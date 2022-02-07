CRIME
Trump’s Archives Scandal Gets Worse: More Than Dozen Boxes Retrieved – More Missing
Donald Trump absconded with countless documents, some possibly classified, and other items of worth when he left the White House hours before Joe Biden was sworn in as president. The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), which by law is tasked with maintaining presidential records, has just revealed the magnitude of the misappropriated items: 15 boxes – and counting.
“In mid-January 2022, NARA arranged for the transport from the Trump Mar-a-Lago property in Florida to the National Archives of 15 boxes that contained Presidential records, following discussions with President Trump’s representatives in 2021,” the National Archives has just told The Washington Post in a statement Monday afternoon. The Post broke the story Monday morning.
That’s not all. There are still missing items and Trump apparently does not know where they are.
“Former President Trump’s representatives have informed NARA that they are continuing to search for additional Presidential records that belong to the National Archives.”
“As required by the Presidential Records Act (PRA), these records should have been transferred to NARA from the White House at the end of the Trump Administration in January 2021.”
“The Presidential Records Act mandates that all Presidential records must be properly preserved by each Administration so that a complete set of Presidential records is transferred to the National Archives at the end of the Administration,” said Archivist of the United States David S. Ferriero. ‘NARA pursues the return of records whenever we learn that records have been improperly removed or have not been appropriately transferred to official accounts.'”
All this is on top of the news that broke over the weekend that the White House had a “burn bag” for documents that Trump unlawfully but regularly tore up.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
CRIME
Trump Illegally Ripped Up ‘Hundreds’ of Documents Despite Warnings — With Many Destroyed in ‘Burn Bags’: Report
Former president Donald Trump tore up “hundreds” of White House records during his administration — in clear violation of federal law — despite “multiple admonishments,” the Washington Post reported Saturday.
“The documents included briefings and schedules, articles and letters, memos both sensitive and mundane,” the Post reported. “He ripped paper into quarters with two big, clean strokes — or occasionally more vigorously, into smaller scraps. He left the detritus on his desk in the Oval Office, in the trash can of his private West Wing study and on the floor aboard Air Force One, among many other places. And he did it all in violation of the Presidential Records Act, despite being urged by at least two chiefs of staff and the White House counsel to follow the law on preserving documents.”
Trump’s practice of destroying official documents — which has long since been reported — made headlines again this week after the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol insurrection received records from the National Archives that appeared to have been taped back together.
“Interviews with 11 former Trump staffers, associates and others familiar with the habit reveal that Trump’s shredding of paper was far more widespread and indiscriminate than previously known and — despite multiple admonishments — extended throughout his presidency, resulting in special practices to deal with the torn fragments,” the Post reported Saturday.
Trump’s team reportedly implemented protocols to deal with the torn records, which involved “jigsawing the documents back together with clear tape.”
“It is unclear how many records were lost or permanently destroyed through Trump’s ripping routine, as well as what consequences, if any, he might face. Hundreds of documents, if not more, were likely torn up, those familiar with the practice say,” according to the newspaper.
“One senior Trump White House official said he and other White House staffers frequently put documents into ‘burn bags’ to be destroyed, rather than preserving them, and would decide themselves what should be saved and what should be burned,” the Post reported. “When the Jan. 6 committee asked for certain documents related to Trump’s efforts to pressure Vice President Mike Pence, for example, some of them no longer existed in this person’s files because they had already been shredded, said someone familiar with the request.”
CRIME
A ‘Cooperating Witness’ Can Now Confirm Matt Gaetz Was Informed He’d Had Sex With a Minor: Report
The Daily Beast is reporting that a witness who is cooperating with prosecutors can confirm that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was told by former “wingman” Joel Greenberg that he’d had sex with an underage girl.
According to the Daily Beast’s sources, the witness was in the same room with Greenberg when he called Gaetz and informed him that a woman they had paid for sex was under the age of 18.
The witness in question is talk radio host “Big Joe” Ellicott, who earlier this week pleaded guilty to charges of paying bribes and kickbacks, as well as illegally selling Adderall.
READ MORE: Tennessee school board unanimously bans Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust
“While the sources did not know whether Ellicott had discussed the call with investigators, his account would likely be of critical interest, since it would match a key claim Greenberg made separately in a confession letter,” The Daily Beast writes.
Ellicott is not the only potentially incriminating witness Gaetz has to worry about, as a grand jury earlier this month heard sworn testimony from one of Gaetz’s former girlfriends, who was granted immunity in exchange for testifying.
CRIME
Trump DOJ Investigation Statement Contains Two Key Revelations: Former FBI Official
Former FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok explained two key revelations in an exclusive CNN interview with Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco.
“Major news this morning in a story that CNN broke overnight,” CNN’s John Berman reported. “For the first time, the Department of Justice is publicly acknowledging that it is looking into a specific aspect of the plot from high-level Donald Trump allies to overturn the 2020 election.”
“We learned that federal prosecutors are reviewing the fake electoral college certifications from 2020 that falsely declared former President Trump the winner of seven states, states that he lost,” he explained.
RELATED: DOJ confirms probe of fake Trump electoral certificates: ‘Our prosecutors are looking’ at referrals
“The fake electoral certifications were signed by Trump allies, who falsely claimed to be the rightful electors in Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, and Wisconsin.”
For analysis, Berman and co-host Brianna Keilar interviewed Strzok.
Berman noted Monacco’s “carefully chosen words.”
“How do you read it?” Berman asked.
“Well, absolutely. You know, in my experience, any time the Department of Justice or FBI makes a comment on an ongoing investigation, particularly at a high level, those words are very carefully chosen and they’re very closely scrutinized,” Strzok replied. “Certainly, when you hear them coming from the deputy attorney general herself, I have no doubt that the intention and the plan to do that was probably — went up to the attorney general and certainly the office of the attorney general.”
“And it’s important when you’re looking at a statement like that to read it very carefully and there are two things I see in there.” he explained. “One, prosecutors are looking at it. What that means to me is they are examining the allegations, they’re looking at federal law, they’re seeing what the elements of the particular crimes that might be involved are and are looking where the evidence falls and doesn’t fall.”
“And the second thing, the last point is she says she can’t comment anymore on ongoing investigations. That means exactly what it says, that means right now there are investigations — plural — that are open and ongoing within the Department of Justice about this matter,” he explained. “So that’s a very significant event and to me it indicates just how high the level of investigation is now going within DOJ.”
Watch:
Trending
- 'SHAMEFUL AND DISHONORABLE'2 days ago
‘I Don’t Even Think Trump Did That’: Youngkin Under Fire After Campaign Cyberbullies High School Student Over a Tweet
- 'I MEAN WHAT'S THE POINT?'2 days ago
Republicans Frantic Trump Fans Will Sit Out the Midterms Because They Think All Elections Are Rigged Now: Report
- 'LEGITIMATE POLITICAL DISCOURSE'3 days ago
‘Having a Meltdown’: RNC Chair Decimated for Declaring NY Times Story That Quotes Her Resolution ‘Completely False’
- CRIME2 days ago
Trump Illegally Ripped Up ‘Hundreds’ of Documents Despite Warnings — With Many Destroyed in ‘Burn Bags’: Report
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM23 hours ago
Gov. Youngkin’s Campaign Claims It Had No Idea the High School Student They Cyber-Bullied Is a Minor
- News3 days ago
‘Party of Cop Killers’: Swalwell Scoffs at New GOP Claim to Be ‘Party of Law and Order’
- News1 day ago
Pence Aide Destroys GOP Chair’s Talking Points: ‘From My Front-Row Seat’ No ‘Legitimate Political Discourse’ on Jan. 6
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM8 hours ago
‘Insurrection and Authoritarianism’: Conservative Warns GOP Has Become ‘Radical Nationalist-Populist Party’