repressive regimes in order to promote “traditional” views of family, sexuality, and gender, as well as to try to prevent and reverse international recognition of reproductive rights or the equality of LGBTQ people.
The alliance between U.S. and Russian promoters of “traditional values” goes back further? than the Trump administration to the creation of the World Congress of Families. When the WCF’s parent organization was rebranded as the International Organization for Families with anti-marriage-equality crusader Brian Brown at the helm, he made a trip to Russia to seek funding from oligarchs and political operatives aligned with Putin. Indeed, Brown spends enough time in Russia to have a favorite restaurant at Moscow’s airport. In 2013, Brown joined far-right European activists on a trip to Russia where he praised pending legislation to ban adoption by same-sex couples. In 2014, when the WCF announced plans for a Moscow summit, WCF leaders defended Putin from Western critics.
A major funder of the World Congress of Families is Putin-aligned billionaire Konstantin Malofeev, known as “God’s Oligarch” for his close ties to the Russian Orthodox Church. Malofeev wants to bring back the Russian monarchy, with Putin himself as a possible ?tsar. At WCF’s global summit in 2013, Malofeev reportedly told the “traditional values” activists that “Christian Russia can help liberate the West from the new liberal anti-Christian totalitarianism of political correctness, gender ideology, mass-media censorship and neo-Marxist dogma.”
Right Wing Watch? reported on the adoration showered on Putin by the U.S. Christian right in 2015:
Evangelist Franklin Graham hailed Putin as a hero for taking “a stand to protect his nation’s children from the damaging effects of any gay and lesbian agenda” even as “America’s own morality has fallen so far on this issue”; Bryan Fischer called Putin a “lion of Christianity” and called upon U.S. lawmakers to adopt similar speech prohibitions; Matt Barber marveled that Putin was able to “out-Christian our once-Christian nation”; Sam Rohrer called Putin “the moral leader of the world”; Scott Lively lavished praise on Putin for “championing traditional marriage and Christian values”; and Rush Limbaugh applauded Putin for stopping “a full-frontal assault on what has always been considered normalcy.”
That same year, ?radical conspiracy theorist Alex Jones? praised Putin for promoting “masculine men” and homeschooling.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
