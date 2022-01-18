BREAKING NEWS
In ‘Significant Escalation’ For the First Time the 1/6 Committee Has Subpoenaed a Trump Family Member’s Records: CNN
For the first time the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has issued a subpoena for a Trump family member’s records.
CNN reports Tuesday evening the Committee “has subpoenaed and obtained records of phone numbers associated with” Eric Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle.
Guilfoyle has served as the finance chair of a Trump fundraising committee and is engaged to the former president’s eldest son, Donald Trump, Jr.
“It appears to be the first time the select committee has issued a subpoena that targeted a member of the Trump family, in what marks a significant escalation of the investigation into Trump’s role in the January 6 insurrection,” CNN reports. “The records may also help the committee flesh out the text messages and phone records it has received from others, like former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, as well as fundraisers and rally organizers.”
Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Facebook, Twitter, Google, and Reddit
Hours after the Dept. of Justice on Thursday filed charges of seditious conspiracy against eleven individuals, the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack issued subpoenas to the nation’s top four big tech social media firms: Google (Alphabet’s YouTube platform), Facebook (Meta), Twitter, and Reddit.
“Two key questions for the Select Committee are how the spread of misinformation and violent extremism contributed to the violent attack on our democracy,” Chairman Bennie Thompson said in a statement, “and what steps—if any—social media companies took to prevent their platforms from being breeding grounds for radicalizing people to violence.”
“It’s disappointing that after months of engagement, we still do not have the documents and information necessary to answer those basic questions. The Select Committee is working to get answers for the American people and help ensure nothing like January 6th ever happens again. We cannot allow our important work to be delayed any further.”
Thompson’s press release goes on to explain that “Alphabet’s YouTube was a platform for significant communications by its users that were relevant to the planning and execution of January 6th attack on the United States Capitol, including livestreams of the attack as it was taking place.”
Meta platforms were reportedly used to share messages of hatred, violence, and incitement; to spread misinformation, disinformation, and conspiracy theories around the election; and to coordinate or attempt to coordinate the Stop the Steal movement. Public accounts about Facebook’s Civic Integrity Team indicate that Facebook has documents that are critical to the Select Committee’s investigation.
January 6 Committee Sends Kevin McCarthy Massive List of His Own Remarks on Trump’s Role in Insurrection
In case House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy‘s memory needs prodding, the Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has just sent him a six-page letter requesting his appearance and detailing a lengthy list of his remarks after that day in which he unquestionably blames Trump for the attack.
McCarthy will be the third known House Republican asked to appear before the committee.
“You have acknowledged speaking directly with the former President while the violence was underway on January 6th,” the letter, signed by Chairman Thompson reads. “And you summarized your conclusions regarding President Trump’s conduct on January 6th in a speech you made January 13th on the House floor:”
The President bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters. He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding. These facts require immediate actions by President Trump: Accept his share of responsibility. Quell the brewing unrest. And ensure President-Elect Biden is able to successfully begin his term.
What we saw last week was not the American way. Neither is the continued rhetoric that Joe Biden is not the legitimate president. Let’s be clear, Joe Biden will be sworn in as the President of the United States in one week because he won the election.
Other McCarthy quotes in the letter sent to the top House Republican who is desperately working to position himself as the next Speaker of the House:
“I told him he needs to talk to the nation. I told him what was happening right then.”
“I was very clear with the President when I called him. This has to stop and he has to go to the American public and tell them to stop this.”
Some political pundits blame McCarthy for Trump’s recovery from the insurrection, after the Republican Leader met with and embraced Trump in Mar-a-Lago after the insurrection.
Read the entire letter here, on the January 6 Committee’s website.
McCarthy Latest GOP Lawmaker Asked to Appear Before January 6 Committee
House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will be asked to appear voluntarily before the Select Committee on the January 6 Attack says Chairman Bennie Thompson.
CBS News congressional reporter Zak Hudak reported the news moments ago.
McCarthy will be the third known House Republican asked to appear before the committee. Both Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Scott Perry (R-PA), have refused.
McCarthy in a well-reported move phoned then-President Donald Trump, begging him to call off the violent insurrectionists on January 6. Trump’s response was, “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.”
