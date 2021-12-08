'NEPOTISTIC ASSHAT'
Meghan McCain Melts Down Over Fox News Christmas Tree Fire – Gets Scorched on Social Media
Meghan McCain is going berserk over the Fox News Christmas tree fire. Very early Wednesday morning a 49-year old man was arrested after police say he set fire to the tree, which is outside the Fox News headquarters in midtown Manhattan.
“Police say the man acted alone and the incident didn’t appear to be premeditated or politically motivated. Charges against him are pending,” NBC New York reported. The New York Times adds that “police said they believed that he was homeless and were investigating whether drugs or mental illness had played a factor.”
McCain, a former Fox News employee and former co-host on “The View,” unleashed her anger on Twitter where she defended the GOP.
“I don’t want to hear anything about how radical some of you believe republicans to be when there are lunatics running around New York City setting Fox News Christmas tree on fire,” she tweeted, typos and grammatical errors included.
McCain was quickly mocked for comparing Republicans’ assault on the U.S. Capitol, voting rights, reproductive rights, education, and cherished American institutions such as the right to have confidence in the integrity of the electoral system, to – as one observer put it, a “minor property crime.”
At some point she deleted the tweet, but her anger washed into her other messages, including directly calling a former Biden advisor an “asshole.”
Here’s how some are responding to McCain’s upset:
You can always count on this nepotistic asshat to roll out the dumbest possible take on literally anything. pic.twitter.com/3QirKptsJF
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) December 8, 2021
“I don’t want to hear about Congressmen who attempted a coup and post murder fantasy videos about other members of Congress because a tree was burning.”
Meghan McCain is quite possibly the most dense person with a voice in politics. pic.twitter.com/JSEN0SZhbb
— Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) December 8, 2021
Insurrectionists wanting to hang lawmakers & destroy the Capitol vs vandal setting fire to the Fox News Christmas tree
Meghan McCain: pic.twitter.com/CDIqC86UN5
— Artist formerly known as Deven Nunez Cow (@EmmReef) December 8, 2021
Whenever Meghan McCain is trending, I like to throw up this classic tweet. Never forget, she’s a liar not to be believed about anything pic.twitter.com/IvU9Ry1CRv
— ʝɛŋ🙏🏼🌎 (@jennerific713) December 8, 2021
At least they didn’t try to burn down democracy. pic.twitter.com/NWe3YC1mJt
— Kimberly Fisher ☮💟 (@AntiFascist64) December 8, 2021
Where’s your outrage over this? pic.twitter.com/27kKx3fbuQ
— Shannon8955 (@Shannon8955) December 8, 2021
Meanwhile back in DC……pic.twitter.com/jY31K6Q5zZ
— Boldly Blue🔹 (@BoldlyBlue) December 8, 2021
Meghan McCain is the perfect Both Sides Soldier to be recruited by @MeetThePress https://t.co/JbJc14nAiF
— Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) December 8, 2021
Yes Meghan, a vandalized Christmas tree is the same as trying to violently overturn an election.
— Spang (@CMontyBurnsIII) December 8, 2021
