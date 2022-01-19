BREAKING NEWS
Manchin Moves to Upstage Biden: Schedules Speech on Filibuster During Presidential Press Conference
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin is taking a page out of fellow pro-filibuster Democrat Krysten Sinema’s book: giving a Senate floor speech during a critical presidential event.
Senator Sinema chose to be MIA during President Joe Biden’s rare trip to Capitol Hill recently to meet with Senate Democrats to shake hands and twist arms to convince holdouts to support changes to the filibuster so they can pass his democracy-protecting agenda.
Senator Manchin has chosen to schedule a Senate floor speech on preserving the filibuster at 4:30 PM ET, smack-dab in the middle of President Biden’s rare press conference, this one taking a look at his first year in office.
News via HuffPost’s senior politics reporter Jennifer Bendery:
INBOX: TODAY AT 4:30 PM: MANCHIN TO SPEAK ON SENATE FLOOR ON FILIBUSTER, VOTING RIGHTS LEGISLATION
YES HIS OFFICE SENT IT OUT IN ALL CAPS
— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) January 19, 2022
UPDATE:
He’s not sitting with his own party.
Manchin is talking to Romney both seated in the back of the Senate chamber on the Republican side of the aisle ahead of the WV Senator’s floor speech.
— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) January 19, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
Watch Live: President Biden Holds Press Conference on His First Year in Office
President Joe Biden will hold a press conference on Wednesday at 4:00 PM ET, discussing his first year in office.
Many across the media are framing this as an opportunity for him to address his “failing” legislative and economic goals while never reporting that Republicans have done all they can to block it – including pushing a pro-COVID agenda.
You can watch live, below, via several different feeds. Most cable news channels are expected to carry the press conference live, and you can also watch online and on cable via C-SPAN.
BREAKING NEWS
In ‘Significant Escalation’ For the First Time the 1/6 Committee Has Subpoenaed a Trump Family Member’s Records: CNN
For the first time the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has issued a subpoena for a Trump family member’s records.
CNN reports Tuesday evening the Committee “has subpoenaed and obtained records of phone numbers associated with” Eric Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle.
Guilfoyle has served as the finance chair of a Trump fundraising committee and is engaged to the former president’s eldest son, Donald Trump, Jr.
“It appears to be the first time the select committee has issued a subpoena that targeted a member of the Trump family, in what marks a significant escalation of the investigation into Trump’s role in the January 6 insurrection,” CNN reports. “The records may also help the committee flesh out the text messages and phone records it has received from others, like former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, as well as fundraisers and rally organizers.”
BREAKING NEWS
Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Facebook, Twitter, Google, and Reddit
Hours after the Dept. of Justice on Thursday filed charges of seditious conspiracy against eleven individuals, the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack issued subpoenas to the nation’s top four big tech social media firms: Google (Alphabet’s YouTube platform), Facebook (Meta), Twitter, and Reddit.
“Two key questions for the Select Committee are how the spread of misinformation and violent extremism contributed to the violent attack on our democracy,” Chairman Bennie Thompson said in a statement, “and what steps—if any—social media companies took to prevent their platforms from being breeding grounds for radicalizing people to violence.”
“It’s disappointing that after months of engagement, we still do not have the documents and information necessary to answer those basic questions. The Select Committee is working to get answers for the American people and help ensure nothing like January 6th ever happens again. We cannot allow our important work to be delayed any further.”
Thompson’s press release goes on to explain that “Alphabet’s YouTube was a platform for significant communications by its users that were relevant to the planning and execution of January 6th attack on the United States Capitol, including livestreams of the attack as it was taking place.”
Meta platforms were reportedly used to share messages of hatred, violence, and incitement; to spread misinformation, disinformation, and conspiracy theories around the election; and to coordinate or attempt to coordinate the Stop the Steal movement. Public accounts about Facebook’s Civic Integrity Team indicate that Facebook has documents that are critical to the Select Committee’s investigation.
