BREAKING NEWS
Three Former Minneapolis Cops Found Guilty on All Counts of Depriving George Floyd of His Civil Rights
Three former Minneapolis police officers have all been found guilty of failing to render aid as they watched George Floyd slowly get suffocated by former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin.
As reported by journalist Rochelle Olson, former officers J. Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao, and Thomas Lane were found guilty on charges of failing to render aid to Floyd and of violating Floyd’s constitutional rights.
BREAKING NEWS
Watch: Biden Schools Doocy
As major nations are locking Russia out of the world economy and denouncing Russia’s cowardly and illegal attack on Ukraine, Fox News’ Peter Doocy decided to try to hammer the leader of the free world, President Joe Biden, and all but side with Vladimir Putin.
From the White House East Room President Biden Thursday afternoon detailed “additional strong sanctions” against Russia, but Fox News’ Doocy decided to do all he could to prop up the Russian leader.
President Biden was clear, ensuring the world knows Putin is “the aggressor.”
“Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences.” – President Joe Biden announces additional sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine: https://t.co/mWe3ZpHotI pic.twitter.com/ZqpGypalyl
— CNN (@CNN) February 24, 2022
But Doocy appeared to side with Putin, almost mocking President Biden, and blaming him for the “economic pain” Putin is causing.
“Markets are down, and gas prices are up,” Doocy said as if there were no war in Europe today.
“Everybody seems to be in for some economic pain,” Doocy added, clearly unaware of how war works. “How economically painful is it going to get for people in this country?”
Biden smacked down Doocy’s ignorant question.
“First of all, there’s no doubt that when a major nuclear power attacks and invades another country that the world is going to respond, and markets are going to respond all over the world.”
Biden went on to say that as long as America and the world stick together against Russia, and maintain the sanctions, “the notion that this is going to last for a long time is highly unlikely.”
Doocy then asked President Biden if he had “underestimated Putin,” and would he still describe him as a “worthy adversary?”
“I made it clear,” Biden replied, “that he was an adversary.”
“I didn’t underestimate him.”
“You’re confident,” Doocy asked, belligerently, “that these devastating sanctions are going to be as devastating as Russian missiles and bullets and tanks?”
“Yes, I am,” President Biden replied.
Peter Doocy on Biden …#RussiaUkraineConflict #Rusia #RussiaInvadedUkraine #Ukraine #UkraineRussia #UkraineConflict #UkraineInvasion #Ukrania #InvasionDay #OTAN pic.twitter.com/ubo1nO6lvR
— JG (@cesarharamillo) February 24, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
Watch Live: President Biden Speaks on Russia’s ‘Unprovoked and Unjustified’ Attack on Ukraine
President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on Russia’s “unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine” from the East Room Thursday afternoon, having already met this morning with his National Security Council in the Situation Room at the White House.
Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen this morning virtually participated “in a virtual G7 Leaders’ meeting to discuss the ongoing situation with regard to Russia and Ukraine.”
The President will make his remarks at 12:30 PM ET.
Watch below:
BREAKING NEWS
Putin Just Bombed The Capital of Ukraine – Trump Just Defended It by Denouncing the ‘Rigged Election’
Russian President Vladimir Putin just initiated an unprovoked military war of choice against Ukraine, including bombing the capital city of Kyiv. As Putin was bombing the independent, sovereign nation reportedly with cruise and ballistic missiles, Donald Trump phoned into Fox News and defended Putin’s attack – justifying it because of what he called the “rigged” American election.
On Fox, Donald Trump shares his thoughts on the invasion of the Ukraine: “It all happened because of a rigged election.”
— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) February 24, 2022
“This all happened because of a rigged election,” Trump told Fox News propagandist Laura Ingraham. Ingraham baselessly blamed “American weakness” for Putin’s attack on Ukraine.
Watch:
Here’s Donald Trump on Fox News saying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “all happened because of a rigged election.”
Laura Ingraham then briefly cuts him off to air the Ukrainian envoy’s speech. (Of course, she then pulled out of the speech to go back to Trump.) pic.twitter.com/7ZfSp7icQ1
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 24, 2022
