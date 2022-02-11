RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Ex Latinos for Trump Head Says If Christians Don’t Elect Her to Texas Senate They Will Be Held Accountable by God
Bianca Garcia, a right-wing conspiracy theorist who served as president of Latinos For Trump, is currently running for a seat in the Texas state Senate because, she claims, God has called her to take her “rightful place” in the state capitol and “make the devil run.”
So positive is Garcia that God wants her to inhabit this seat that she is already claiming victory in the Republican primary, which doesn’t occur until next month. On Wednesday, Garcia appeared on fellow conspiracy theorist Chris McDonald’s “The McFiles” program, where she warned that any Christian who doesn’t vote for her will be held accountable by God.
“I just finished an interview with some pastors,” Garcia reported. “And I told them, I said straight up, ‘I’m only going to win if the church shows up. That’s it. If you do not show up, then you will be held accountable because I have been appointed and assigned for this position and God is testing you all. I don’t have anything else to say to you other than that. So, you’re going to either have to show up and show out, or you’re going to have to deal with it with the Lord.’”
“That’s where we’re at,” she continued. “We’ve drawn the line. We’re past the party lines. We are now fighting a very evil, evil, demonic [hierarchy].”
Garcia went on to declare that once she is elected to office, she is going to be “a little mini Marjorie Taylor Greene.”
“They’re gonna call me BRG,” she said.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Jan. 6 Rally Attending Lawmaker Wants ‘One Nation Under God’ Decals Put on School Buses to Root Out ‘Communists’
More than a week before incoming Glenn Youngkin is sworn in as governor of Virginia, a Republican lawmaker who attended the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the Capitol riot has introduced a bill to put God on school buses.
Delegate Marie March has introduced House Bill 113, which “permits local school boards, notwithstanding any regulation to the contrary, to display on the sides and rear of public school buses decals containing the motto ‘In God We Trust’ or the phrase ‘One Nation Under God,’ provided that no such decal obstructs the name of the school division or the number of the school bus.”
March made waves in southwest Virginia after traveling to Jan. 6 for Trump’s rally seeking to overturn the 2020 election.
“At least two local restaurant owners are facing backlash for attending President Trump’s rally in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday,” WSLS-TV reported one year ago today. “A Christiansburg business owner is also taking heat. Marie March owns Fatback Soul Shack and Due South. She also attended the rally.”
READ MORE: Sobbing Jan. 6 insurrectionist sent to prison after lawyer argues his brain was not fully developed
March addressed her attendance in a statement issued to The Daily Beast, claiming she left before Trump’s speech ended.
“I apologize for nothing, I regret nothing,” March said.
March has said her school bus bill will expose communists.
“If there are communists in the House of Delegates, let’s figure out who they are,” March said.
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Watch: MAGA Congressional Candidate Calls for All Laws ‘Contrary to God’s Word’ to Be Overturned
Mark Burns, a MAGA pastor who is running for Congress in South Carolina, is an unabashed Christian nationalist who openly declares that “any policy that is contrary to the word of God” needs to be made illegal.
MAGA pastor Mark Burns, who is running for Congress in South Carolina, says that “this is a Christian nation and any policy that is contrary to the word of God, we need to remove it from mainstream America and make it illegal.” pic.twitter.com/4j8oxoavhg
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 18, 2021
Burns appeared on the Real America’s Voice program “The Water Cooler” Monday, where he proclaimed that “the gospel of Jesus Christ should be [at] the center of American politics.” When asked by host David Brody what he meant by that, Burns declared that “any law that is against the word of God” must be overturned.
“Laws that are contrary to God’s word that are actively legal or laws today need to be overturned,” Burns said. “Any law that is against the word of God, that is clearly against what God has said in his word—in a nation that is a Christian nation, a nation that has the majority of citizens who actively believe that Jesus is the Messiah, that he is coming back again with omnipotent power in his hands—if it’s against the word of God and it’s actively a law today, then it should be overturned. We should have a moral compass, and right now in America, we’re losing that moral compass. The liberal left is slowly [chipping] away.”
Burns was a proponent of the movement to keep former President Donald Trump in power. He has made numerous calls for war, including on the eve of the Capitol insurrection when he riled up Trump loyalists at a Stop the Steal rally by telling them, “We’re ready to do war!”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is published here by permission.
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Watch: Far Right Anti-Vaxx Pastor Just Can’t Understand Why There Are No ‘Big Democrats’ Who Have Died From COVID
Far right wing pastor Kent Christmas, famous for his anti-LGBTQ remarks, is now seemingly embracing a conspiracy theory, telling parishioners no “big Democrats” have died from COVID and asking them, “Doesn’t that make you wonder?”
Christmas is a pro-Trump anti-vaxxer who back in August claimed Christians should not get vaccinated because “the law of God supersedes the law of men.”
Now he’s saying no “big Democrats” or billionaires have died of the coronavirus, and he’s correct – but for reasons that appear to escape him.
“I can’t think of one big Democrat that’s died from the Coronavirus,” he says in video posted by Friendly Atheist’s Hemant Mehta. “I can’t think of one billionaire that’s died of Coronavirus. Bill Gates is fine. George Soros is fine,” he adds, as an parishioner can be heard saying, “You’re right.”
“Biden’s fine. He’s 80 years old and half dead anyway,” the pastor added, to laughter and applause. “Rupert Murdoch’s fine. The CEOs of Vanguard and Berkshire Hathaway and State City and Mark Zuckerberg – they’re just fine.”
“Doesn’t that make you wonder?” he asks, as audience members agree.
Christmas has claimed gay people die by suicide at a high rate because they feel guilty about being gay, and blamed a “demonic spirit that comes after our seed” for the increase in people who identify as LGBTQ.
Here he is not comprehending the power of COVID vaccines:
“I can’t think of one big Democrat that’s died from the coronavirus…”
Pastor Kent Christmas is so close to figuring it out.
Instead, he’s going with a conspiracy theory. pic.twitter.com/hWe3bYxT78
— Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) December 2, 2021
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
School Board Candidate Who Screamed LGBT Flags Are ‘Indoctrination’ and BLM Is ‘Marxist’ Wins Plurality of Votes
- AND MAYBE TRUMP TOO3 days ago
Madison Cawthorn Is Having a Bad Week
- CRIME1 day ago
Trump Claims He Was ‘Under No Obligation’ to Return 15 Boxes of Documents – Despite Federal Law
- AMERICAN IDIOT2 days ago
Neo-Nazi-Quoting GOP Congressman Mocked for Latest COVID Attack: ‘Dumbest Tweet of the Day’
- News1 day ago
‘This Story Is Fairly Shocking’: WaPo Reporter Breaks Down Latest ‘Bonkers’ Reports on Trump’s Final Days as President
- News2 days ago
New Report Adds Fresh Mystery to Melania Trump’s Recent NFT Auction
- 'EVERY SOUP NEEDS ITS NUTS'2 days ago
‘Soup Nazi’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked for Railing Against Pelosi’s ‘Gazpacho’ Police: ‘That’s Cold’
- BIGOTS1 day ago
GOP Candidate Complaining She Wasn’t Allowed to ‘Have Kids Laugh At’ Transgender Students in Viral Video Draws Rebuke