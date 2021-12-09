RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘These Colors Do Not Run’: At Re-Lighting Fox News Compares Setting Its Christmas Tree on Fire to Attack on Pearl Harbor
Forty one hours after a 49-year old homeless man allegedly set the Fox News Christmas tree on fire, employees of the conservative cable channel celebrated the resurrection of its plastic holiday icon with a midtown Manhattan relighting ceremony, complete with members of the New York City Police and Fire Depts. in full dress gear, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, and “Judge” Jeanine, among others.
But it was Fox News contributor Rev. Jacques DeGraff who compared the attack on the tree to the attack on Pearl Harbor.
“Somebody asked me, ‘Why are you here?’ I’m here because these colors don’t run,” DeGraff declared, pointing to the new tree.
“80 years ago this week they tried to extinguish the darkness in a place call Pearl Harbor,” he continued. “We didn’t fold then, and we won’t fold now, because we’ve come this far, by faith. In our tradition we say, ‘This little light of mine, I’m going to let it shine.’ The red, the white, and the blue of America, we’re going to let it shine.”
On December 7, 1941, the the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service waged an attack on the U.S. Naval Base at Pearl Harbor in what was the Territory of Hawaii. 2335 U.S. troops were killed, another 1143 wounded. There were also 68 civilian casualties and 35 wounded.
On December 8, 2021, one plastic Christmas tree in New York City was set on fire in what police say was an act that had no political motivation.
Watch:
At the lighting of the new Christmas tree, Fox News contributor Rev. Jacques DeGraff declares: “I’m here because these colors do not run. 80 years ago this week, they tried to extinguish the darkness in a place called Pearl Harbor. We didn’t fold then, and we won’t fold now!” pic.twitter.com/J9Sp94Unto
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 9, 2021
Matt Gaetz, Under DOJ Investigation, Goes After FBI: ‘Their Sphincters Will Tighten’
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, under investigation by the Dept. of Justice for the better part of a year for possibly having sex with an underaged teen and for child sex trafficking, went after the DOJ and FBI on Thursday.
In a heated on-air conversation with former Trump advisor Steve Bannon – himself under DOJ investigation for criminal contempt of congress – the pair appeared to threaten democracy.
“People didn’t like that Donald Trump raised his voice but sometimes you’ve got to raise your voice to raise a ruckus and to raise an army of patriots who love this country and will fight for her,” Gaetz told Bannon on the former Trump advisor’s program. “We’re going to operationalize the performance to go right after the people who are imposing the vaccine mandates, who are enriching themselves and who are selling out the country.”
“Understand, this is a theory of governing,” Bannon declared, calling this attack on democracy, “fresh” and “new. ”
“This is Trumpism in power,” Bannon blustered. “That’s when we went to the 4000 shock troops we have to have that’s going to man the government. Get them ready now. Right? We’re going to hit the beach with the landing teams and the beachhead teams and all that nomenclature they use when President Trump wins in 2024 — or before.”
Gaetz charged forward, saying, “we’re going to go after this administrative state and we’re going to start at the Department of Justice and the FBI. That’s the job I want. You know, send me over to the Judiciary Committee and their sphincters will tighten because they have been doing a lot of corrupt things over there.”
“The FBI and the Dept. of Justice have become the enforcement wing of the Democrat Party,” Gaetz claimed.
Watch:
Matt Gaetz and Steve Bannon are talking about their Nazi takeover right out in the open on Traitor TV pic.twitter.com/es0u0DCgEt
— Tony Michaels ? (@thetonymichaels) December 9, 2021
Republicans Force Another Biden Nominee – Another Woman – to Withdraw, After Calling Her a ‘Communist’
Move Exposes Large Number of Women GOP Refuses to Confirm
Yet another of President Joe Biden‘s nominees – and yet another woman opposed by Senate Republicans – has been forced to withdraw her name from consideration for a top job in the Biden administration. Unsurprisingly, Senate Republicans are holding up a huge number of nominations, and unsurprisingly, a huge number of them are women.
“Saule Omarova, a Cornell Law professor whom President Biden picked for a key banking regulator job, is withdrawing from consideration for the post. Bank lobbyists and Republicans painted her as a communist because she was born in the Soviet Union,” The New York Times reported Tuesday afternoon via tweet.
Omarova is not a communist, as she was forced to tell Republican U.S. Senator John Kennedy, who told her during her confirmation hearing last month, “I don’t know whether to call you professor or comrade.”
Neo-McCarthyism in real time: Sen. Kennedy (R-LA) questions whether Biden’s pick for comptroller, Dr. Omarova, is a communist.
Her response is worth watching: pic.twitter.com/AeWNLf15Fb
— The Recount (@therecount) November 21, 2021
The decision to pull Omarova’s nomination has exposed the Republicans’ tactics of slow-walking and worse, placing anonymous holds on countless Biden nominees.
President Biden is facing a huge hole in his administration, in large part thanks to Republicans.
According to the non-partisan Partnership for Public Service, which tracks 803 federal government executive branch positions requiring Senate confirmation, 235 nominations – nearly three in ten (29%) – are sitting in the Senate awaiting confirmation. Just 194 have been confirmed (164 positions have no nominees at all.)
Compared to his last three predecessors, President Biden is not getting the support he needs in the 50-50 Senate, as this chart from the Partnership for Public Service shows:
Any U.S. Senator can secretly place an anonymous hold on any presidential nominee, for any length of time, and Republicans – reportedly often Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley on Minnesota – have been taking extreme advantage of that rule.
Half of all of President Biden’s approved nominees have been women, but other women have been forced to withdraw, most notably Neera Tanden, whom President Biden nominated to be Director of the Office of Management and Budget.
Tanden and Omarova are far from the only women whose nominations may never get a vote.
“At least 21 women for top positions” in just the State Dept., The Hill reported last month, “including 16 ambassadors, four assistant secretary positions and the nominee for Director General of the Foreign Service — are having their confirmations stalled by holds.”
Just today Bloomberg Government reported Senate Republicans have placed a “blockade” on “dozens of key defense and foreign policy positions.”
Omarova was the victim of a concerted red-baiting effort by Republicans, lobbyists, and right wing media.
“Some lobbyists, including the incoming chairman of a group representing community bankers and the chief executive of another group that focuses on big banks,” The New York Times observes, “also shared a Wall Street Journal editorial suggesting that Ms. Omarova’s Soviet childhood meant that she could not be trusted.”
Marjorie Taylor Greene Criticizes Jailing of ‘Persecuted’ 1/6 Suspects: ‘Political Witch Hunt’ Against Trump Supporters
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and three other “Sedition Caucus” Republicans held a press conference Tuesday allegedly to decry the conditions at the D.C. jail, which is housing accused suspects awaiting trial for actions during the January 6 riots. But Greene and her three co-members used the event primarily to further false far-right claims about the insurrection, while wrongly claiming they are being “persecuted” by the government – a talking point Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly used.
“We have a January 6 committee that Nancy Pelosi is leading,” Greene said, falsely. U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) is the chairman. “That is nothing but a political witch hunt on Republicans and Trump supporters all across America, and anyone that was at the Capitol on January 6.”
More than 600 people from more than 40 states have been charged. Only about 75 are currently in jail, and the charges are often far from casual misdemeanor ones. USA Today maintains a massive, daily-updated listing that currently contains information on 672 people.
Here are the charges for a recently-arrested suspect chosen at random:
“What’s happening to these people being held in custody is wrong,” Greene continued. “It’s unconstitutional. It’s a violation of their rights. And it is an abuse that I call on every single member of Congress to start paying attention to. We need investigations. It’s outrageous. The American people are purely upset, disgusted and cannot believe this is happening in our country.”
Greene claims the defendants are “beaten” by guards and called “white supremacists,” although she did not say by whom. Some of the defendants infamously carried the flag of the treasonous Confederacy into the U.S. Capitol.
She also claimed those in the D.C. jail “are told they have to denounce President Trump” and “are told that their views are the views of cult members.” Many QAnon cult members were at the Capitol during the attack.
Greene also says they are being treated “worse than we treat terrorists.”
But Greene also used the event to attack the Black Lives Matter movement and to suggest that those who engaged in the BLM protests over the summer of 2020 should have been jailed, ignoring that state and local police forces have prosecuted the few violent protestors – some of whom have been documented as far right wing instigators. Multiple reports found of the several hundred arrested, most were not “far left extremists,” despite what the right claimed at the time.
Congresswoman Greene concluded by blaming “Congress,” not the defendants, for their actions and current circumstances.
“Congress only cares about itself,” the GOP extremist told reporters. “It clearly demonstrates to the American people, it does not care about your business that got burned down. It doesn’t care about the job you lost. Congress doesn’t care about your city or community that was devastated by violence. They don’t care about you taxpayers that have to pay to fix and mend and and they don’t care about the person that assaulted you looted your store or hurt you in this violence. They don’t care about any of that,” she claimed.
Greene has voted against every measure that would assist the American people.
“They only care about themselves, and they’re willing to use the Department of Justice, the FBI, the prisons, the jails, the guards and any means possible to make sure that you never mess with them again,” she claimed, again falsely.
Watch this short excerpt:
Marjorie Taylor Greene claims that January 6th defendants are being treated worse than prisoners at Guantanamo pic.twitter.com/njiWT3GyYQ
— Acyn (@Acyn) December 7, 2021
