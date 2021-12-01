BREAKING NEWS
Watch: Stacey Abrams Announces She’s Running for Governor of Georgia
Stacey Abrams has just announced she is running for governor of Georgia. Abrams, the former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives for more than six years ran for governor in 2018, losing by a slim margin to then Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp in a race many saw as tainted by his voter suppression actions.
Abrams went on to become a highly-effective voting rights advocate and activist, and many credit her with helping elect Joe Biden president by helping him win the state by registering an estimated 800,000 more voters.
Watch:
I’m running for Governor because opportunity in our state shouldn’t be determined by zip code, background or access to power. #gapol
Be a founding donor to my campaign:https://t.co/gk2lmBINfW pic.twitter.com/z14wUlo8ls
— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) December 1, 2021
BREAKING NEWS
January 6 Committee Subpoenas Proud Boys and Oath Keepers
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has issued a new round of subpoenas, this time for members of the Proud Boys and its chairman, Henry “Enrique” Tarrio. The Committee also issued subpoenas to the Oath Keepers and its founder, Elmer Stewart Rhodes, among others:
BREAKING: The Select Committee subpoenas individuals and organizations linked to the violent attack on the Capitol:
• Proud Boys International, L.L.C.
• Henry “Enrique” Tarrio
• Oath Keepers
• Elmer Stewart Rhodes
• Robert Patrick Lewis/1st Amendment Praetorian
— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) November 23, 2021
“We believe the individuals and organizations we subpoenaed today have relevant information about how violence erupted at the Capitol and the preparation leading up to this violent attack,” Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said in a statement. “The Select Committee is moving swiftly to uncover the facts of what happened on that day and we expect every witness to comply with the law and cooperate so we can get answers to the American people.”
Thompson says members of the Proud Boys “called for violence leading up to January 6th, and at least 34 individuals affiliated with the Proud Boys have been indicted by the Department of Justice in relation to the January 6th attack on the Capitol.”
Many individuals associated with the Proud Boys repeatedly spread the former President’s unsupported claim that the 2020 election was stolen and suggested the use of force against police officers and government officials. Henry “Enrique” Tarrio was Chairman of the Proud Boys during the January 6th attack on the Capitol.
Months before the insurrection Trump infamously had told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by,” as this clip from his second impeachment shows:
House impeachment manager Stacey Plaskett shows Proud Boys merchandise bearing the slogan “Stand Back and Stand By” after former President Trump directed that phrase to the extremist group during a presidential debate https://t.co/2va4o8cEXgpic.twitter.com/NGF53P9lUV
— Norah O’Donnell 🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) February 10, 2021
The Oath Keepers “were similarly involved in planning and participating in the violent attack on the Capitol on January 6th. Eighteen members of the Oath Keepers were indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly planning a coordinated attack to storm the Capitol, including by traveling to Washington, D.C., with paramilitary gear and supplies,” Thompson’s statement adds.
“1st Amendment Praetorian is an organization that provided security at multiple rallies leading up to January 6th that amplified the former President’s unsupported claim that the election was stolen. On January 4th, the 1st Amendment Praetorian Twitter account suggested that violence was imminent,” Thompson says.
On Monday the House Select Committee issued subpoenas for five Trump allies, including Roger Stone and Alex Jones.
BREAKING NEWS
Roger Stone and Alex Jones Among 5 to Receive Subpoenas from January 6 Committee
Infamous “dirty trickster,” political operative, and decades-long Trump ally Roger Stone, along with far right wing extremist Alex Jones are two of the latest five people subpoenaed by the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
CNN describes the five being subpoenaed as “former President Donald Trump’s allies directly involved in planning ‘Stop the Steal’ rallies.”
The Jan. 6 Committee’s statement says Roger Stone “reportedly used members of the Oath Keepers as personal security guards, at least one of whom has been indicted for his involvement in the attack on the Capitol,” while he was in Washington, D.C. “Mr. Stone has made remarks that he was planning to ‘lead a march to the Capitol’ from the Ellipse rally.”
Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich, along with Dustin Stockton and Jennifer Lawrence, “key players in the Stop the Steal’ movement after the election,” were also subpoenaed.
Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) in that statement said: “The Select Committee is seeking information about the rallies and subsequent march to the Capitol that escalated into a violent mob attacking the Capitol and threatening our democracy. We need to know who organized, planned, paid for, and received funds related to those events, as well as what communications organizers had with officials in the White House and Congress. We believe the witnesses we subpoenaed today have relevant information and we expect them to cooperate fully with our effort to get answers for the American people about the violence of January 6th.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
Bannon Indicted – Arrest Warrant Issued
Former Trump White House senior advisor and Trump campaign manager Steve Bannon has been indicted by a federal grand jury, and a warrant for his arrest has been issued. Three weeks ago the House of Representatives in a bipartisan vote referred Bannon to the DOJ, citing criminal contempt of Congress.
“Prosecutors presented an indictment and arrest warrant to a federal magistrate on Friday afternoon, according to CNN reporters in the magistrate courtroom,” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reports.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
