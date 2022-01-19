Supreme Court Responds Trump’s Request to Block Access to White House Records: ‘Denied’

The U.S. Supreme Court has ended Donald Trump’s multiple attempts to block access to documents from his years in the White House, telling the former president, request “denied.”

Trump had tried to block the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack from gaining access to those records. The Supreme Court, three of its six conservatives appointed by Trump himself, rejected his demand.

“Trump had lost efforts in two lower federal courts to block the panel from getting more than 700 pages of records,” CNBC reports. “He had argued that he had the authority as a former president to invoke executive privilege to prevent disclosure of the records.”

The vote reportedly was 8-1, with Justice Clarence Thomas the only one to side with Trump.