‘Guilty’: Jury Convicts Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers on All Federal Hate Crime Charges
A jury has just found all three white men involved in the killing of 25-year old Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man jogging in a Georgia neighborhood, of federal hate crimes charges.
“The jury determined Tuesday that Travis McMichael violated Arbery’s civil rights in the fatal chase and targeted him because he was Black,” the Associated Press reports. “McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, pursued Arbery after seeing him running in their neighborhood outside the Georgia port city of Brunswick. Neighbor William ‘Roddie’ Bryan joined in his own pickup and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael firing the fatal shots.”
CNN’s Jim Sciutto reports all three men have been found guilty of federal hate crime charges:
Breaking: A jury has found the three White men who killed Ahmaud Arbery guilty on a federal hate crime charge, backing prosecutors’ case that the men chased the 25-year-old through the streets of the Satilla Shores neighborhood, because he was Black.
— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) February 22, 2022
“All three men were found guilty of violating Arbery’s civil rights by attacking him because of his race, and of attempted kidnapping, capping the latest high-profile trial to probe issues of vigilantism and racial violence in America,” Reuters adds.
All three, MSNBC reports, have been found guilty on all five counts.
“It’s hugely symbolic,” attorney Paul Butler said. “If Mr. Arbery had been white, he would still be alive.”
Watch Live: President Biden to Update the Nation on Putin’s Invasion of Ukraine
On Monday afternoon President Joe Biden will again address the nation on the crisis in Ukraine created by Russian President Vladimir Putin. This will be President Biden’s third national address on Russia’s continued efforts to retake the sovereign nation, which the White House has now labeled an “invasion.”
President Biden was originally slated to speak at 2 PM ET. That has now been moved up to 1 PM ET. You can watch live below.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will brief reporters at 4 PM today as well.
‘Denied’: Supreme Court Smacks Down Trump’s Attempt to Block Jan. 6 Committee
The U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday rejected Donald Trump’s request to block the National Archives from releasing to the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack White House records from the former President’s administration. The Committee, which has already received some records, will be able to continue its investigation – except for those records Trump reportedly for years tore up and/or flushed down White House toilets.
SCOTUS tells Trump no, as expected. National Archives can complete the handover to Jan 6 Cmte (buried in today’s 29 page order list) pic.twitter.com/7x11l4i0ag
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) February 22, 2022
The Court once and for all rejected Trump’s claim invoking “executive privilege,” as Reuters reports, a claim he has no legal authority to invoke as he is not the current president.
President Joe Biden has repeatedly rejected Trump’s claim as well, not only authorizing the National Archives but urging them to act quickly to release Trump White House records.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
‘This Means War’: Experts Respond to Putin ‘Invasion’ of Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday afternoon officially ordered so-called Russian “peacekeeping” forces to enter Ukraine, as MSNBC and NBC News’ foreign correspondent Matt Bradley reports:
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering “peacekeeping” forces to enter the two breakaway pro-Russian separatist enclaves of eastern Ukraine.
— Matt Bradley (@MattMcBradley) February 21, 2022
Reuters confirmed that reporting: “Putin recognises Ukraine rebel regions, sends troops on what Moscow calls peacekeeping mission.”
Russian media analyst and Daily Beast columnist Julia Davis summed up Putin’s actions in just three words: “This means war.”
Putin ordered Russian military to conduct so-called “peacekeeping operations” in self-proclaimed “republics” DPR and LPR, per decrees recognizing them as purportedly sovereign states.
This means war.#Russia #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/UZ3MYUbBte
— Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) February 21, 2022
U.S. Congressman Ted Lieu (D-CA), who sits on the Foreign Affairs Committee, was asked on CNN if Putin moving forces into Ukraine amounts to an “invasion.” He replied, “Yes it does.”
Former Acting Secretary of the Army under President Bill Clinton Mike Walker, says “Britain prepares Russia sanctions, says Putin has broken international law” citing a Reuters report.
Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman calls on the Biden administration to impose sanctions.
Putin’s decision to recognize the Ukrainian separatist republics is a violation of the Budapest Memorandum and a pretext for further military action against Ukraine. The administration must immediately enact all available sanctions on Russia. https://t.co/whceA1djEC
— Rob Portman (@senrobportman) February 21, 2022
CBS News journalists point out that “Russia’s Ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, told @margbrennan @FaceTheNation on Sunday that Russia is ‘NOT trying to take any territory of foreign countries.'”
What a difference a day makes…. https://t.co/w2P768LqG0
— Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) February 21, 2022
