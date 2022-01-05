BREAKING NEWS
Watch Live: Merrick Garland Speaks on 1/6 Insurrection Amid Criticism from Legislative and Judicial Branch Officials
Amid mounting criticism for what many see as a “weak” response to Trump supporters’ January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol one year ago tomorrow, Attorney General Merrick Garland will speak today on what his plan is to meet the threat of domestic violent extremism.
Garland, a former United States Court of Appeals judge, will speak at 2:30 PM ET today.
He’s been the target of criticism from officials in the other two branches of government.
U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego just yesterday called Garland’s response the the violent and deadly attack on American democracy “extremely weak,” “feckless,” and added he’s “not been helpful in terms of preserving our democracy.”
Federal judges have also criticized Garland. In October Chief Judge Beryl Howell of DC District Court blasted Garland’s DO “for its ‘schizophrenic’ and ‘puzzling’ approach to January 6 cases, saying judges’ hands are tied from giving hefty punishments because prosecutors keep offering misdemeanor deals to rioters,” CNN reported.
Earlier Wednesday CNN reported “federal judges have criticized Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Justice Department for not pursuing a probe into those who incited the Capitol riot.”
ABC News reports Garland “will outline DOJ’s ‘efforts to hold accountable those responsible,'” according to a DOJ official.
Watch live on C-SPAN or below:
BREAKING NEWS
January 6 Committee to Ask Fox News Host for ‘Voluntary’ Cooperation With Investigation: Report
The bipartisan House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack is preparing to ask far right Fox News host Sean Hannity for his voluntary cooperation in its investigation. His attorney, who has also represented Donald Trump, has already issued an attack, falsely claiming it would be a First Amendment issue despite the request reportedly being voluntary.
“Hannity is one of the most prominent media figures in America and was a close adviser to Donald Trump throughout his presidency,” Axios’ Jonathan Swan reports in his scoop revealing the Committee’s plans to approach the controversial Fox News host. “The committee revealed last month that Hannity texted then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during the riot to urge him to get Trump to stop his supporters.”
During the Trump presidency there were multiple reports revealing Hannity spoke with Trump “every night” to give advice, a highly-unusual relationship.
RELATED: Donald Trump Talks to Sean Hannity All the Time – Including Every Night Right Before Bed
“If true,” Hannity attorney Jay Sekulow told Axios, “any such request would raise serious constitutional issues including First Amendment concerns regarding freedom of the press.”
In 2018 ThinkProgress described Sekulow as “a flamboyant religious conservative known for enriching himself through charities he leads.”
Hannity texted then-Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during the Jan. 6 insurrection, asking for Trump to “make a statement” and “Ask people to leave the Capitol.”
BREAKING NEWS
Trump Jr. and Ivanka Are Refusing to Comply with NY AG’s Subpoenas: Report
Donald Trump, Jr. and Ivanka Trump are refusing to comply with legal subpoenas issued by the New York State Attorney General.
AG Letitia James subpoenaed the Trump siblings last month, but according to ABC News court documents say a “dispute has arisen between the OAG and the Individual Trump Parties regarding the Subpoenas.”
Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump “will file motions to quash the subpoenas as soon as Monday, the filing indicated.”
The subpoenas demand testimony from the adult Trump children in a civil suit filed by James into how the Trump Organization and Donald Trump valued assets. The former president, according to his former attorney Michael Cohen, inflated the value of his real estate holdings when applying for loans or credit, then deflated their value for tax purposes.
Image: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead via Flickr
BREAKING NEWS
Rick Perry Sent Mark Meadows Damning Text Suggesting He Just Ignore Millions of Voters to Overturn Election: Report
Former Trump Energy Secretary and former longtime Texas GOP Governor Rick Perry is believed to be the author of a damning text sent to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows telling him to just ignore the votes of millions of American citizens, have several states randomly choose different electors, and then just hand it off to the U.S. Supreme Court if it got challenged.
The assertion the text came from Perry – or at least from Perry’s cell phone – comes from investigators on the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, CNN reports. Perry, through a spokesperson, denies the allegation, but the committee provided proof.
The Committee provided a screenshot of the text’s contents:
CNN adds that the “cell phone number the text was sent from, obtained from a source knowledgeable about the investigation, appears in databases as being registered to a James Richard Perry of Texas, the former governor’s full name.”
Additionally, that “number is also associated in a second database as registered to a Department of Energy email address associated with Perry when he was secretary.”
Perry resigned as Energy Secretary in 2019.
