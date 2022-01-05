Watch Live: Merrick Garland Speaks on 1/6 Insurrection Amid Criticism from Legislative and Judicial Branch Officials

Amid mounting criticism for what many see as a “weak” response to Trump supporters’ January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol one year ago tomorrow, Attorney General Merrick Garland will speak today on what his plan is to meet the threat of domestic violent extremism.

Garland, a former United States Court of Appeals judge, will speak at 2:30 PM ET today.

He’s been the target of criticism from officials in the other two branches of government.

U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego just yesterday called Garland’s response the the violent and deadly attack on American democracy “extremely weak,” “feckless,” and added he’s “not been helpful in terms of preserving our democracy.”

Federal judges have also criticized Garland. In October Chief Judge Beryl Howell of DC District Court blasted Garland’s DO “for its ‘schizophrenic’ and ‘puzzling’ approach to January 6 cases, saying judges’ hands are tied from giving hefty punishments because prosecutors keep offering misdemeanor deals to rioters,” CNN reported.

Earlier Wednesday CNN reported “federal judges have criticized Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Justice Department for not pursuing a probe into those who incited the Capitol riot.”

ABC News reports Garland “will outline DOJ’s ‘efforts to hold accountable those responsible,'” according to a DOJ official.

