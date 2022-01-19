Manchin Moves to Upstage Biden: Schedules Speech on Filibuster During Presidential Press Conference

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin is taking a page out of fellow pro-filibuster Democrat Krysten Sinema’s book: giving a Senate floor speech during a critical presidential event.

Senator Sinema chose to be MIA during President Joe Biden’s rare trip to Capitol Hill recently to meet with Senate Democrats to shake hands and twist arms to convince holdouts to support changes to the filibuster so they can pass his democracy-protecting agenda.

Senator Manchin has chosen to schedule a Senate floor speech on preserving the filibuster at 4:30 PM ET, smack-dab in the middle of President Biden’s rare press conference, this one taking a look at his first year in office.

News via HuffPost’s senior politics reporter Jennifer Bendery:

INBOX: TODAY AT 4:30 PM: MANCHIN TO SPEAK ON SENATE FLOOR ON FILIBUSTER, VOTING RIGHTS LEGISLATION YES HIS OFFICE SENT IT OUT IN ALL CAPS — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) January 19, 2022

UPDATE:

He’s not sitting with his own party.