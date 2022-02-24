Trump’s ‘Overdue Comeuppance’ for ‘Grifting’ May Be Falling Apart — but He’s Not Out of Trouble Yet: Biographer

The Manhattan district attorney’s case against Donald Trump appears to be falling apart with the resignations of two top prosecutors, but the former president’s biographer said he may still face an “overdue comeuppance” for a life filled with wrongdoing.

Prosecutors Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne resigned a month after Alvin Bragg took over as district attorney, and he has reportedly shown little interest in holding Trump accountable for alleged financial crimes, but his biographer Timothy O’Brien argued in a Forbes column that the development doesn’t mean the former president has wriggled off the hook once again.

“Trump is broadly despised in New York, and locals hoping prosecutors would put him in an orange jumpsuit and complicate his political prospects now have to find other things to latch onto,” O’Brien wrote. “Trump, for his part, appears to be gifted with nine legal lives. He has spent many of his nearly 76 years successfully pushing the limits of the law, and he has skirted huge financial losses and shenanigans without ever seeing the inside of a prison cell.”

New York attorney general Letitia James continues her civil probe of Trump and his family-owned business, and Westchester County district attorney Mimi Rocah is investigating possible financial crimes at his golf course there.

Fani Willis, the district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia, is investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn his election loss in that state, and the House select committee is still assembling evidence of the former president’s involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection, which is also the subject of three lawsuits.

“Even if Bragg’s investigation evaporates, Trump remains mired in a dizzying array of legal problems that he hasn’t encountered before,” O’Brien wrote.

Bragg’s apparently stalled probe wasn’t even the most serious crime Trump has been accused of committing, according to O’Brien, and those more substantial allegations remain under investigation.

“If Bragg’s investigation does not proceed, Trump will not face the same consequences for financial grifting he might have,” O’Brien wrote. “But an overdue comeuppance for all of that certainly seems less important than holding him accountable for his repeated assaults on America’s democracy and its Constitution.”

“Anyone despondent about the resignations of Bragg’s prosecutors should remember that this is not the only pending case against the former president, and maybe not even the most consequential,” he added. “Trump and anyone else gloating about the splinters inside Bragg’s office should remember the same thing.”