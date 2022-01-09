BREAKING NEWS
AOC Announces Positive Coronavirus Test and Symptoms After Traveling to Florida
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Sunday evening released a statement announcing she has received a positive coronavirus test and is symptomatic. AOC is fully vaccinated, including having received her booster shot.
Ocasio-Cortez, among the best-know House Democratic lawmakers in the progressive caucus, traveled to Florida last week. Florida, under the leadership of far right wing Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, has a nearly vertical line in its recent cases graph:
The Miami Herald reported Friday the state broke its all-time record in COVID-19 cases.
“It was the second time in eight days that Florida reported the largest single-day increase in COVID cases.”
— Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) January 9, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
NEW: Vice President Harris Was Inside the DNC on Jan. 6 When ‘Viable’ Pipe Bomb Was Discovered Outside Building
The Vice President-Elect of the United States of America was inside a building on the afternoon of January 6, 2021, just two weeks before being sworn in by taking the oath of office to protect the nation against all enemies, foreign and domestic, when a “viable” pipe bomb was discovered.
That building was the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C.
This is new, previously unreported information, first published by Politico exactly one year later on the first anniversary of the January 6 insurrection.
“The then-vice president-elect’s presence inside the building while a bomb was right outside raises sobering questions about her security that day,” report Politico’s Betsy Woodruff Swan, Christopher Cadelago, and Kyle Cheney. “It also raises the chilling prospect that the riots could have been far more destructive than they already were, with the incoming Vice President’s life directly endangered.”
The pipe bomb outside DNC headquarters was discovered at 1:07 PM ET that day. The Vice President-Elect was evacuated seven minutes later, seemingly an extraordinarily long amount of time.
The bomb was neutralized at 4:36 PM.
A pipe bomb was also discovered outside Republican National Committee headquarters. That bomb was neutralized at 3:33 PM ET.
“The FBI has described both bombs as ‘viable’ and said they ‘could have been detonated, resulting in serious injury or death.’”
No one has been arrested in connection to the bombs.
Here’s FBI video from March of last year.
BREAKING NEWS
Watch Live: Merrick Garland Speaks on 1/6 Insurrection Amid Criticism from Legislative and Judicial Branch Officials
Amid mounting criticism for what many see as a “weak” response to Trump supporters’ January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol one year ago tomorrow, Attorney General Merrick Garland will speak today on what his plan is to meet the threat of domestic violent extremism.
Garland, a former United States Court of Appeals judge, will speak at 2:30 PM ET today.
He’s been the target of criticism from officials in the other two branches of government.
U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego just yesterday called Garland’s response the the violent and deadly attack on American democracy “extremely weak,” “feckless,” and added he’s “not been helpful in terms of preserving our democracy.”
Federal judges have also criticized Garland. In October Chief Judge Beryl Howell of DC District Court blasted Garland’s DO “for its ‘schizophrenic’ and ‘puzzling’ approach to January 6 cases, saying judges’ hands are tied from giving hefty punishments because prosecutors keep offering misdemeanor deals to rioters,” CNN reported.
NEW: Garland Speech Satisfies Some, Disappoints Others Who Say It Focused on Violence and Not Those Behind the Insurrection
Earlier Wednesday CNN reported “federal judges have criticized Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Justice Department for not pursuing a probe into those who incited the Capitol riot.”
ABC News reports Garland “will outline DOJ’s ‘efforts to hold accountable those responsible,'” according to a DOJ official.
Watch live on C-SPAN or below:
BREAKING NEWS
January 6 Committee to Ask Fox News Host for ‘Voluntary’ Cooperation With Investigation: Report
The bipartisan House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack is preparing to ask far right Fox News host Sean Hannity for his voluntary cooperation in its investigation. His attorney, who has also represented Donald Trump, has already issued an attack, falsely claiming it would be a First Amendment issue despite the request reportedly being voluntary.
“Hannity is one of the most prominent media figures in America and was a close adviser to Donald Trump throughout his presidency,” Axios’ Jonathan Swan reports in his scoop revealing the Committee’s plans to approach the controversial Fox News host. “The committee revealed last month that Hannity texted then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during the riot to urge him to get Trump to stop his supporters.”
During the Trump presidency there were multiple reports revealing Hannity spoke with Trump “every night” to give advice, a highly-unusual relationship.
RELATED: Donald Trump Talks to Sean Hannity All the Time – Including Every Night Right Before Bed
“If true,” Hannity attorney Jay Sekulow told Axios, “any such request would raise serious constitutional issues including First Amendment concerns regarding freedom of the press.”
In 2018 ThinkProgress described Sekulow as “a flamboyant religious conservative known for enriching himself through charities he leads.”
Hannity texted then-Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during the Jan. 6 insurrection, asking for Trump to “make a statement” and “Ask people to leave the Capitol.”
