CRIME
Former Top FBI Official Says Proving Intent in Possible Trump Classified Document Crime a ‘Slam Dunk’
The former FBI Chief of Counterespionage who headed the Hillary Clinton email probe says there is more than enough evidence to open an investigation to determine if Donald Trump may have committed a crime by taking classified materials from the White House to Mar-a-Lago, and notes it’s important to be able to prove criminal intent, which in this case would be a “slam dunk.”
“I think DOJ has to be prudent” when it investigates a former president, says Peter Strzok (photo: left), who worked at the FBI for 22 years, “there’s a great deal of care that needs to be taken [to] make sure that there’s a legitimate predication,” he said, meaning a legitimate reason to open a case.
“But look, in my mind, this is clearly beyond that threshold,” he said, given the amount of evidence against the former president.
“If you look in the past, what the FBI investigated in terms of former CIA Director John Deutsch, in terms of former national security adviser Sandy Berger, General Petraeus, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, there’s a clear path the DOJ takes when they investigate these things, and to say they want to be ‘apolitical’ in my mind, to hesitate to look at Trump isn’t apolitical it’s kind of the opposite of that.”
“This is Trump, who threw tantrums and threats and four years of behavior has caused people to back away from doing the very basic thing that the FBI should be doing. And that is, in my opinion in this face, a very clear set of facts that merit opening investigation to find out just what were the facts and circumstances surrounding this classified information that may have been found in his possession at Mar-a-Lago.”
Strzok goes on to say “the hardest thing when you look at criminal mishandling of classified information, inevitably one of the hardest things to determine is the intent of what the person was when they did it, whether they knew it was wrong, but they were trying to do it in variance with the law.”
“And when it comes to classified information, I mean, take your pick of the dozens and dozens and dozens of campaign rallies, where he led chants of ‘lock her up’ specifically because he said Hillary Clinton had classified information on her server and in our last fight, he knows that’s wrong and she should go to jail. So there is no argument for any jury for DOJ to be able to come in and play videotape after videotape after videotape of former President Trump saying having unauthorized retention of classified information is against the law. It is a slam dunk argument when it comes to trying to establish what he knew was and wasn’t against the law.”
CRIME
Trump Absconded With Documents ‘Clearly Marked’ as Classified or Even ‘Top Secret’: Report
In case there’s any claim Donald Trump didn’t know the documents that found their way to his winter home in Florida, Mar-a-Lago, were classified and he just got confused, The Washington Post reports some of those very documents were “clearly marked” as classified or even “top secret.”
The Post for the first time is revealing that Trump did take classified documents from the White House when he retired.
“The existence of clearly marked classified documents in the trove — which has not previously been reported — is likely to intensify the legal pressure that Trump or his staffers could face, and raises new questions about why the materials were taken out of the White House,” The Post adds.
While it was unclear how many classified documents were among those received by the Archives, some bore markings that the information was extremely sensitive and would be limited to a small group of officials with authority to view such highly classified information, the two people familiar with the matter said.”
Part of how Trump won the White House in 2016 was his war against Hillary Clinton, and his accusations she had mishandled classified documents, calling it a “crime” and supporting chants of “lock her up.”
CRIME
‘Ample Probable Cause of Crimes’: Former Prosecutor Calls for Trump’s Phone Records to Be ‘Seized via Warrants’
A former New York State prosecutor is calling for Donald Trump, the former president, to be “investigated,” and also says there is “ample probable cause of crimes.”
“Trump should be investigated and if merited charged with unauthorized removals/retentions of classified documents and violations of the Presidential Records Act,” says Tristan Snell, the attorney who successfully prosecuted the case against Trump University for the New York State Attorney General.
“NOW, not later,” he adds. “It is a discrete set of offenses, separate (or separate enough) from the larger January 6 conspiracy.”
The National Archives says it was forced to transport 15 boxes of documents and other materials, some possibly classified, from Trump’s winter home in Mar-a-Lago. It has asked DOJ to investigate Trump’s handling of presidential records.
But Snell is also weighing in on the breaking news that the call logs obtained by the House January 6 Committee are missing the full list of calls made to or from Donald Trump on the day of the violent and deadly insurrection.
“If Trump was using his personal cellphone to make calls on January 6, he can NOT claim those calls were within the scope of his official duties — and all his phone records should be subpoenaed and/or seized via warrants, as there is ample probable cause of crimes,” Snell offers.
CRIME
Gaps: Trump’s White House Records Missing Calls Made to and From President During Violent Insurrection
The White House by law is required to keep records of all calls, but logs obtained by the January 6 Committee show very few calls made to or from then-President Donald Trump on the day of the violent and deadly insurrection.
It has been well-documented that Trump spoke with several people, including Rep. Jim Jordan on January 6, but the incomplete records are leaving investigators “with gaps so far in their understanding of what transpired that day,” according to CNN. “Trump was known to make calls using personal cell phones, which could account for those.”
“The panel is still awaiting additional material from the National Archives and Records Administration, which keeps the official White House logs,” The New York Times adds, “and from telecommunications companies that have been subpoenaed for the personal cellphone records of Mr. Trump’s inner circle, like his son, Eric, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiancée of Mr. Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
