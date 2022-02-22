News
Biden to Name SCOTUS Nominee Before State of the Union – GOP to Be Seen on Live TV Opposing First Black Woman Named to Court
President Joe Biden will name his first nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court before the end of February, just in time for his March 1 State of the Union address. The timing will allow Republicans attending the event the opportunity to be televised live nationwide refusing to stand and applaud for the first Black woman who will sit on the nation’s highest court.
Speaking on MSNBC, Punchbowl News co-founder Jake Sherman reports President Biden will announce his nominee no later than Monday. Sherman noted the President is expected to use his State of the Union address to further promote the nominee, who Repubicans have reflexively opposed without her even having been named.
Republicans for weeks have insisted President Biden fulfilling his campaign promise to place the first Black woman on the Supreme Court is “racist” and exclusionary, despite other presidents including Republican Ronald Reagan’s promise to nominate the first woman to the Court.
Americans watching the State of the Union one week from tonight will likely be able to see deeply entrenched Republican opposition to the nominee. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas on Sunday declared President Biden deciding to choose a Black woman is “racial discrimination” and would be “illegal” if anyone else were to hire based on race in the private sector.
The federal government is not the private sector, and the fact that a Black woman has never sat on the U.S. Supreme Court in nearly 250 years is in effect racial discrimination.
Last week NBC News reported, “Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin says he’d like to get President Biden‘s Supreme Court nominee confirmed by April 9.”
News
As Putin Paves Way for Land War in Europe US Cable News Covers Basketball Brawl, Trucker Protest in Canada
Vladimir Putin just concluded a lengthy speech all but declaring war on Ukraine. While the Russian President was announcing he considers two regions of Ukraine are Russian colonies, MSNBC was covering a Michigan college basketball brawl, Fox News was covering its own ginned-up trucker protest in Canada, and CNN (at least) was covering the Ahmaud Arbery case.
Putin’s remarks were dangerous and telegraphed violence, as the Financial Times’ Moscow bureau chief Max Seddon notes:
They cut to the signing ceremony so fast I didn’t have time to tweet Putin’s final message – that Ukraine was behind the violence in the Donbas and would be held responsible for “ensuing bloodshed.”
This is only the beginning. The speech made it clear: war’s on the table.
— max seddon (@maxseddon) February 21, 2022
Meanwhile, most U.S. online media took its time to report the earth-shattering developments.
According to a Google News search, The Irish Times was first to report Putin’s remarks in an updated report: “Putin recognises two breakaway Ukraine regions as independent.”
The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) was the second, with an Associated Press report: “Putin recognizes independence of Russian-backed separatist regions in East Ukraine.”
USA Today was third with “Putin recognizes Ukrainian separatist regions Donetsk and Luhansk as independent.”
At least ABC News offered a special report:
.@ABC NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: Vladimir Putin intends to recognize two Russian-controlled separatist regions in eastern Ukraine.
"It was a move leaders in the West had been most concerned about," @DavidMuir reports. https://t.co/0sKqrtYUPC pic.twitter.com/2RORZkR3Aw
— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) February 21, 2022
International relations professor, political scientist, and CEO of the Rothkopf group, David Rothkopf commented:
Why did TV coverage cut away from the news (Putin talking) for the commentary? Were they worried Putin was too boring? But it’s the news.
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) February 21, 2022
Attorney Luppe B. Lupen:
CNN cut away from Putin’s maximalist ‘we’re ready to reassemble the Russian empire’ speech because he’s taking too long to make Donbas news I guess.
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) February 21, 2022
Politico Defense Editor with a bit of a note of sarcasm on Putin’s remarks:
CNN, Fox and MSNBC have all cut away from Putin’s history lesson
— Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) February 21, 2022
Here’s an important short explainer from CNN’s Senior Global Affairs analyst Bianna Golodryga:
20+ min in, Putin makes his thesis clear: Ukraine was historically part of Russia, we share a bond. But today, due to consecutive interference from the West, intended to threaten Russia, Ukraine is governed from abroad. This can’t be allowed given the threat of nuclear weapons.
— Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) February 21, 2022
Disinformation, and Russian and Eastern European affairs expert Nina Jankowicz, who has “advised the Ukrainian government on strategic communications” according to her bio at The Wilson Center:
And from The Washington Post’s foreign correspondent in Moscow, Isabelle Khurshudyan:
And after everything, this Putin speech has nothing to do with NATO and everything to do with challenging Ukraine’s legitimacy as a state.
— Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) February 21, 2022
News
John Durham’s Suggestion Republicans Are ‘Out of Their Minds’ Means He Must Shut Down ‘Sham’ Investigation: Analysis
The special counsel appointed during the Trump administration to investigate GOP complaints about the origins into the investigations into his Russian ties should shut down his probe, Michael Tomasky argued on Monday.
Tomasky, editor of The New Republic, noted Durham issued a walk back after one of his filings was taken out of context by right wing media.
He translated Durham’s statement as meaning, “Fox News and the rest of the right wing media, not to mention Trump himself and his Republican cultists, are out of their minds.”
“Let me explain. Durham issued a filing earlier this month that seemed to suggest, to people who can’t read, that the Hillary Clinton campaign was spying on the Trump campaign. The New York Post went with ‘Hillary the Spy‘ on its cover. Fox went berserk. Trump suggested some Clinton aides deserved to be executed (no, really). Jim Jordan (R-Berchtesgaden) echoed the sentiment,” he wrote. “It’s all fiction, straight out of the Josef Goebbels School of Political Communication. If you are doing X—setting fire to the Reichstag, say, or cooperating with the Kremlin to win a presidential election—you accuse your opponent of doing the thing that you’re doing.”
Tomasky praised Durham for the walk back, writing that he has “at least this smidgeon of integrity.”
READ: Fox News host laughs in Peter Doocy’s face after Biden called him a ‘stupid SOB’ on hot mic
But that was not enough, in Tomasky’s mind, for Durham to correct the situation.
“If he had genuine integrity, he’d shut the investigation down, save the taxpayers their money, and settle back into prosecuting mobsters in Connecticut instead of enabling mobsters in Washington. He’s been at this for almost three years now, and he has indicted one person,” he explained. “He has the power to shut down a lot of this pernicious madness. If he steps forward this spring or summer to say, You know, I’ve been at this three years now, and I have seen no evidence of any conspiracy against Donald Trump, he’ll be rendering a great service unto this beleaguered nation.”
Read the full analysis.
News
National Archives Issues Damning Letter Revealing Trump Staff Conducted Official Business on Non-Approved Message Apps
The National Archives delivered more damning revelations in a letter Friday, finding that Trump White House aides were conducting official government business via non-approved non-government electronic messaging apps. NARA also confirmed that there were “items marked as classified national security information” in the 15 boxes being stored in the former president’s Mar-a-Lago suite, in violation of federal law.
“NARA has also learned that some White House staff conducted official business using non-official electronic messaging accounts that were not copied or forwarded into their official electronic messaging accounts, as required by section 2209 of the PRA,” it said referring to the Presidential Records Act.
Trump won office in 2016 in part by distorting and politicizing Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email address and server, which were not violations of law.
The National Archives letter makes clear classified documents were in fact in those 15 cartons, and that it has contacted the DOJ.
“Because NARA identified classified information in the boxes, NARA staff has been in communication with the Department of Justice.”
It also reveals that as far back as 2018 it knew Trump was destroying documents and asked the White House Counsel to intervene. Although they said they would, the document destruction, reportedly including by flushing documents down the toilet, had continued.
