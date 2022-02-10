CRIME
Trump Claims He Was ‘Under No Obligation’ to Return 15 Boxes of Documents – Despite Federal Law
Donald Trump, the former president currently under criminal investigation for alleged election interference caught on tape, is claiming he did not have to return the 15 boxes of White House documents he took to Mar-a-Lago, some of which may have been classified.
“The papers were given easily and without conflict and on a very friendly basis, which is different from the accounts being drawn up by the Fake News Media,” Trump said in a statement Thursday, NBC News reports. “In fact, it was viewed as routine and ‘no big deal.’ In actuality, I have been told I was under no obligation to give this material based on various legal rulings that have been made over the years.”
That claim is in direct conflict with actions taken by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).
This week the National Archives revealed it was forced to arrange to transport the cartons, which by law are federal property under the Presidential Records Act of 1978. NARA also revealed it is awaiting Trump to return other undisclosed items. On Wednesday the National Archives asked the Dept. of Justice to investigate Trump’s handling of White House materials.
The National Archives, tasked by Congress to maintain each administration’s complete records, earlier has said Trump was in the habit of ripping up documents, which had to be taped together.
On Thursday The New York Times’s Maggie Haberman reported, from her upcoming book, that “White House residence staff periodically found papers had clogged a toilet, leaving staff believing Trump had flushed material he’d ripped into pieces.”
Bloomberg News’ Jennifer Jacobs confirms Haberman’s reporting: “Trump is denying he flushed documents down a White House toilet, but @maggieNYT’s reporting is 100% accurate. Staff did find clumped/torn/shredded papers and fished them out from blocked bathroom toilet—and believed it had been the president’s doing, sources told me at the time.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
CRIME
Trump’s Archives Scandal Gets Worse: More Than Dozen Boxes Retrieved – More Missing
Donald Trump absconded with countless documents, some possibly classified, and other items of worth when he left the White House hours before Joe Biden was sworn in as president. The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), which by law is tasked with maintaining presidential records, has just revealed the magnitude of the misappropriated items: 15 boxes – and counting.
“In mid-January 2022, NARA arranged for the transport from the Trump Mar-a-Lago property in Florida to the National Archives of 15 boxes that contained Presidential records, following discussions with President Trump’s representatives in 2021,” the National Archives has just told The Washington Post in a statement Monday afternoon. The Post broke the story Monday morning.
That’s not all. There are still missing items and Trump apparently does not know where they are.
“Former President Trump’s representatives have informed NARA that they are continuing to search for additional Presidential records that belong to the National Archives.”
“As required by the Presidential Records Act (PRA), these records should have been transferred to NARA from the White House at the end of the Trump Administration in January 2021.”
“The Presidential Records Act mandates that all Presidential records must be properly preserved by each Administration so that a complete set of Presidential records is transferred to the National Archives at the end of the Administration,” said Archivist of the United States David S. Ferriero. ‘NARA pursues the return of records whenever we learn that records have been improperly removed or have not been appropriately transferred to official accounts.'”
All this is on top of the news that broke over the weekend that the White House had a “burn bag” for documents that Trump unlawfully but regularly tore up.
CRIME
Trump Illegally Ripped Up ‘Hundreds’ of Documents Despite Warnings — With Many Destroyed in ‘Burn Bags’: Report
Former president Donald Trump tore up “hundreds” of White House records during his administration — in clear violation of federal law — despite “multiple admonishments,” the Washington Post reported Saturday.
“The documents included briefings and schedules, articles and letters, memos both sensitive and mundane,” the Post reported. “He ripped paper into quarters with two big, clean strokes — or occasionally more vigorously, into smaller scraps. He left the detritus on his desk in the Oval Office, in the trash can of his private West Wing study and on the floor aboard Air Force One, among many other places. And he did it all in violation of the Presidential Records Act, despite being urged by at least two chiefs of staff and the White House counsel to follow the law on preserving documents.”
Trump’s practice of destroying official documents — which has long since been reported — made headlines again this week after the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol insurrection received records from the National Archives that appeared to have been taped back together.
“Interviews with 11 former Trump staffers, associates and others familiar with the habit reveal that Trump’s shredding of paper was far more widespread and indiscriminate than previously known and — despite multiple admonishments — extended throughout his presidency, resulting in special practices to deal with the torn fragments,” the Post reported Saturday.
Trump’s team reportedly implemented protocols to deal with the torn records, which involved “jigsawing the documents back together with clear tape.”
“It is unclear how many records were lost or permanently destroyed through Trump’s ripping routine, as well as what consequences, if any, he might face. Hundreds of documents, if not more, were likely torn up, those familiar with the practice say,” according to the newspaper.
“One senior Trump White House official said he and other White House staffers frequently put documents into ‘burn bags’ to be destroyed, rather than preserving them, and would decide themselves what should be saved and what should be burned,” the Post reported. “When the Jan. 6 committee asked for certain documents related to Trump’s efforts to pressure Vice President Mike Pence, for example, some of them no longer existed in this person’s files because they had already been shredded, said someone familiar with the request.”
CRIME
A ‘Cooperating Witness’ Can Now Confirm Matt Gaetz Was Informed He’d Had Sex With a Minor: Report
The Daily Beast is reporting that a witness who is cooperating with prosecutors can confirm that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was told by former “wingman” Joel Greenberg that he’d had sex with an underage girl.
According to the Daily Beast’s sources, the witness was in the same room with Greenberg when he called Gaetz and informed him that a woman they had paid for sex was under the age of 18.
The witness in question is talk radio host “Big Joe” Ellicott, who earlier this week pleaded guilty to charges of paying bribes and kickbacks, as well as illegally selling Adderall.
READ MORE: Tennessee school board unanimously bans Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust
“While the sources did not know whether Ellicott had discussed the call with investigators, his account would likely be of critical interest, since it would match a key claim Greenberg made separately in a confession letter,” The Daily Beast writes.
Ellicott is not the only potentially incriminating witness Gaetz has to worry about, as a grand jury earlier this month heard sworn testimony from one of Gaetz’s former girlfriends, who was granted immunity in exchange for testifying.
Trending
- News3 days ago
SCOTUS Pounds Another Nail in the Coffin of Voting Rights as Roberts Sides With Liberal Minority in 5-4 Decision
- News2 days ago
‘I Want to Be Democrat’: Florida Seniors Speak Out After Republicans Secretly Switched Their Voter Registration
- BIGOTRY3 days ago
DeSantis Indicates Support for ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill That Could Also Force Teachers to Out Kids to Parents
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘It’s Called Eugenics’: GOP Congressman Blasted for ‘Obscene’ Minimizing of COVID Deaths of Children
- CRIME3 days ago
Trump’s Archives Scandal Gets Worse: More Than Dozen Boxes Retrieved – More Missing
- AND MAYBE TRUMP TOO2 days ago
Madison Cawthorn Is Having a Bad Week
- News3 days ago
Watch: Matt Gaetz Warns of the Dangers of Letting Sexual Predators Escape Consequences on House Floor
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM24 hours ago
School Board Candidate Who Screamed LGBT Flags Are ‘Indoctrination’ and BLM Is ‘Marxist’ Wins Plurality of Votes