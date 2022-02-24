News
Trump’s ‘Overdue Comeuppance’ for ‘Grifting’ May Be Falling Apart — but He’s Not Out of Trouble Yet: Biographer
The Manhattan district attorney’s case against Donald Trump appears to be falling apart with the resignations of two top prosecutors, but the former president’s biographer said he may still face an “overdue comeuppance” for a life filled with wrongdoing.
Prosecutors Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne resigned a month after Alvin Bragg took over as district attorney, and he has reportedly shown little interest in holding Trump accountable for alleged financial crimes, but his biographer Timothy O’Brien argued in a Forbes column that the development doesn’t mean the former president has wriggled off the hook once again.
“Trump is broadly despised in New York, and locals hoping prosecutors would put him in an orange jumpsuit and complicate his political prospects now have to find other things to latch onto,” O’Brien wrote. “Trump, for his part, appears to be gifted with nine legal lives. He has spent many of his nearly 76 years successfully pushing the limits of the law, and he has skirted huge financial losses and shenanigans without ever seeing the inside of a prison cell.”
New York attorney general Letitia James continues her civil probe of Trump and his family-owned business, and Westchester County district attorney Mimi Rocah is investigating possible financial crimes at his golf course there.
READ: ‘Person Woman Aquaman Camera TV’: Trump mocked for saying US forces launched an ‘amphibious’ attack
Fani Willis, the district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia, is investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn his election loss in that state, and the House select committee is still assembling evidence of the former president’s involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection, which is also the subject of three lawsuits.
“Even if Bragg’s investigation evaporates, Trump remains mired in a dizzying array of legal problems that he hasn’t encountered before,” O’Brien wrote.
Bragg’s apparently stalled probe wasn’t even the most serious crime Trump has been accused of committing, according to O’Brien, and those more substantial allegations remain under investigation.
“If Bragg’s investigation does not proceed, Trump will not face the same consequences for financial grifting he might have,” O’Brien wrote. “But an overdue comeuppance for all of that certainly seems less important than holding him accountable for his repeated assaults on America’s democracy and its Constitution.”
“Anyone despondent about the resignations of Bragg’s prosecutors should remember that this is not the only pending case against the former president, and maybe not even the most consequential,” he added. “Trump and anyone else gloating about the splinters inside Bragg’s office should remember the same thing.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Biden to Name SCOTUS Nominee Before State of the Union – GOP to Be Seen on Live TV Opposing First Black Woman Named to Court
President Joe Biden will name his first nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court before the end of February, just in time for his March 1 State of the Union address. The timing will allow Republicans attending the event the opportunity to be televised live nationwide refusing to stand and applaud for the first Black woman who will sit on the nation’s highest court.
Speaking on MSNBC, Punchbowl News co-founder Jake Sherman reports President Biden will announce his nominee no later than Monday. Sherman noted the President is expected to use his State of the Union address to further promote the nominee, who Repubicans have reflexively opposed without her even having been named.
Republicans for weeks have insisted President Biden fulfilling his campaign promise to place the first Black woman on the Supreme Court is “racist” and exclusionary, despite other presidents including Republican Ronald Reagan’s promise to nominate the first woman to the Court.
Americans watching the State of the Union one week from tonight will likely be able to see deeply entrenched Republican opposition to the nominee. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas on Sunday declared President Biden deciding to choose a Black woman is “racial discrimination” and would be “illegal” if anyone else were to hire based on race in the private sector.
The federal government is not the private sector, and the fact that a Black woman has never sat on the U.S. Supreme Court in nearly 250 years is in effect racial discrimination.
Last week NBC News reported, “Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin says he’d like to get President Biden‘s Supreme Court nominee confirmed by April 9.”
News
As Putin Paves Way for Land War in Europe US Cable News Covers Basketball Brawl, Trucker Protest in Canada
Vladimir Putin just concluded a lengthy speech all but declaring war on Ukraine. While the Russian President was announcing he considers two regions of Ukraine are Russian colonies, MSNBC was covering a Michigan college basketball brawl, Fox News was covering its own ginned-up trucker protest in Canada, and CNN (at least) was covering the Ahmaud Arbery case.
Putin’s remarks were dangerous and telegraphed violence, as the Financial Times’ Moscow bureau chief Max Seddon notes:
They cut to the signing ceremony so fast I didn’t have time to tweet Putin’s final message – that Ukraine was behind the violence in the Donbas and would be held responsible for “ensuing bloodshed.”
This is only the beginning. The speech made it clear: war’s on the table.
— max seddon (@maxseddon) February 21, 2022
Meanwhile, most U.S. online media took its time to report the earth-shattering developments.
According to a Google News search, The Irish Times was first to report Putin’s remarks in an updated report: “Putin recognises two breakaway Ukraine regions as independent.”
The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) was the second, with an Associated Press report: “Putin recognizes independence of Russian-backed separatist regions in East Ukraine.”
USA Today was third with “Putin recognizes Ukrainian separatist regions Donetsk and Luhansk as independent.”
At least ABC News offered a special report:
.@ABC NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: Vladimir Putin intends to recognize two Russian-controlled separatist regions in eastern Ukraine.
"It was a move leaders in the West had been most concerned about," @DavidMuir reports. https://t.co/0sKqrtYUPC pic.twitter.com/2RORZkR3Aw
— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) February 21, 2022
International relations professor, political scientist, and CEO of the Rothkopf group, David Rothkopf commented:
Why did TV coverage cut away from the news (Putin talking) for the commentary? Were they worried Putin was too boring? But it’s the news.
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) February 21, 2022
Attorney Luppe B. Lupen:
CNN cut away from Putin’s maximalist ‘we’re ready to reassemble the Russian empire’ speech because he’s taking too long to make Donbas news I guess.
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) February 21, 2022
Politico Defense Editor with a bit of a note of sarcasm on Putin’s remarks:
CNN, Fox and MSNBC have all cut away from Putin’s history lesson
— Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) February 21, 2022
Here’s an important short explainer from CNN’s Senior Global Affairs analyst Bianna Golodryga:
20+ min in, Putin makes his thesis clear: Ukraine was historically part of Russia, we share a bond. But today, due to consecutive interference from the West, intended to threaten Russia, Ukraine is governed from abroad. This can’t be allowed given the threat of nuclear weapons.
— Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) February 21, 2022
Disinformation, and Russian and Eastern European affairs expert Nina Jankowicz, who has “advised the Ukrainian government on strategic communications” according to her bio at The Wilson Center:
And from The Washington Post’s foreign correspondent in Moscow, Isabelle Khurshudyan:
And after everything, this Putin speech has nothing to do with NATO and everything to do with challenging Ukraine’s legitimacy as a state.
— Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) February 21, 2022
News
John Durham’s Suggestion Republicans Are ‘Out of Their Minds’ Means He Must Shut Down ‘Sham’ Investigation: Analysis
The special counsel appointed during the Trump administration to investigate GOP complaints about the origins into the investigations into his Russian ties should shut down his probe, Michael Tomasky argued on Monday.
Tomasky, editor of The New Republic, noted Durham issued a walk back after one of his filings was taken out of context by right wing media.
He translated Durham’s statement as meaning, “Fox News and the rest of the right wing media, not to mention Trump himself and his Republican cultists, are out of their minds.”
“Let me explain. Durham issued a filing earlier this month that seemed to suggest, to people who can’t read, that the Hillary Clinton campaign was spying on the Trump campaign. The New York Post went with ‘Hillary the Spy‘ on its cover. Fox went berserk. Trump suggested some Clinton aides deserved to be executed (no, really). Jim Jordan (R-Berchtesgaden) echoed the sentiment,” he wrote. “It’s all fiction, straight out of the Josef Goebbels School of Political Communication. If you are doing X—setting fire to the Reichstag, say, or cooperating with the Kremlin to win a presidential election—you accuse your opponent of doing the thing that you’re doing.”
Tomasky praised Durham for the walk back, writing that he has “at least this smidgeon of integrity.”
READ: Fox News host laughs in Peter Doocy’s face after Biden called him a ‘stupid SOB’ on hot mic
But that was not enough, in Tomasky’s mind, for Durham to correct the situation.
“If he had genuine integrity, he’d shut the investigation down, save the taxpayers their money, and settle back into prosecuting mobsters in Connecticut instead of enabling mobsters in Washington. He’s been at this for almost three years now, and he has indicted one person,” he explained. “He has the power to shut down a lot of this pernicious madness. If he steps forward this spring or summer to say, You know, I’ve been at this three years now, and I have seen no evidence of any conspiracy against Donald Trump, he’ll be rendering a great service unto this beleaguered nation.”
Read the full analysis.
Trending
- ANTI-LGBT EXTREMISM3 days ago
Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Sponsor Doubles Down on Outing LGBTQ Children to Parents With New Amendment
- INCOMPETENCE3 days ago
Trump’s ‘Truth Social’ Twitter ‘Ripoff’ Launches – It’s Not Going Well
- YOU CAN'T BE SERIOUS3 days ago
Donald Trump Couldn’t Even Get the Twitter Handle for His Twitter Knockoff
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
NYT Drops the Hammer on Ginni Thomas With Scathing Report on Her Political Activism
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
‘Denied’: Supreme Court Smacks Down Trump’s Attempt to Block Jan. 6 Committee
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
‘Guilty’: Jury Convicts Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers on All Federal Hate Crime Charges
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill: Florida Republicans Vote Down Amendment Requiring ‘Safe’ School Environment for LGBTQ Children
- News2 days ago
Biden to Name SCOTUS Nominee Before State of the Union – GOP to Be Seen on Live TV Opposing First Black Woman Named to Court