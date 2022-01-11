Jan. 6 Committee Consulting With Legal Counsel on Issuing Subpoenas to Members of Congress

Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) is consulting with legal counsel to determine if the Select Committee on the January 6 Attack can issue subpoenas to members of Congress.

Two Republican lawmakers, Reps. Jim Jordan (D-OH) and Scott Perry (R-PA) have indicated they are refusing to cooperate with the committee’s requests.

The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell Tuesday afternoon reports Chairman Thompson “tells us just now they’re discussing with counsel about whether they have the authority to issue subpoenas for GOP members of Congress and if it can be enforced.”

CBS News’ Scott MacFarlane adds that Chairman Thompson just “specified the committee has been in contact with counsel for former VP Mike Pence.”

The Committee on Monday indicated it was weighing requesting the former Trump vice president’s voluntary appearance.