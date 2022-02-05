CRIME
Trump Illegally Ripped Up ‘Hundreds’ of Documents Despite Warnings — With Many Destroyed in ‘Burn Bags’: Report
Former president Donald Trump tore up “hundreds” of White House records during his administration — in clear violation of federal law — despite “multiple admonishments,” the Washington Post reported Saturday.
“The documents included briefings and schedules, articles and letters, memos both sensitive and mundane,” the Post reported. “He ripped paper into quarters with two big, clean strokes — or occasionally more vigorously, into smaller scraps. He left the detritus on his desk in the Oval Office, in the trash can of his private West Wing study and on the floor aboard Air Force One, among many other places. And he did it all in violation of the Presidential Records Act, despite being urged by at least two chiefs of staff and the White House counsel to follow the law on preserving documents.”
Trump’s practice of destroying official documents — which has long since been reported — made headlines again this week after the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol insurrection received records from the National Archives that appeared to have been taped back together.
“Interviews with 11 former Trump staffers, associates and others familiar with the habit reveal that Trump’s shredding of paper was far more widespread and indiscriminate than previously known and — despite multiple admonishments — extended throughout his presidency, resulting in special practices to deal with the torn fragments,” the Post reported Saturday.
Trump’s team reportedly implemented protocols to deal with the torn records, which involved “jigsawing the documents back together with clear tape.”
“It is unclear how many records were lost or permanently destroyed through Trump’s ripping routine, as well as what consequences, if any, he might face. Hundreds of documents, if not more, were likely torn up, those familiar with the practice say,” according to the newspaper.
“One senior Trump White House official said he and other White House staffers frequently put documents into ‘burn bags’ to be destroyed, rather than preserving them, and would decide themselves what should be saved and what should be burned,” the Post reported. “When the Jan. 6 committee asked for certain documents related to Trump’s efforts to pressure Vice President Mike Pence, for example, some of them no longer existed in this person’s files because they had already been shredded, said someone familiar with the request.”
CRIME
A ‘Cooperating Witness’ Can Now Confirm Matt Gaetz Was Informed He’d Had Sex With a Minor: Report
The Daily Beast is reporting that a witness who is cooperating with prosecutors can confirm that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was told by former “wingman” Joel Greenberg that he’d had sex with an underage girl.
According to the Daily Beast’s sources, the witness was in the same room with Greenberg when he called Gaetz and informed him that a woman they had paid for sex was under the age of 18.
The witness in question is talk radio host “Big Joe” Ellicott, who earlier this week pleaded guilty to charges of paying bribes and kickbacks, as well as illegally selling Adderall.
“While the sources did not know whether Ellicott had discussed the call with investigators, his account would likely be of critical interest, since it would match a key claim Greenberg made separately in a confession letter,” The Daily Beast writes.
Ellicott is not the only potentially incriminating witness Gaetz has to worry about, as a grand jury earlier this month heard sworn testimony from one of Gaetz’s former girlfriends, who was granted immunity in exchange for testifying.
CRIME
Trump DOJ Investigation Statement Contains Two Key Revelations: Former FBI Official
Former FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok explained two key revelations in an exclusive CNN interview with Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco.
“Major news this morning in a story that CNN broke overnight,” CNN’s John Berman reported. “For the first time, the Department of Justice is publicly acknowledging that it is looking into a specific aspect of the plot from high-level Donald Trump allies to overturn the 2020 election.”
“We learned that federal prosecutors are reviewing the fake electoral college certifications from 2020 that falsely declared former President Trump the winner of seven states, states that he lost,” he explained.
“The fake electoral certifications were signed by Trump allies, who falsely claimed to be the rightful electors in Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, and Wisconsin.”
For analysis, Berman and co-host Brianna Keilar interviewed Strzok.
Berman noted Monacco’s “carefully chosen words.”
“How do you read it?” Berman asked.
“Well, absolutely. You know, in my experience, any time the Department of Justice or FBI makes a comment on an ongoing investigation, particularly at a high level, those words are very carefully chosen and they’re very closely scrutinized,” Strzok replied. “Certainly, when you hear them coming from the deputy attorney general herself, I have no doubt that the intention and the plan to do that was probably — went up to the attorney general and certainly the office of the attorney general.”
“And it’s important when you’re looking at a statement like that to read it very carefully and there are two things I see in there.” he explained. “One, prosecutors are looking at it. What that means to me is they are examining the allegations, they’re looking at federal law, they’re seeing what the elements of the particular crimes that might be involved are and are looking where the evidence falls and doesn’t fall.”
“And the second thing, the last point is she says she can’t comment anymore on ongoing investigations. That means exactly what it says, that means right now there are investigations — plural — that are open and ongoing within the Department of Justice about this matter,” he explained. “So that’s a very significant event and to me it indicates just how high the level of investigation is now going within DOJ.”
Watch:
CRIME
Psaki Rips Doocy Apart Over Crime Claim: ‘I Think We Should Be Responsible in Reporting to the Public’
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has clearly grown tired of Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy, even growing apparently angry after delivering an exceptionally long and detailed response to his claim President Joe Biden isn’t doing enough to “keep Americans safe.”
After he asked, “would you agree that the most important job for any president is to keep Americans safe?” Doocy got slammed with facts.
Crime has existed in America since before America was America, but Doocy suggested in his first year President Biden should have somehow eliminated crime.
“If the President’s never satisfied if people don’t feel safe,” Doocy began, “does he know that after a year in office, people do not feel safe in this country?”
(Fox News has turned crime into a hot business, bragging about its “up-to-the-second crime coverage.”)
“Well, Peter, I think if we look at the facts here, we’ve seen a surge of crime over the last two years. Would you agree with that?” Psaki replied.
“So what are you attributing the rise in crime to that?” Doocy said to a very prepared Psaki, who, in a rare move, accused him of not being “responsible” in his reporting.
“Well, I think we should be responsible in how reporting to the public what the, what the, what the roles are, what the reasons for the surge in crime,” she began.
“Gun violence is a huge reason for the surge in crime. Underfunding of some police and police departments and their need for additional resources, something the President has advocated for consistently through the course of his career. That’s something we know we need to take action on. And it is absolutely true that he will not be satisfied or complacent when officers are being gunned down or when Americans have to worry about whether they can safely ride the subway or bus,” Psaki continued, growing more and more angered. “That should not be a political issue. He’s somebody who has had a long career many decades of fighting for funding for police departments for local communities in order to reduce crime.”
Doocy was undeterred.
“He’s been here in office for more than a year, and the murder rate is nearing a 25-year high. So why don’t we see and hear more from the President about this? We hear all the time about things that you guys are doing to fight the pandemic. Because that is a risk to American people. A rising murder rate is a risk to American people too.”
“And he has spoken to crime, but I think what people are most focused on as they should be or what actions he has taken. He has unveiled a strategy to focus federal law enforcement resources on combating violent crime, offered unprecedented levels of funding through the rescue plan for cities and states to put more cops on the beat and invest in proven community anti-violence programs, something every Republican voted against.”
“The Department of Justice has announced $139 million in grants to cities for community policing, which will put 1000 more officers on the streets. He’s also proposed doubling those grants, and he’s called for an additional $750 million for federal law enforcement. He’s announced a zero-tolerance policy for gun dealers who sell, willfully sell, illegal guns and we’ve launched gun trafficking strike forces in New York and cities across the country. Actions are important here and he has a long record of them.”
“Does the President think that any of that is working?” Doocy dared to ask.
“The president thinks you should have a plan to address crime and gun violence. He has one, and we look forward to working with people who support that effort.”
Watch:
Jen Psaki: "Well, Peter, I think if we look at the facts here, we've seen a surge in crime over the past two years. Would you agree with that? I think we should be responsible in how we're reporting to the public what the reasons are for the surge in crime." pic.twitter.com/vPgz5bl6FH
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 24, 2022
