School Board Candidate Who Screamed LGBT Flags Are ‘Indoctrination’ and BLM Is ‘Marxist’ Wins Plurality of Votes

The top vote-winning school board candidate for an Oklahoma school board seat was filmed delivering a speech attacking LGBTQ flags in the classroom while lamenting Christian flags are not allowed, calling Black Lives Matter a “Marxist organization” that’s designed to “overthrow America,” and railing against Coexist bumper stickers as being against “the Creator.”

Cheryl Williams won a plurality of votes in Tuesday night’s primary for Oklahoma City’s Edmond Public Schools District 2, with just under 37% of the votes, The Oklahoman reports. She will face the number two candidate in an April run off. Williams is a former Oklahoma Republican Party vice chair, according to NonDoc, which is operated by a journalism nonprofit:

In 2021, Williams appeared before the Edmond City Council to oppose the designation of June as Pride Month. Also in 2021, Williams called for members of the Edmond Public Schools Board of Education to resign over the inclusion of the memoir The Glass Castle on a high school reading list in the district.

“The political indoctrination in the classroom has to stop,” Williams says in an undated video believed to be from November, posted to Twitter Tuesday. “We have seen LGBT flags and paraphernalia and stuff in the classrooms. That is inappropriate. You would not allow a Christian flag in a classroom, so why are you letting a political indoctrination in the classroom with LGBT flags?”

“Coexist bumper stickers: Can somebody put their Bible on their desk? No. But they can put ‘Coexist,’ which is the opposite of the Creator. That’s wrong. Black Lives Matter: materials, shirts, masks, were everywhere in schools.”

“Black Lives Matter is a Marxist organization. The whole purpose is to overthrow America and it’s being shoved in our kids’ face. All Lives Matter. I don’t care what color you are. All. Human. Lives. Matters,” Williams screamed.

Watch: