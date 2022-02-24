Watch: Biden Schools Doocy

As major nations are locking Russia out of the world economy and denouncing Russia’s cowardly and illegal attack on Ukraine, Fox News’ Peter Doocy decided to try to hammer the leader of the free world, President Joe Biden, and all but side with Vladimir Putin.

From the White House East Room President Biden Thursday afternoon detailed “additional strong sanctions” against Russia, but Fox News’ Doocy decided to do all he could to prop up the Russian leader.

President Biden was clear, ensuring the world knows Putin is “the aggressor.”

“Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences.” – President Joe Biden announces additional sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine: https://t.co/mWe3ZpHotI pic.twitter.com/ZqpGypalyl — CNN (@CNN) February 24, 2022

But Doocy appeared to side with Putin, almost mocking President Biden, and blaming him for the “economic pain” Putin is causing.

“Markets are down, and gas prices are up,” Doocy said as if there were no war in Europe today.

“Everybody seems to be in for some economic pain,” Doocy added, clearly unaware of how war works. “How economically painful is it going to get for people in this country?”

Biden smacked down Doocy’s ignorant question.

“First of all, there’s no doubt that when a major nuclear power attacks and invades another country that the world is going to respond, and markets are going to respond all over the world.”

Biden went on to say that as long as America and the world stick together against Russia, and maintain the sanctions, “the notion that this is going to last for a long time is highly unlikely.”

Doocy then asked President Biden if he had “underestimated Putin,” and would he still describe him as a “worthy adversary?”

“I made it clear,” Biden replied, “that he was an adversary.”

“I didn’t underestimate him.”

“You’re confident,” Doocy asked, belligerently, “that these devastating sanctions are going to be as devastating as Russian missiles and bullets and tanks?”

“Yes, I am,” President Biden replied.