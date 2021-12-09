‘No Basis’: Appeals Court Smacks Down Trump Attempt to Invoke Executive Privilege

The D.C. Court of Appeals has just declined Donald Trump’s request to shield documents from his time in the White House from the bipartisan House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.

MSNBC’s Pete Williams reports the court said the former president had provide “no basis” for his request, and added that the court specifically stated the current President, Joe Biden, had dutifully considered Trump’s request and was warranted to decline it.

“It says that the former President has failed to establish a likelihood of success given the fact that President Biden carefully reasoned and determined that the claim of executive privilege was not in the interest of the United States” pic.twitter.com/PxpVvASdyC — Acyn (@Acyn) December 9, 2021

The D.C Appeals Court has placed a two-week stay on its ruling to give Trump time to elevate the case.

“On the record before us, former President Trump has provided no basis for this court to override President Biden’s judgment and the agreement and accommodations worked out between the Political Branches over these documents.” 3-0 opinion, by Millett: https://t.co/BX6BFtznV1 pic.twitter.com/7S995jwVPp — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) December 9, 2021

Trump is expected to take the case to the Supreme Court.

ALERT: Win for US House Jan 6 Select Committee Federal appeals court rules against Trump in his efforts to withhold records from the committee “We do not come to this decision lightly” Next level legal challenge by Trump is almost certain Opinion: https://t.co/3DRWnbmlcb pic.twitter.com/nTyh0IZNC4 — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) December 9, 2021

This is a breaking news and developing story.