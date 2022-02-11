Ex Latinos for Trump Head Says If Christians Don’t Elect Her to Texas Senate They Will Be Held Accountable by God

Bianca Garcia, a right-wing conspiracy theorist who served as president of Latinos For Trump, is currently running for a seat in the Texas state Senate because, she claims, God has called her to take her “rightful place” in the state capitol and “make the devil run.”

So positive is Garcia that God wants her to inhabit this seat that she is already claiming victory in the Republican primary, which doesn’t occur until next month. On Wednesday, Garcia appeared on fellow conspiracy theorist Chris McDonald’s “The McFiles” program, where she warned that any Christian who doesn’t vote for her will be held accountable by God.

“I just finished an interview with some pastors,” Garcia reported. “And I told them, I said straight up, ‘I’m only going to win if the church shows up. That’s it. If you do not show up, then you will be held accountable because I have been appointed and assigned for this position and God is testing you all. I don’t have anything else to say to you other than that. So, you’re going to either have to show up and show out, or you’re going to have to deal with it with the Lord.’”

“That’s where we’re at,” she continued. “We’ve drawn the line. We’re past the party lines. We are now fighting a very evil, evil, demonic [hierarchy].”

Garcia went on to declare that once she is elected to office, she is going to be “a little mini Marjorie Taylor Greene.”

“They’re gonna call me BRG,” she said.

This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.