‘Wasn’t a Coincidence’: Far Right Wing Group Claims It Spent $750,000 to Lobby Gov. Abbott to Attack Transgender Kids
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last week directed the state’s Department of Family Protective Services to investigate gender-affirming health care as “child abuse” and the parents of children who receive such care as perpetrating it. The directive, which was met with alarm by LGBTQ groups, was applauded by Terry Schilling of the American Principles Project, who took credit for Abbott’s directive on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast last Thursday and thanked the War Room for aiding its pressure campaign on Abbott.
“We put together a $750,000 grassroots advocacy campaign with the War Room support, and we put pressure on him right before the election,” Schilling said. “It wasn’t a coincidence that he did this. And Abbott basically instructed all of his state agencies to treat this as child abuse, and it’s now criminal to do this.”
Abbott, a champion of the conservative movement, has been accused of not being right wing enough by the Republican Party’s extreme fringes. Such attacks escalated ahead of Tuesday’s Republican gubernatorial primary, which Abbott easily won.
In Schilling’s telling, Abbott has been insufficiently harsh on the LGBTQ community. Under Schilling’s leadership, APP—a religious-right organization that has made discriminating against trans kids its main endeavor—launched a Texas state chapter last year and targeted Abbott and other Republicans for not going far enough with the anti-trans legislation they passed. In February, APP released two ads attacking Abbott for failing to “protect our children.”
“Gov. Greg Abbott promised to protect our children from dangerous sex-change procedures and hormone therapies,” a voice narrates in one ad released Feb. 4. “Given the opportunity to protect Texas children, Greg Abbott chose not to bring up legislation.”
The legislation in question was an extreme bill from the Texas state legislature that would have criminalized gender-affirming health care for youth, redefining “child abuse” to include puberty suppression drugs, hormone replacement therapy, or surgical or medical procedures “for gender transitioning purposes.” (It’s worth noting that trans youth rarely, if ever, undergo surgery, and medical professionals say puberty blockers, which provide trans youth time to better understand their identity, are reversible.)
On Bannon’s podcast, Schilling accused Abbott of using “all of these backroom legislative maneuvers to keep it from getting a vote.”
However, when the state legislature did not pass that bill, Abbott asked his attorney general, Ken Paxton, to determine whether such gender-affirming health care could be considered “child abuse” under current Texas state law. Paxton issued an opinion on Feb. 18 that such care constitutes as “child abuse.”
Four days later, Abbott issued the directive to investigate gender-affirming care as “child abuse.” The order also called on teachers, doctors, and other professionals to report to child and protection services parents who provide their kids gender-affirming care, adding that there would be consequences for those who don’t report.
Schilling called the directive a “victory for the War Room posse,” and he applauded Paxton, who was a guest earlier in the program, for his opinion.
“It doesn’t happen without two things: It doesn’t happen without Ken Paxton and his leadership and what he came out with; and it also doesn’t happen without the War Room posse and everything they’re doing to help us really make this pro-family movement more muscular,” Schilling said.
Bannon, however, remained dissatisfied with Abbott’s directive. “You gotta get the law passed,” he said. “What does the cadre need to do to have your back and the folks down in Texas to get this on the books as a law?”
“So the first thing we have to do is we have to help Gov. Abbott and AG Paxton enforce the law,” Schilling said. “And what I mean by that is we have to start making reports when we find out about something bad happening to kids when it comes to gender transition. I don’t care if it’s top surgery where they’re doing mastectomy to healthy young girls or even just the counseling. We have to start making reports because it is child abuse. These guys can’t enforce the law and criminalize bad guys if they don’t know when and where and who is doing it.”
“Number two is you have to hold your politicians accountable, and you have to demand that they pass this,” Schilling said. “Abbott actually could call a special session in order to pass this legislation.
“We’ve got to force this,” Bannon said, urging his listeners to call on Abbott to call for a special session.
This isn’t the first time that Bannon and Schilling have teamed up to attack trans youth. Schilling’s group, APP, is also a member of A Promise to America’s Children, a coalition of right-wing and religious-right groups that formed last year to oppose so-called “gender ideology.” In reality, the coalition targeted trans youth through model legislation and misinformation. Pulling a page from religious-right attacks on gay men, these groups have fearmongered about trans people, claiming they need to “protect kids.”
Instead, these attacks have devastating effects on trans youth. The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth, saw a 150 percent increase in crisis calls and messages in Texas between 2020 and 2021 when the state considered dozens of anti-LGBTQ bills. The group condemned Abbott’s directive, stating, “Access to gender-affirming medical care, like gender-affirming hormone therapy (GAHT), has been found to be significantly linked to lower rates of depression, suicidal thoughts, and suicide attempts among transgender and nonbinary youth.” Major medical organizations, including American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, American Academy of Pediatrics, and American Medical Association, also support gender-affirming medical treatment.
Although LGBTQ groups say Abbott’s directive is unlikely to hold up in court, many see the directive as a political move made before both Paxton and Abbott’s primary elections. Speaking about the legislative attacks on trans youth last spring, LGBTQ writer and author Charlotte Clymer told Right Wing Watch, “For about a decade now, Republicans, specifically social conservatives, have been looking for a way to weaponize transphobia for elections.”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Russian State TV Uses Clips of Tucker Carlson’s Favorite Pro-Putin US Colonel to ‘Demoralize’ Ukraine
Although Fox News host Tucker Carlson briefly condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week, he once again started pushing the Kremlin’s narratives about the conflict on Tuesday night when he talked with Ret. Col. Doug Macgregor, who has consistently urged Ukrainians to surrender to Russian forces.
As The Daily Beast’s Julia Davis reports, Russian state TV on Wednesday jumped at the clips of Macgregor talking with Carlson, and broadcast them widely as a tactic to “demoralize” Ukrainians.
In particular, Davis writes that Russian state TV shows have been particularly enamored with a clip of Macgregor predicting certain death for Ukrainians who don’t lay down their arms.
“What is happening now is the battle in Eastern Ukraine is really almost over, all the Ukrainian troops there have been largely surrounded and cut off… and if they don’t surrender in next 24 hours, I suspect the Russians will ultimately annihilate them,” Macgregor said this week. “The game is over.”
Russian TV host Vladimir Soloviev, who lost access to two Italian villas as a result of the massive sanctions leveled against the country, praised Macgregor for towing the Kremlin’s line.
“Macgregor is expressing his tough position on Ukraine, will he also be sanctioned by the European Union?” he asked rhetorically. “He is de facto justifying Russia’s actions.”
Here’s How Lauren Boebert Is Defending Screaming at Biden in the SOTU as He Addressed Veterans With Burn-Pit Cancers
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) was one of few willing to heckle President Joe Biden during his first State of the Union address.
The moment came as Biden was talking about America’s promise to veterans and just before he was going to announce the wife of a veteran who died of cancer. He mentioned his own son, who, he said, slept near one of the toxic burn pits.
“I don’t know for sure if the burn pit that he lived near in Iraq, and earlier than that, in Kosovo, was the cause of his brain cancer, or the diseases of so many of our troops, but I am committed to finding out everything we can,” Biden said.
Boebert shouted out that Biden killed 13 American soldiers, a reference to the suicide bomber attack in Afghanistan during the withdrawal.
Cameras happened to be on Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) at the time. He is among the GOP leaders who knew the late Beau Biden, who suffered from an aggressive form of brain cancer. It was clear that Graham was displeased by the outburst.
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) has introduced the legislation for the burn pit veterans along with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), but he couldn’t attend the speech because he said he didn’t have time to get a COVID test.
Boebert was summarily booed by her fellow colleagues on both sides.
“When Biden said flag-draped coffins I couldn’t stay silent,” Boebert claimed. “I told him directly he did it. He put 13 in there. Our heroic servicemen and women deserve so much better.”
The issue Biden was discussing has been a major one for veterans from Iraq and Afghanistan. They have spent years advocating for treatment from the Veterans Administration for the rare form of cancers they have.
“I just finished listening to a speech by Joe Biden, the weakest and worst president in American history,” Boebert ranted in a video to her supporters. “Now more than ever, we must reject Biden’s ‘America last’ policies and put America first.”
While Boebert may disagree with Biden on policy, her own party found it inappropriate to use that moment to make it about herself instead of the veterans Biden was talking about helping.
Speaking to NBC News, Sen. Gillibrand said Boebert’s “disruption was inappropriate, especially given the substance of the comments that the President was making at the time, which is to continue this way, which is to protect service members and our veterans.”
Republican Sen. Mike Braun (IN) agreed, explaining, “It’s something that I think that there’s a place, that’s not the place to do that.”
See her rants below:
When Biden said flag draped coffins I couldn't stay silent. I told him directly he did it. He put 13 in there.
Our heroic servicemen and women deserve so much better.
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 2, 2022
Joe Biden can never use the words “fight for freedom”.#SOTU
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 2, 2022
The #SOTU was light on solutions but heavy on spending.
It’s time to reject Bidenism and embrace America First.
We need to SOLVE the issues Americans care about, not spend our country into the ground. pic.twitter.com/ILM0mHKvgB
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 2, 2022
Greg Abbott’s Child Protection Agency Opens Investigation Into Parent Over Transgender Daughter’s Medical Care: Lawsuit
Last week Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate anyone providing or enabling transgender children to receive certain medically-necessary care, claiming it legally falls under the state’s definition of child abuse.
A lawsuit filed by the ACLU and Lambda Legal claims the agency has already opened at least one investigation into a parent with a transgender daughter. That mother works for the very agency now investigating her, and she has been placed on administrative leave, The New York Times reports.
Abbott, facing a difficult re-election battle, used a legal opinion authored by his attorney general, Ken Paxton – who is facing an even more challenging re-election campaign – to order DFPS to perform the investigations. Paxton’s nonbinding legal opinion was all the fuel Abbott needed to mount his attack on transgender children and their families.
That employee, who was not named in the lawsuit, “on Friday was visited by an investigator from the agency, which is also seeking medical records related to her child. The family of the child, identified in court documents only as Mary Doe, has refused to voluntarily turn over the records.”
“We are terrified for Mary’s health and well-being, and for our family,” wrote the employee in the lawsuit. “I feel betrayed by my state and the agency for whom I work.”
“Not providing Mary with the medically necessary health care that she needs is not an option for us.”
RELATED: Abbott Faces Nationwide Condemnation Over New Policy Ordering Transgender Care to Be Investigated as ‘Child Abuse’
