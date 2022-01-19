Watch Live: President Biden Holds Press Conference on His First Year in Office

President Joe Biden will hold a press conference on Wednesday at 4:00 PM ET, discussing his first year in office.

Many across the media are framing this as an opportunity for him to address his “failing” legislative and economic goals while never reporting that Republicans have done all they can to block it – including pushing a pro-COVID agenda.

You can watch live, below, via several different feeds. Most cable news channels are expected to carry the press conference live, and you can also watch online and on cable via C-SPAN.