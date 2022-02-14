CRIME
‘Calamitous’: Legal Experts Mock Trump After Accounting Firm Fires Him and Says a Decade of Filings Can’t Be Trusted
In a stunning development, Monday Donald Trump’s longtime account firm effectively fired the former president, and retracted a decade’s worth of financial filings, saying it could no longer stand by the statements it created, which were based on information Trump had provided to them.
Trump is currently under investigation for possibly inflating the value of his assets for credit purposes and deflating them for tax purposes.
In a letter, The New York Times reports, Trump’s now-former accountants, Mazars USA, “instructed the Trump Organization to essentially retract the documents, known as statements of financial condition, from 2011 to 2020.”
Attorney Luppe B. Luppen posted the letter:
News – Mazars has effectively fired the Trump Organization, citing a non-waivable conflict, and determined that Trump’s financial statements from 2011-20 should not be relied on, per a letter to Alan Garten filed in court today. pic.twitter.com/UmC1nVe4ZP
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) February 14, 2022
“The determination by Mazars,” Luppen writes on Substack, “that Trump’s financial statements over a full decade are not reliable through no fault of its own amounts to a declaration that it has been repeatedly misled by its client.”
Attorney George Conway serves up a real gut punch: “For any business (including a privately-held one) that has outside financing or investors, having your financial statements (let alone 10 years’ worth!) pulled by your accountants is just about the most calamitous thing that could happen to it, other than perhaps being indicted.”
Former SDNY Asst. U.S. Attorney Richard Signorelli: “This is a very carefully drafted letter. Mazars may have some concern about its own exposure IMO.”
Attorney Max Kennerly mockingly writes: “There’s red flags, and then there’s someone’s trusted accounting firm saying ‘oh hey we did some double-checking after the NY AG sued you and FYI you can’t rely on any of our work over the past decade and we are immediately ending our relationship with you, thxkbye.'”
Francine McKenna, the founder and editor of TheAuditors.com writes: “If your own client sues you or if you are forced to take an adverse position against your client by prosecutor or shareholders, you have to resign.
Attorney and NBC News and MSNBC legal contributor Katie S. Phang puts it bluntly: “Mazars officially kicks Trump and his companies to the curb.”
CRIME
Video Flashback: Trump Falsely Attacks Hillary Clinton Over Handling of Classified Docs – ‘You Go to Jail for That’
The Washington Post has put together a flashback reel of just a very few of the many times Donald Trump attacked his 2016 Democratic challenger, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton – almost always falsely – for her handling of classified documents.
Trump is under fire this week after the National Archives revealed it was forced to transport 15 cartons of documents Trump absconded with to Mar-a-Lago, documents and items that are the property of the U.S. government. The National Archives has asked DOJ to open an investigation into Trump’s handling of classified information and documents, and has said some of the documents he took to Mar–Lago were classified and even “top secret.”
During the 2016 presidential campaign, which some maintain Trump won largely thanks to the Comey announcement the FBI was reopening the investigation into her emails, Trump made countless false accusations, as the video below shows, even that Russia had hacked into her server, which it had not.
“This was not just extreme carelessness with classified material,” Trump says in the first clip, calling it “totally disqualifying” to become president, something Democrats will no doubt use if he runs again.
“This is calculated, deliberate, premeditated misconduct, followed by a cover-up that included false statements and lies to Congress, the media, and the American people,” Trump charged.
RELATED: Mark Meadows Claims Trump Administration Was ‘Very Diligent’ in Preserving White House Documents Despite Reports
“In my administration, I’m going to enforce all laws concerning the protection of classified information,” which turned out to be, many would claim, extraordinarily false.
“We also need the best protection of classified information. That is the worst situation. Hillary’s private email scandal, which put our classified information in the reach of our enemies, disqualifies her from the presidency. Service members here in North Carolina have risked their lives to acquire classified intelligence to protect our country. Hillary thought nothing of putting classified information on her illegal server, which our enemies now have hacked,” Trump falsely claimed.
RELATED: Former Top FBI Official Says Proving Intent in Possible Trump Classified Document Crime a ‘Slam Dunk’
Even in 2020, Trump said: “Forget about what was on the emails. It’s irrelevant. Although many of them were classified, highly classified. You go to jail for that.”
Watch:
8/16/16: “In my admin. I’m going to enforce all laws concerning the protection of classified information”
11/3/16: “Service members…risked their lives to acquire classified intelligence”
10/8/20: “You go to jail” for mishandling classified informationpic.twitter.com/pXnFINn6Mu
— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) February 11, 2022
CRIME
Mark Meadows Claims Trump Administration Was ‘Very Diligent’ in Preserving White House Documents Despite Reports
Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is claiming the administration he led “was very diligent in making sure we preserved” White House documents, a claim that stretches credulity.
Meadows, who was referred to the Dept. of Justice two months ago for criminal contempt of Congress, made the stunning claim on Newsmax (video below). He did so despite multiple reports of White House documents being flushed down the toilet, a president habitually tearing up documents, “burn bags,” earlier reports of documents hidden on secret servers, and more than 15 cartons of documents – unknown quantities still missing – that belong to the federal government, including top-secret classified documents being removed from the White House and stored at Mar-a-Lago after Donald Trump’s term in office.
On Wednesday the National Archives asked the Dept. of Justice to investigate Trump’s handling of White House materials.
Meadows is a former U.S. Congressman who knows all about the dangers of “mishandling” documents. As The Washington Post reported in 2016, at a rally for then-candidate Donald Trump, “Rep. Mark Meadows prompted the crowd to chant ‘Lock her up,’ the latest anti-Hillary Clinton refrain that caught on at the Republican National Convention last week.”
Those “lock her up” chants referred to Clinton’s supposed mishandling of government documents. But unlike Clinton, the former FBI official who headed the investigation into her emails says proving criminal intent in this case would be a “slam dunk.”
Former White House Press Secretary for President Bill Clinton, Joe Lockhart, says, “Meadows makes the right comparison here. Before Biden Administrations, the Department of Justice actually investigated and prosecuted political criminal behavior. And when it didn’t rise to a crime, they gave public lectures that turned an election. Times have changed.”
Watch:
Meadows says there’s no comparison between Hillary Clinton’s emails/Trump’s documents: “When a lot of that was actually happening with Hillary Clinton, there was actually an investigation. There was subpoenas” pic.twitter.com/0KQ7iA8OgD
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 11, 2022
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
CRIME
Former Top FBI Official Says Proving Intent in Possible Trump Classified Document Crime a ‘Slam Dunk’
The former FBI Chief of Counterespionage who headed the Hillary Clinton email probe says there is more than enough evidence to open an investigation to determine if Donald Trump may have committed a crime by taking classified materials from the White House to Mar-a-Lago, and notes it’s important to be able to prove criminal intent, which in this case would be a “slam dunk.”
“I think DOJ has to be prudent” when it investigates a former president, says Peter Strzok (photo: left), who worked at the FBI for 22 years, “there’s a great deal of care that needs to be taken [to] make sure that there’s a legitimate predication,” he said, meaning a legitimate reason to open a case.
“But look, in my mind, this is clearly beyond that threshold,” he said, given the amount of evidence against the former president.
“If you look in the past, what the FBI investigated in terms of former CIA Director John Deutsch, in terms of former national security adviser Sandy Berger, General Petraeus, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, there’s a clear path the DOJ takes when they investigate these things, and to say they want to be ‘apolitical’ in my mind, to hesitate to look at Trump isn’t apolitical it’s kind of the opposite of that.”
“This is Trump, who threw tantrums and threats and four years of behavior has caused people to back away from doing the very basic thing that the FBI should be doing. And that is, in my opinion in this face, a very clear set of facts that merit opening investigation to find out just what were the facts and circumstances surrounding this classified information that may have been found in his possession at Mar-a-Lago.”
RELATED –
Trump Absconded With Documents ‘Clearly Marked’ as Classified or Even ‘Top Secret’: Report
Strzok goes on to say “the hardest thing when you look at criminal mishandling of classified information, inevitably one of the hardest things to determine is the intent of what the person was when they did it, whether they knew it was wrong, but they were trying to do it in variance with the law.”
“And when it comes to classified information, I mean, take your pick of the dozens and dozens and dozens of campaign rallies, where he led chants of ‘lock her up’ specifically because he said Hillary Clinton had classified information on her server and in our last fight, he knows that’s wrong and she should go to jail. So there is no argument for any jury for DOJ to be able to come in and play videotape after videotape after videotape of former President Trump saying having unauthorized retention of classified information is against the law. It is a slam dunk argument when it comes to trying to establish what he knew was and wasn’t against the law.”
