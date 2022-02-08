RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Congressman ‘Softening the Ground’ About Investigation Blows Up Over Police Incident – From 3 Months Ago: Report
A Republican U.S. Congressman blew up on Twitter Tuesday, accusing the Capitol Police of “illegally” entering his office – three months ago – in a conspiratorial series of accusations.
Texas freshman GOP Rep. Troy Nehls breathlessly detailed how the Capitol Police’s Intelligence Division allegedly “investigated my office illegally and one of my staffers caught them in the act.”
The Daily Beast describes Nehls’ accusations as “an eyebrow-raising series of tweets that read like a paperback political thriller,” and says he “divulged on Tuesday that he was the subject of a Capitol Police intelligence investigation, softening the ground for whatever may be coming down the pike.”
Nehls is a former sheriff, graduate of Liberty University, and belongs to the far-right Republican Study Committee. He claims the Capitol Police violated his constitutional rights.
“On November 20th, 2021, Capitol Police entered my office without my knowledge and photographed confidential legislative products protected by the Speech and Debate clause enshrined in the Constitution, Article 1 Section 6,” he claims.
“Two days later on Monday November 22, 2021 (Thanksgiving week), three intelligence officers attempted to enter my office while the House was in recess.”
In what would appear to be an expression of concern about what might turn up, Nehls also tweeted:
Capitol police does not have the right to investigate any Congressman or their staff.
— Congressman Troy Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) February 8, 2022
He goes on to charge, the Capitol Police Leadership is “maliciously investigating me in an attempt to destroy me and my character.”
Nehls, who was one of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s picks to serve on the January 6 Committee until he pulled all GOP members, calls the Committee’s work a “SHAM.”
Maybe it is because I have been a vocal critic of @SpeakerPelosi, the @January6thCmte, and @CapitolPolice leadership about their handling of January 6th, the death of Ashli Babbitt and the subsequent SHAM investigation.
— Congressman Troy Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) February 8, 2022
Meanwhile, it sounds like this all started because Nehls or a staffer left the office door open.
Politico reports Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger “said it’s policy that if officers see a lawmaker’s office is open without anyone inside, they are ‘directed to document that and secure the office to ensure nobody can wander in and steal or do anything else nefarious.'”
“The weekend before Thanksgiving, one of our vigilant officers spotted the Congressman’s door was wide open,” Manger said. “That Monday, [Capitol Police] personnel personally followed up with the Congressman’s staff and determined no investigation or further action of any kind was needed. No case investigation was ever initiated or conducted into the Representative or his staff,” Manger said in a statement.
“Worth noting,” Politico adds, “A House watchdog is considering whether to launch a program aimed at identifying internal threats.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘It’s Called Eugenics’: GOP Congressman Blasted for ‘Obscene’ Minimizing of COVID Deaths of Children
A Republican U.S. Congressman from Pennsylvania with ties to a racist former Trump official came under fire Tuesday for minimizing the more than 1000 deaths of children who died from COVID-19.
“Many of these children had pre-existing – I’m sorry, had underlying medical conditions,” said Rep. Guy Reschenthaler on the House floor, “making them more vulnerable to COVID-19 than the average child, meaning that many of these children died with COVID, not of COVID.”
“But again,” Reschenthaler wrongly snarked, “that’s real science, not political science.”
Rep. Reschenthaler tries to downplay the deaths of children from COVID saying many of them died with COVID not from COVID pic.twitter.com/wSyyzqmv2v
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 8, 2022
Congressman Reschenthaler for several years was the co-host of a radio program with Carl Higbie, a Trump administration appointee who was forced to resign over “anti-gay, anti-Muslim, racist and sexist remarks he had made on his radio program,” CNN reported in 2018.
On Tuesday his remarks about children who died from COVID-19 angered and upset many.
“Rep. Reschenthaler, the phrase you’re casting about for here, as you try to minimize the deaths of children with preexisting conditions from #COVID19, is not ‘real science,’ but ‘Nazi science.’ It’s called eugenics. You’re a eugenicist,” charged New York Times best-selling author Steve Silberman.
Lincoln Project senior advisor Jeff Timmer responded saying: “Republicans: Dead kids are no big deal. Get over it. Fight ‘tyranny’ and shit.”
“The fact that children with disabilities and underlying medical conditions are the ones dying of COVID isn’t a point of comfort — it’s a stain on a society that is failing to protect its most vulnerable members,” said Philadelphia Inquirer opinion writer Abraham Gutman.
Others:
They had underlying conditions and lived.
Then they found themselves “with” COVID. And dead.
sCiEnCe! https://t.co/mvVDJ8Ne4u
— David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@KagroX) February 8, 2022
“Some of the children at Sandy Hook were obese and had diabetes. They died *with* a gunshot, not *from* a gunshot. Now that’s real science!”
You are a special kind of shit-head @GReschenthaler https://t.co/ayw7NbPACR
— bob clendenin 🇺🇸 (@bobclendenin) February 8, 2022
“The bathers died due to loss of blood but not because of shark attacks that ripped them open”….MichaelBGowans1 https://t.co/f4sZ7pJKjP
— Shlarg Gregory (@Shlarg2) February 8, 2022
And I truly mean this…
Rep. Reschenthaler can go f*ck himself ad infinitum https://t.co/CKM0RN9MGc
— Operative_X (@OperativeXRay) February 8, 2022
Jesus Christ this is obscene. https://t.co/YMlCjv4MK2
— robert is boosted (@rowast) February 8, 2022
This is the first thing it says in the “values” section of his website https://t.co/ihrbpgHmQp pic.twitter.com/s7OJ7uiY4v
— Thor Benson (@thor_benson) February 8, 2022
Just like some people dying with cancer. https://t.co/bn2krLtrpS
— Paul van der Meer (@Paul_VanDerMeer) February 8, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: MAGA GOP Candidate Tells Diamond and Silk Mask Mandates Are ‘Indoctrinating’ Kids to Become Nazi Stormtroopers
A pro-Trump conspiracy theory-pushing Republican congressional candidate is falsely claiming mask mandates and Critical Race Theory (CRT) are being used to “indoctrinate” school children into becoming Nazi Stormtroopers.
“They indoctrinate them in the classroom,” Pastor Mark Burns, told far-right-wing activists Diamond and Silk. “That’s exactly what’s happening with Critical Race Theory. That’s exactly what’s happening with these mask mandates.”
“They are teaching children that socialism is okay, but conservatism is evil and it is wrong. And it is simply a picture of what’s going to happen in America. Exactly what happened in the late 1920s, in the early 1930s,” said Burns, who is running for a U.S. House of Representatives seat from South Carolina.
“And guess what? These children grew up to become stormtroopers, these troopers – these children – grew up to become, you know, assassinators, they became the death chamber leaders. They were the those that led the mass killing of the Jews, they were trained while they were in school that Jews were wrong and bad and evil, and Germany was right and good, and so it is exactly what’s happening today. History is repeating itself.”
Related: America Is in a Spiritual War Against ‘Satan Liberal Evil Communist Socialist’ Democrats Says GOP House Candidate
Watch, via Right Wing Watch:
MAGA pastor/GOP congressional candidate Mark Burns says that mask mandates and critical race theory are training schoolchildren to become Nazi Stormtroopers: “It is exactly what is happening today. History is repeating itself.” pic.twitter.com/90BDG1Gicz
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 7, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Child Abuse’: Greene Breathlessly Blasts Masks for Kids Because Adults Aren’t Wearing Them at the Super Bowl
COVID-19 deaths are up eighteen percent but U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is calling for a nationwide moratorium on mask-wearing for children, even calling the practice to protect both the child and those they come in contact with, “child abuse.” She warns, “they’re going to be future voters and they are sick and tired of being forced to wear masks.”
“I’d like to talk about how children feel about mask,” an apparently out-of breath Rep. Greene (R-GA), said in a speech on the House floor Monday. “You see, while they’re watching television, seeing Super Bowl games where adults are filled, filling stadiums without mask and enjoying themselves while they see concerts happen. They see people go to work, they see adults going many places all over this country without mask.”
The Super Bowl is next Sunday.
Children, Greene says, “are forced to wear masks every single day at school. And it’s wrong. Actually, it’s child abuse,” she concludes, falsely.
“Now I know that sounds like strong words, but it really is because children are not at risk of COVID-19,” Greene lied.
“As a matter of fact, children are at the lowest risk. But you know what’s harmful to children, having their faces covered all day long at school, not being able to see each other’s faces, not being able to see their teachers faces not being able to learn properly, speech, emotions and having that connection, seeing each other’s faces and learning from adults seeing each other’s faces.”
More than 1000 children in the U.S. have died from COVID-19, as of mid-December. And last month CDC reported an increased propensity to develop diabetes in children who have been infected with the novel coronavirus.
Watch:
An out of breath Greene says children seeing people at “Super Bowl Games” without masks while having to wear masks in school is child abuse pic.twitter.com/wb7yPhnoqx
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 7, 2022
