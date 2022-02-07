RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Child Abuse’: Greene Breathlessly Blasts Masks for Kids Because Adults Aren’t Wearing Them at the Super Bowl
COVID-19 deaths are up eighteen percent but U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is calling for a nationwide moratorium on mask-wearing for children, even calling the practice to protect both the child and those they come in contact with, “child abuse.” She warns, “they’re going to be future voters and they are sick and tired of being forced to wear masks.”
“I’d like to talk about how children feel about mask,” an apparently out-of breath Rep. Greene (R-GA), said in a speech on the House floor Monday. “You see, while they’re watching television, seeing Super Bowl games where adults are filled, filling stadiums without mask and enjoying themselves while they see concerts happen. They see people go to work, they see adults going many places all over this country without mask.”
The Super Bowl is next Sunday.
Children, Greene says, “are forced to wear masks every single day at school. And it’s wrong. Actually, it’s child abuse,” she concludes, falsely.
“Now I know that sounds like strong words, but it really is because children are not at risk of COVID-19,” Greene lied.
“As a matter of fact, children are at the lowest risk. But you know what’s harmful to children, having their faces covered all day long at school, not being able to see each other’s faces, not being able to see their teachers faces not being able to learn properly, speech, emotions and having that connection, seeing each other’s faces and learning from adults seeing each other’s faces.”
More than 1000 children in the U.S. have died from COVID-19, as of mid-December. And last month CDC reported an increased propensity to develop diabetes in children who have been infected with the novel coronavirus.
Watch:
An out of breath Greene says children seeing people at “Super Bowl Games” without masks while having to wear masks in school is child abuse pic.twitter.com/wb7yPhnoqx
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 7, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Insurrection and Authoritarianism’: Conservative Warns GOP Has Become ‘Radical Nationalist-Populist Party’
Conservative Washington Post columnist Max Boot on Monday warned of the message the Republican Party was sending heading into the 2022 midterm elections.
“I am haunted by a recent Gallup poll showing a significant shift in party identification: 2021 began with Democrats ahead of Republicans, 49 percent to 40 percent, and ended with Republicans ahead of Democrats, 47 percent to 42 percent,” Boot wrote. “Obviously, a lot of it represents unhappiness with President Biden’s policies. But you don’t have to identify as a Republican to signal displeasure with inflation or the covid-19 pandemic. By joining the GOP, you endorse what the party stands for.”
Boot noted President Joe Biden asking “What are Republicans for?”
“House Republicans have recruited former speaker Newt Gingrich to come up with an agenda, and he wants to haul out old chestnuts like a ‘balanced budget amendment.’ A balanced budget after former president Donald Trump added $7.8 trillion to the national debt? LOL,” he wrote. “The Republican Party has also lost all credibility on foreign policy after Trump spent four years genuflecting to dictators. Now Tucker Carlson, the most popular TV host in MAGA land, has become America’s leading defender of Russian strongman Vladimir Putin and Hungarian strongman Viktor Orban.”
Boot noted that the Republican Party doubled down on its support for the insurrection when the RNC voted to censure Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL).
“It’s true that former vice president Mike Pence on Friday belatedly condemned Trump’s attempt to overturn the election as ‘un-American.’ Good for him. But he has much less support than Trump does. He doesn’t speak for the party. The RNC does. That means the GOP has become the Jan. 6 Party. It stands for insurrection and authoritarianism,” he wrote. “Opposing the Jan. 6 committee is only a small part of the GOP’s antidemocratic agenda. Republican legislatures are limiting voting rights, ostensibly to fight nonexistent voter fraud, while MAGA minions run for positions overseeing elections to ensure that Trump will never lose again.”
Despite that, the Gallup poll still showed voters moving towards the GOP.
“The Jan. 6 Party has little in common save its name with the one I joined in the 1980s. It is no longer a conservative party but a radical nationalist-populist party that poses a dire danger to U.S. democracy — and to the lives of ordinary Americans. The fact that so many voters are flocking to the Republican banner anyway sends a dismaying signal about America’s future,” Boot wrote.
140 police officers were injured when insurrectionists stormed the Capitol. Now the RNC position is that the violent mob was engaged in “legitimate political discourse.”
The GOP has become the Jan 6 party. It stands for insurrection and authoritarianism. https://t.co/ME7iYmGRem
— Max Boot (@MaxBoot) February 7, 2022
Image via Shutterstock
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Gov. Youngkin’s Campaign Claims It Had No Idea the High School Student They Cyber-Bullied Is a Minor
The official, verified Twitter account of Glenn Youngkin on Saturday repeatedly cyberbullied a high school student, implying he somehow supported the Virginia Republican governor’s Democratic predecessor’s blackface scandal, which took place before the teenager was even born.
NCRM was among the first to report the attack on 17-year old Ethan Lynne, whose bio clearly stated he was a high school senior.
On Sunday Youngkin campaign spokesperson Matt Wolking told The Washington Post Lynne is a “Democrat Party official,” in an attempt to defend the tweet. Lynne is not, but even if he were, he is still a minor.
Team Youngkin, the name of the Virginia Governor’s campaign account, told the Post via text, “It was brought to [our] attention that this Democrat Party official repeatedly elevated by Senator Louise Lucas as a source of official Democrat Party communications is actually a minor, so the tweet was removed.”
Team Youngkin posted the above tweet, and hours later even retweeted it despite growing outrage on the social media platform, including from local Democratic lawmakers, and other figures.
At some point early Sunday the tweet was removed.
As Lynne later wrote on Twitter, neither the governor (who is his governor,) nor Youngkin’s campaign offered any apology or even contacted him in any way.
— Ethan Lynne (@ethanclynne) February 6, 2022
Perhaps ironically, Youngkin made a big deal out of making his first cabinet appointment his Secretary of Education. Many believe the right-wing political newcomer won the election after his Democratic challenger said: “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”
The Post on Sunday noted that “Youngkin ran for office as a sunny, basketball-dad-next-door figure who promised to transcend political divisions even as he stoked culture wars related to K-12 education. ‘Love your neighbor,’ he recently urged Virginians after a Page County mother, emboldened by the governor’s order to make masks in schools optional, threatened to show up with loaded guns if her local school board continued its mask mandate.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
GOP Now Fully ‘Off the Rails’ After Officially Declaring 1/6 Insurrection ‘Legitimate Political Discourse’: Expert
The Republican National Committee has voted “overwhelming” to pass a resolution that officially declares the January 6, 2021 insurrection “legitimate political discourse,” causing one well-known and respected democracy expert to declare them “off the rails.”
The resolution, which was passed via voice vote so no official record of the 168 RNC members would be recorded, was drafted to censure GOP Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol as part of the bipartisan House Select Committee.
“On Friday,” The New York Times reports, the RNC slammed “Ms. Cheney and Mr. Kinzinger for taking part in the House investigation of the assault, saying they were participating in ‘persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.'”
It was an extraordinary statement about the deadliest attack on the Capitol in 200 years, in which a mob of Mr. Trump’s supporters stormed the complex, brutalizing police officers and sending lawmakers into hiding. Nine people died in connection with the attack and more than 150 officers were injured. The party passed the resolution without discussion and almost without dissent.
The resolution was approved by RNC chair Ronna McDaniel (photo) and submitted by Trump “dirty trickster” and GOP “shady partisan hit man” David Bossie, of dark money Citizens United fame. It also makes false claims about President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats.
Democracy expert and Harvard professor Daniel Ziblatt, author of the New York Times bestseller “How Democracies Die,” issued a warning on social media:
“I have spent alot of my career studying what happens when conservatives fully go off the rails. This is one of those moments.”
