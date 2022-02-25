White House Documents Trump Unlawfully Took Are So Highly-Classified ‘Only a Few’ Gov’t. Officials Have Clearance to See

The 15 boxes of documents Donald Trump unlawfully removed from the White House and infamously stored in his personal suite at Mar-a-Lago are so highly classified that “only a very few” federal government officials have clearance to see them.

“There are records that only a very few have clearances” to review, a source tells The Washington Post in a report published Friday. The paper explains the “documents are so sensitive that they may not be able to describe them in an unclassified way.”

House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) has requested from the National Archives a “detailed description of the contents of the boxes recovered from Mar-a-Lago … and identification of any items that are classified and the level of classification.”

“The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) provided new details of what appear to be the largest-scale violations of the Presidential Records Act since its enactment,” Chairwoman Maloney wrote in a letter sent to the Archives, CNN adds.

The Post also reports the National Archives confirmed its prior reporting that those cartons contained both classified materials, and torn up documents that had not been “reconstructed by the Trump White House.”

Maloney asked for all documents and communications between Trump White House officials relating to the use of personal accounts for official business, the destruction of presidential records, the discovery of “paper in a toilet” in the White House or White House residence, and communications with Trump about the Presidential Records Act.

Unanswered is why Trump took documents that were classified, highly classified, top secret, and classified at the highest levels from the White House, and what he was planning to do with them.