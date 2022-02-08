RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: MAGA GOP Candidate Tells Diamond and Silk Mask Mandates Are ‘Indoctrinating’ Kids to Become Nazi Stormtroopers
A pro-Trump conspiracy theory-pushing Republican congressional candidate is falsely claiming mask mandates and Critical Race Theory (CRT) are being used to “indoctrinate” school children into becoming Nazi Stormtroopers.
“They indoctrinate them in the classroom,” Pastor Mark Burns, told far-right-wing activists Diamond and Silk. “That’s exactly what’s happening with Critical Race Theory. That’s exactly what’s happening with these mask mandates.”
“They are teaching children that socialism is okay, but conservatism is evil and it is wrong. And it is simply a picture of what’s going to happen in America. Exactly what happened in the late 1920s, in the early 1930s,” said Burns, who is running for a U.S. House of Representatives seat from South Carolina.
“And guess what? These children grew up to become stormtroopers, these troopers – these children – grew up to become, you know, assassinators, they became the death chamber leaders. They were the those that led the mass killing of the Jews, they were trained while they were in school that Jews were wrong and bad and evil, and Germany was right and good, and so it is exactly what’s happening today. History is repeating itself.”
Related: America Is in a Spiritual War Against 'Satan Liberal Evil Communist Socialist' Democrats Says GOP House Candidate
Watch, via Right Wing Watch:
MAGA pastor/GOP congressional candidate Mark Burns says that mask mandates and critical race theory are training schoolchildren to become Nazi Stormtroopers: “It is exactly what is happening today. History is repeating itself.” pic.twitter.com/90BDG1Gicz
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 7, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Congressman ‘Softening the Ground’ About Investigation Blows Up Over Police Incident – From 3 Months Ago: Report
A Republican U.S. Congressman blew up on Twitter Tuesday, accusing the Capitol Police of “illegally” entering his office – three months ago – in a conspiratorial series of accusations.
Texas freshman GOP Rep. Troy Nehls breathlessly detailed how the Capitol Police’s Intelligence Division allegedly “investigated my office illegally and one of my staffers caught them in the act.”
The Daily Beast describes Nehls’ accusations as “an eyebrow-raising series of tweets that read like a paperback political thriller,” and says he “divulged on Tuesday that he was the subject of a Capitol Police intelligence investigation, softening the ground for whatever may be coming down the pike.”
Nehls is a former sheriff, graduate of Liberty University, and belongs to the far-right Republican Study Committee. He claims the Capitol Police violated his constitutional rights.
“On November 20th, 2021, Capitol Police entered my office without my knowledge and photographed confidential legislative products protected by the Speech and Debate clause enshrined in the Constitution, Article 1 Section 6,” he claims.
“Two days later on Monday November 22, 2021 (Thanksgiving week), three intelligence officers attempted to enter my office while the House was in recess.”
In what would appear to be an expression of concern about what might turn up, Nehls also tweeted:
Capitol police does not have the right to investigate any Congressman or their staff.
— Congressman Troy Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) February 8, 2022
He goes on to charge, the Capitol Police Leadership is “maliciously investigating me in an attempt to destroy me and my character.”
Nehls, who was one of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s picks to serve on the January 6 Committee until he pulled all GOP members, calls the Committee’s work a “SHAM.”
Maybe it is because I have been a vocal critic of @SpeakerPelosi, the @January6thCmte, and @CapitolPolice leadership about their handling of January 6th, the death of Ashli Babbitt and the subsequent SHAM investigation.
— Congressman Troy Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) February 8, 2022
Meanwhile, it sounds like this all started because Nehls or a staffer left the office door open.
Politico reports Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger “said it’s policy that if officers see a lawmaker’s office is open without anyone inside, they are ‘directed to document that and secure the office to ensure nobody can wander in and steal or do anything else nefarious.'”
“The weekend before Thanksgiving, one of our vigilant officers spotted the Congressman’s door was wide open,” Manger said. “That Monday, [Capitol Police] personnel personally followed up with the Congressman’s staff and determined no investigation or further action of any kind was needed. No case investigation was ever initiated or conducted into the Representative or his staff,” Manger said in a statement.
“Worth noting,” Politico adds, “A House watchdog is considering whether to launch a program aimed at identifying internal threats.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Child Abuse’: Greene Breathlessly Blasts Masks for Kids Because Adults Aren’t Wearing Them at the Super Bowl
COVID-19 deaths are up eighteen percent but U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is calling for a nationwide moratorium on mask-wearing for children, even calling the practice to protect both the child and those they come in contact with, “child abuse.” She warns, “they’re going to be future voters and they are sick and tired of being forced to wear masks.”
“I’d like to talk about how children feel about mask,” an apparently out-of breath Rep. Greene (R-GA), said in a speech on the House floor Monday. “You see, while they’re watching television, seeing Super Bowl games where adults are filled, filling stadiums without mask and enjoying themselves while they see concerts happen. They see people go to work, they see adults going many places all over this country without mask.”
The Super Bowl is next Sunday.
Children, Greene says, “are forced to wear masks every single day at school. And it’s wrong. Actually, it’s child abuse,” she concludes, falsely.
“Now I know that sounds like strong words, but it really is because children are not at risk of COVID-19,” Greene lied.
“As a matter of fact, children are at the lowest risk. But you know what’s harmful to children, having their faces covered all day long at school, not being able to see each other’s faces, not being able to see their teachers faces not being able to learn properly, speech, emotions and having that connection, seeing each other’s faces and learning from adults seeing each other’s faces.”
More than 1000 children in the U.S. have died from COVID-19, as of mid-December. And last month CDC reported an increased propensity to develop diabetes in children who have been infected with the novel coronavirus.
Watch:
An out of breath Greene says children seeing people at “Super Bowl Games” without masks while having to wear masks in school is child abuse pic.twitter.com/wb7yPhnoqx
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 7, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Insurrection and Authoritarianism’: Conservative Warns GOP Has Become ‘Radical Nationalist-Populist Party’
Conservative Washington Post columnist Max Boot on Monday warned of the message the Republican Party was sending heading into the 2022 midterm elections.
“I am haunted by a recent Gallup poll showing a significant shift in party identification: 2021 began with Democrats ahead of Republicans, 49 percent to 40 percent, and ended with Republicans ahead of Democrats, 47 percent to 42 percent,” Boot wrote. “Obviously, a lot of it represents unhappiness with President Biden’s policies. But you don’t have to identify as a Republican to signal displeasure with inflation or the covid-19 pandemic. By joining the GOP, you endorse what the party stands for.”
Boot noted President Joe Biden asking “What are Republicans for?”
“House Republicans have recruited former speaker Newt Gingrich to come up with an agenda, and he wants to haul out old chestnuts like a ‘balanced budget amendment.’ A balanced budget after former president Donald Trump added $7.8 trillion to the national debt? LOL,” he wrote. “The Republican Party has also lost all credibility on foreign policy after Trump spent four years genuflecting to dictators. Now Tucker Carlson, the most popular TV host in MAGA land, has become America’s leading defender of Russian strongman Vladimir Putin and Hungarian strongman Viktor Orban.”
Boot noted that the Republican Party doubled down on its support for the insurrection when the RNC voted to censure Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL).
“It’s true that former vice president Mike Pence on Friday belatedly condemned Trump’s attempt to overturn the election as ‘un-American.’ Good for him. But he has much less support than Trump does. He doesn’t speak for the party. The RNC does. That means the GOP has become the Jan. 6 Party. It stands for insurrection and authoritarianism,” he wrote. “Opposing the Jan. 6 committee is only a small part of the GOP’s antidemocratic agenda. Republican legislatures are limiting voting rights, ostensibly to fight nonexistent voter fraud, while MAGA minions run for positions overseeing elections to ensure that Trump will never lose again.”
Despite that, the Gallup poll still showed voters moving towards the GOP.
“The Jan. 6 Party has little in common save its name with the one I joined in the 1980s. It is no longer a conservative party but a radical nationalist-populist party that poses a dire danger to U.S. democracy — and to the lives of ordinary Americans. The fact that so many voters are flocking to the Republican banner anyway sends a dismaying signal about America’s future,” Boot wrote.
140 police officers were injured when insurrectionists stormed the Capitol. Now the RNC position is that the violent mob was engaged in “legitimate political discourse.”
The GOP has become the Jan 6 party. It stands for insurrection and authoritarianism. https://t.co/ME7iYmGRem
— Max Boot (@MaxBoot) February 7, 2022
Image via Shutterstock
