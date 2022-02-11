CRIME
Video Flashback: Trump Falsely Attacks Hillary Clinton Over Handling of Classified Docs – ‘You Go to Jail for That’
The Washington Post has put together a flashback reel of just a very few of the many times Donald Trump attacked his 2016 Democratic challenger, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton – almost always falsely – for her handling of classified documents.
Trump is under fire this week after the National Archives revealed it was forced to transport 15 cartons of documents Trump absconded with to Mar-a-Lago, documents and items that are the property of the U.S. government. The National Archives has asked DOJ to open an investigation into Trump’s handling of classified information and documents, and has said some of the documents he took to Mar–Lago were classified and even “top secret.”
During the 2016 presidential campaign, which some maintain Trump won largely thanks to the Comey announcement the FBI was reopening the investigation into her emails, Trump made countless false accusations, as the video below shows, even that Russia had hacked into her server, which it had not.
“This was not just extreme carelessness with classified material,” Trump says in the first clip, calling it “totally disqualifying” to become president, something Democrats will no doubt use if he runs again.
“This is calculated, deliberate, premeditated misconduct, followed by a cover-up that included false statements and lies to Congress, the media, and the American people,” Trump charged.
RELATED: Mark Meadows Claims Trump Administration Was ‘Very Diligent’ in Preserving White House Documents Despite Reports
“In my administration, I’m going to enforce all laws concerning the protection of classified information,” which turned out to be, many would claim, extraordinarily false.
“We also need the best protection of classified information. That is the worst situation. Hillary’s private email scandal, which put our classified information in the reach of our enemies, disqualifies her from the presidency. Service members here in North Carolina have risked their lives to acquire classified intelligence to protect our country. Hillary thought nothing of putting classified information on her illegal server, which our enemies now have hacked,” Trump falsely claimed.
RELATED: Former Top FBI Official Says Proving Intent in Possible Trump Classified Document Crime a ‘Slam Dunk’
Even in 2020, Trump said: “Forget about what was on the emails. It’s irrelevant. Although many of them were classified, highly classified. You go to jail for that.”
Watch:
8/16/16: “In my admin. I’m going to enforce all laws concerning the protection of classified information”
11/3/16: “Service members…risked their lives to acquire classified intelligence”
10/8/20: “You go to jail” for mishandling classified informationpic.twitter.com/pXnFINn6Mu
— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) February 11, 2022
CRIME
Mark Meadows Claims Trump Administration Was ‘Very Diligent’ in Preserving White House Documents Despite Reports
Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is claiming the administration he led “was very diligent in making sure we preserved” White House documents, a claim that stretches credulity.
Meadows, who was referred to the Dept. of Justice two months ago for criminal contempt of Congress, made the stunning claim on Newsmax (video below). He did so despite multiple reports of White House documents being flushed down the toilet, a president habitually tearing up documents, “burn bags,” earlier reports of documents hidden on secret servers, and more than 15 cartons of documents – unknown quantities still missing – that belong to the federal government, including top-secret classified documents being removed from the White House and stored at Mar-a-Lago after Donald Trump’s term in office.
On Wednesday the National Archives asked the Dept. of Justice to investigate Trump’s handling of White House materials.
Meadows is a former U.S. Congressman who knows all about the dangers of “mishandling” documents. As The Washington Post reported in 2016, at a rally for then-candidate Donald Trump, “Rep. Mark Meadows prompted the crowd to chant ‘Lock her up,’ the latest anti-Hillary Clinton refrain that caught on at the Republican National Convention last week.”
Those “lock her up” chants referred to Clinton’s supposed mishandling of government documents. But unlike Clinton, the former FBI official who headed the investigation into her emails says proving criminal intent in this case would be a “slam dunk.”
Former White House Press Secretary for President Bill Clinton, Joe Lockhart, says, “Meadows makes the right comparison here. Before Biden Administrations, the Department of Justice actually investigated and prosecuted political criminal behavior. And when it didn’t rise to a crime, they gave public lectures that turned an election. Times have changed.”
Watch:
Meadows says there’s no comparison between Hillary Clinton’s emails/Trump’s documents: “When a lot of that was actually happening with Hillary Clinton, there was actually an investigation. There was subpoenas” pic.twitter.com/0KQ7iA8OgD
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 11, 2022
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
CRIME
Former Top FBI Official Says Proving Intent in Possible Trump Classified Document Crime a ‘Slam Dunk’
The former FBI Chief of Counterespionage who headed the Hillary Clinton email probe says there is more than enough evidence to open an investigation to determine if Donald Trump may have committed a crime by taking classified materials from the White House to Mar-a-Lago, and notes it’s important to be able to prove criminal intent, which in this case would be a “slam dunk.”
“I think DOJ has to be prudent” when it investigates a former president, says Peter Strzok (photo: left), who worked at the FBI for 22 years, “there’s a great deal of care that needs to be taken [to] make sure that there’s a legitimate predication,” he said, meaning a legitimate reason to open a case.
“But look, in my mind, this is clearly beyond that threshold,” he said, given the amount of evidence against the former president.
“If you look in the past, what the FBI investigated in terms of former CIA Director John Deutsch, in terms of former national security adviser Sandy Berger, General Petraeus, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, there’s a clear path the DOJ takes when they investigate these things, and to say they want to be ‘apolitical’ in my mind, to hesitate to look at Trump isn’t apolitical it’s kind of the opposite of that.”
“This is Trump, who threw tantrums and threats and four years of behavior has caused people to back away from doing the very basic thing that the FBI should be doing. And that is, in my opinion in this face, a very clear set of facts that merit opening investigation to find out just what were the facts and circumstances surrounding this classified information that may have been found in his possession at Mar-a-Lago.”
RELATED –
Trump Absconded With Documents ‘Clearly Marked’ as Classified or Even ‘Top Secret’: Report
Strzok goes on to say “the hardest thing when you look at criminal mishandling of classified information, inevitably one of the hardest things to determine is the intent of what the person was when they did it, whether they knew it was wrong, but they were trying to do it in variance with the law.”
“And when it comes to classified information, I mean, take your pick of the dozens and dozens and dozens of campaign rallies, where he led chants of ‘lock her up’ specifically because he said Hillary Clinton had classified information on her server and in our last fight, he knows that’s wrong and she should go to jail. So there is no argument for any jury for DOJ to be able to come in and play videotape after videotape after videotape of former President Trump saying having unauthorized retention of classified information is against the law. It is a slam dunk argument when it comes to trying to establish what he knew was and wasn’t against the law.”
CRIME
Trump Absconded With Documents ‘Clearly Marked’ as Classified or Even ‘Top Secret’: Report
In case there’s any claim Donald Trump didn’t know the documents that found their way to his winter home in Florida, Mar-a-Lago, were classified and he just got confused, The Washington Post reports some of those very documents were “clearly marked” as classified or even “top secret.”
The Post for the first time is revealing that Trump did take classified documents from the White House when he retired.
“The existence of clearly marked classified documents in the trove — which has not previously been reported — is likely to intensify the legal pressure that Trump or his staffers could face, and raises new questions about why the materials were taken out of the White House,” The Post adds.
While it was unclear how many classified documents were among those received by the Archives, some bore markings that the information was extremely sensitive and would be limited to a small group of officials with authority to view such highly classified information, the two people familiar with the matter said.”
Part of how Trump won the White House in 2016 was his war against Hillary Clinton, and his accusations she had mishandled classified documents, calling it a “crime” and supporting chants of “lock her up.”
