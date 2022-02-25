CRIME
White House Documents Trump Unlawfully Took Are So Highly-Classified ‘Only a Few’ Gov’t. Officials Have Clearance to See
The 15 boxes of documents Donald Trump unlawfully removed from the White House and infamously stored in his personal suite at Mar-a-Lago are so highly classified that “only a very few” federal government officials have clearance to see them.
“There are records that only a very few have clearances” to review, a source tells The Washington Post in a report published Friday. The paper explains the “documents are so sensitive that they may not be able to describe them in an unclassified way.”
House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) has requested from the National Archives a “detailed description of the contents of the boxes recovered from Mar-a-Lago … and identification of any items that are classified and the level of classification.”
“The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) provided new details of what appear to be the largest-scale violations of the Presidential Records Act since its enactment,” Chairwoman Maloney wrote in a letter sent to the Archives, CNN adds.
RELATED:
Trump Was ‘Waving Documents From the Boxes’ at Mar-a-Lago: Report
The Post also reports the National Archives confirmed its prior reporting that those cartons contained both classified materials, and torn up documents that had not been “reconstructed by the Trump White House.”
Maloney asked for all documents and communications between Trump White House officials relating to the use of personal accounts for official business, the destruction of presidential records, the discovery of “paper in a toilet” in the White House or White House residence, and communications with Trump about the Presidential Records Act.
Unanswered is why Trump took documents that were classified, highly classified, top secret, and classified at the highest levels from the White House, and what he was planning to do with them.
CRIME
Trump’s Theft of ‘Public Property’ Can Be Used to Ban Him From Holding Office Again: Watergate Lawyer
Appearing on MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show” former Watergate lawyer Jill Wine-Banks made the case that Donald Trump’s taking and keeping of documents — some labeled “Top secret” — at Mar-a-Lago is cause for banning him from holding office again.
“Exactly how much trouble could he be in here for removing classified files from the White House, Jill?” host Jonathan Capehart asked.
“There are laws that prohibit that,” the attorney explained. “In the past we have had examples of officials who have taken top-secret documents or classified documents, and have been charged with crimes, some of them have been given either probation or community service as their penalty.”
“This is illegal, to take away its government property,” she continued. “Right after Watergate, the Presidential Records Act was passed and was passed because of Nixon’s attempts to conceal documents and to destroy documents.”
RELATED: Trump was ‘waving documents from the boxes’ at Mar-a-Lago: report
‘We have the 18-minute gap in Watergate and the gap in the phone logs and in social media accounts right now, plus, these 15 cartons of documents that were taken, they are public property, they do not belong to Donald Trump, they belong to the American people, and should have been given to the archives when he left the White House,” she elaborated. “So that could be a big problem and the penalty for that includes never being able to hold public office. forfeiture of office and barring from future office. That’s a pretty good penalty for what he did.”
Watch below:
CRIME
Trump Was ‘Waving Documents From the Boxes’ at Mar-a-Lago: Report
Prominent New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has unleashed numerous bombshells about Donald Trump, mused Friday night on the former president’s bombastic response to a National Archives letter confirming there were classified national security documents in the 15 boxes they were forced to remove from Mar-a-Lago nearly a year after he left office.
The National Archives (NARA) on Friday also announced it had contacted the Dept. of Justice over Trump’s document handling, and noted other damning revelations.
Trump falsely implied in his Friday night response that absconding with those 15 cartons was perfectly legal despite the Presidential Records Act that makes removing or destroying White House documents deemed necessary to preserve potentially punishable by several years in jail.
Trump even claimed the entire process was “ordinary and routine,” which is also false.
Reports state the former president had stored the 15 cartons that included classified and top-secret documents in his suite at Mar-a-Lago.
But in a stunning revelation, Haberman reports that Trump, in his usual fashion, was showing off the documents. She did not specify to whom, but presumably to guests.
“Still unclear is why it took at least eight months to get these documents back to NARA,” Haberman tweeted, referring to the National Archives.
She added: “by several accounts, he was waving documents from the boxes at people at Mar-a- Lago.”
Still unclear is why it took at least eight months to get these documents back to NARA – by several accounts, he was waving documents from the boxes at people at mar a lago. https://t.co/BgJOzuFDew
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 19, 2022
CRIME
Poll Exposes GOP Hypocrisy on Trump Removing Classified Docs From White House vs. Hillary Clinton’s Private Email
The vast majority of Americans believe Donald Trump removing classified and top-secret documents and storing them in his suite at Mar-a-Lago is “wrong,” “serious,” and warrants a criminal investigation by the Dept. of Justice.
A just-released poll by The Economist and YouGov finds seven in ten Americans (70%) say it’s important for presidents to follow the Presidential Records Act, including 90% of Biden voters and 68% of Trump voters.
But for Republicans, the bar is far higher for Hillary Clinton and her private email server – a far-less serious act.
More than nine out of ten Republicans say Clinton’s use of a personal email address – not a crime – was “serious,” but the majority of Republicans (52%) say Trump removing classified and even top-secret federal government documents from the White House for apparent post-presidency use – possibly if not likely a criminal act – was not.
The poll does reveal nearly eight in ten Americans (79%) say it was “more wrong,” than “more right” of Trump to remove the classified documents, including a strong majority of Republicans (61%).
Meanwhile, most Americans (57%) say they would approve of the Dept. of Justice opening a criminal investigation into Trump possibly violating the Presidential Records Act by removing the classified and even top-secret intelligence and national security documents. Only 29% of Republicans agree.
