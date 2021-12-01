1/6 Committee Subpoenas Former Aides to Donald Trump – Including One Who’s Running for Congress

The bipartisan House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has released yet another round of subpoenas, this time six, among them former aides to then-President Donald Trump, one of whom is now running for Congress,

“The Select Committee is seeking information from individuals who were involved in or witnesses to the coordination and planning of the events leading up to the violent attack on our democracy on January 6th,” Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said in a statement on the committee’s website.

“Some of the witnesses we subpoenaed today apparently worked to stage the rallies on January 5th and 6th, and some appeared to have had direct communication with the former President regarding the rally at the Ellipse directly preceding the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Select Committee expects these witnesses to join the hundreds of individuals who have already cooperated with our investigation as we work to provide the American people with answers about what happened on January 6th and ensure nothing like that day ever happens again.”

Among those subpoenaed are Brian Jack, who served as the Director of Political Affairs for President Donald Trump, and has been with Trump since his 2016 campaign. In March Axios reported McCarthy had hired Jack, revealing the decision “underscores McCarthy’s strategy of keeping Trump and his orbit close as Republicans seek to retake the House majority in 2022 — and McCarthy achieves his personal goal of becoming speaker.”

Also on the Committee’s Friday list is Max Miller (photo), a former Trump political appointee who had numerous jobs in the administration and in the 2020 campaign.

Miller is currently running for a U.S. House of Representatives seat for Ohio and has been endorsed by Trump.

A 2018 Washington Post article reported Miller “has been charged by police in his home state of Ohio with multiple offenses. In 2007, he was charged with assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after punching another male in the back of the head and running away from police, police records show. He pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges, and the case was later dismissed as part of a program for first offenders, court records show.”

“In 2009,” The Post added, “he was charged with underage drinking, a case that also was later dismissed under a first offenders’ program. The following year, he pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct charge related to another altercation in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. That episode was related to a fight involving Miller shortly after leaving a hookah bar about 2 a.m. one morning. During the fight, Miller punched through a glass door, cut his wrist and left a trail of blood as he wandered off, a police report said.”

The Poat quotes Miller as saying, “Who I was in the past is not who I am now.”

In July of 2021 Politico reported: “Sources say Max Miller has a history of aggressive behavior that includes slapping his ex-girlfriend, former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.”

In October Cleveland.com reported Miller had “sued former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham on Tuesday over her accusations that Miller abused her while the two dated.”

On Thursday Miller announced he had been subpoenaed. He promised that if elected he would “disband” the Select Committee.

Sadly, it’s the only card the Democrats can play, because their policies are destroying our nation. I will accept service of this subpoena, but I will defend my rights just as I will defend the rights of my constituents when elected.

2/2 — Max Miller (@MaxMillerOH) December 9, 2021

The full list: