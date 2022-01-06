NEW: Vice President Harris Was Inside the DNC on Jan. 6 When ‘Viable’ Pipe Bomb Was Discovered Outside Building

The Vice President-Elect of the United States of America was inside a building on the afternoon of January 6, 2021, just two weeks before being sworn in by taking the oath of office to protect the nation against all enemies, foreign and domestic, when a “viable” pipe bomb was discovered.

That building was the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C.

This is new, previously unreported information, first published by Politico exactly one year later on the first anniversary of the January 6 insurrection.

“The then-vice president-elect’s presence inside the building while a bomb was right outside raises sobering questions about her security that day,” report Politico’s Betsy Woodruff Swan, Christopher Cadelago, and Kyle Cheney. “It also raises the chilling prospect that the riots could have been far more destructive than they already were, with the incoming Vice President’s life directly endangered.”

The pipe bomb outside DNC headquarters was discovered at 1:07 PM ET that day. The Vice President-Elect was evacuated seven minutes later, seemingly an extraordinarily long amount of time.

The bomb was neutralized at 4:36 PM.

A pipe bomb was also discovered outside Republican National Committee headquarters. That bomb was neutralized at 3:33 PM ET.

“The FBI has described both bombs as ‘viable’ and said they ‘could have been detonated, resulting in serious injury or death.’”

No one has been arrested in connection to the bombs.

Here’s FBI video from March of last year.