News
Control of the Senate in 2022 Hinges on These 10 Races
The fate of the U.S. Senate may hinge on the following top 5 battleground states: Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Wisconsin when the 2022 midterm election rolls around.
“For a few months, Georgia was the center of the American political universe. Biden painted the state the lightest shade of blue after decades of Republican wins, and Democrats flipped two Senate seats to capture control of the chamber. Now one of those winners, Sen. Raphael Warnock, is defending the seat he won in a special election in a potentially tougher political climate,” MSNBC reported. “A former pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, Warnock has been a progressive voice in the Senate, advocating for voting rights and economic aid to struggling Americans.”
Warnock has a shot of winning the seat with his likely opponent being Herschel Walker, a University of Georgia football hero who won the Heisman Trophy in 1982.
In Arizona, retired NASA astronaut and Navy pilot Mark Kelly, who won a special election in 2020, is expected to win his re-election campaign for a six-year term next fall. The Democrat outperformed Biden by more than 40,000 votes in a historically red state that has become one of the most competitive in the country. His opponents are “election fraud” believers Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Blake Masters.
Switching over to Pennsylvania, “Democrats have their best chance at a Senate pickup here next year with an open seat left by the retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey. On the Democratic side, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has dominated the fundraising race and is leading his chief rival, Rep. Conor Lamb, in primary polls. Also in the race are Montgomery County Commissioner Val Arkoosh and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta,” MSNBC stated.
In Nevada, the matchup is set against first-term Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican former state attorney general Adam Laxalt, who is endorsed by Trump and the favorite of the party establishment in Washington. Laxalt was co-chair of Trump’s Nevada campaign and challenged the election results in the state after Biden won.
“Wisconsin has been a nail-biter in recent presidential elections. Trump won the state by less than 1 point in 2016 and lost it by less than 1 point in 2020,” according to the MSNBC report. “In the Democratic primary, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has sought to solidify his early position, releasing an internal poll in the fall that shows him with a commanding lead, ahead of Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson… Will Republican incumbent Ron Johnson run for a third term? He has held his cards close to the vest and, earlier this month, punted again when NBC News asked if he’ll run. While Johnson defied skeptics in his 2010 and 2016 bids, Democrats see an opening to paint him outside the mainstream with his transformation into a culture warrior and his flirtation with the nativist ‘great replacement’ theory.”
An additional five races may help shape the future of the United States beginning in 2022.
In North Carolina, Democrats are backing former state Supreme Court Justice Cheri Beasley. The Granite State of New Hampshire was the GOP’s best chance to flip a Democratic seat next year — until Gov. Chris Sununu, the target of aggressive recruiting, decided against running so add another tally to the Democrats here. In Ohio, Republican Sen. Rob Portman is not seeking re-election, which leaves his seat up for the taking. It’s a tight one, but Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan is the front-runner in a primary that also includes Morgan Harper, a progressive attorney.
Moving over to Florida, Sen. Mark Rubio may be throwing his hat back into the presidential ring if he doesn’t win a third term, which could potentially go to Democratic Rep. Val Demings, however unlikely based on recent poll numbers.
Then there’s the deep-red state of Missouri where GOP voters nominated Eric Greitens — a former governor who left office mired in scandal — to succeed Sen. Roy Blunt, a Republican not seeking re-election. The Republican field also includes state Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Reps. Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long and attorney Mark McCloskey, best known for waving a gun at Black Lives Matter protesters outside his St. Louis home in 2020, MSNBC reported. A poll of likely GOP primary voters this month by the political news service Missouri Scout found Greitens and Schmitt locked in a close race, with Hartzler a distant third.
Democrats currently lead the chamber, but will it hold? That’s the expensive question to be answered in 2022.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Anti-Semitic Man Attacked Neighbor While Yelling Homophobic Slurs: Report
A man who allegedly attacked his neighbor while yelling homophobic slurs is the same man who also allegedly hung an anti-Semitic banner over a San Diego freeway.
10 News reports that 40-year-old Robert Frank Wilson is being accused by prosecutors of blocking his neighbor’s driveway, hurling homophobic slurs at him, and then reaching into his car and striking him in the face.
In an apparently unrelated incident, prosecutors also accuse Wilson of hanging “a large anti-Semitic poster on the fence of an Interstate 805 overpass” earlier this month, which 10 News writes is “in violation of the San Diego City Municipal Code.”
“This case and these events demonstrate that those who are motivated by prejudice often spread their hate around to various groups, attacking our neighbors on the basis of race, religion, sexual orientation or other grounds,” San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan told 10 News.
Wilson faces a felony count of battery, as well as a hate crime charges. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
News
Nearly 100 NFL Players Test Positive for Covid-19 on the Same Day
According to the National Football League (NFL), 96 of its players tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. There were an additional 10 positive tests among players over the weekend, bringing the total to 106 players on the league’s Reserve/Covid-19 list since Christmas.
“We’re entering a new phase of the pandemic, different than we’ve seen before,” said the NFL’s chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills. “We can’t apply 2020 solutions to the 2021 problems we’re having.”
“What testing doesn’t do is prevent transmission, and we’ve known that always,” Sills said. “That was true last year and it’s still true today. As we look at how to respond, what we’re trying to do is prevent spread within the facility and keep people from testing positive.”
Sills added, “Keeping people from testing positive takes us back to their immunity: getting the booster, getting their antibody levels up. Spread within the facility is more about these other measures. You have to rely on those other measures to make sure that we’re not creating spread within our facilities.”
“At some point, you feel like you’re fighting a ghost,” Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank said. “You don’t know where to swing.”
League officials are resistant to the idea of daily testing.
The NFL postponed three games last week, but has yet to cancel a game so far this season.
News
Greta Thunberg: ‘It’s Strange’ to Consider Biden a Climate ‘Leader’
In an interview with the Washington Post Monday, climate activist Greta Thunberg slammed the Biden administration, saying that it’s “strange” to consider Biden a leader in the arena “when you see what his administration is doing.”
“The U.S. is actually expanding fossil fuel infrastructure,” Thunberg said. “Why is the U.S. doing that? It should not fall on us activists and teenagers who just want to go to school to raise this awareness and to inform people that we are actually facing an emergency.”
In November, Thunberg dismissed this year’s COP26 as “a PR event” and she accused world leaders of “greenwashing.”
“In such an emergency as we are in right now, everyone needs to take their moral responsibility, at least I think so, and use whatever power they have, whatever platform they have, to try to influence and push in the right direction, to make a change,” she told The Guardian in October. “I think that’s our duty as human beings.”
Axios’ Andrew Freedman reflected, “The Biden administration set out ambitious goals for reducing planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions, including reaching 100 percent clean electricity by 2035 and net-zero emissions by 2050.”
Freedman added, “However, Biden’s main tool for meeting these goals is bogged down in Congress, putting them in doubt. He also has been combatting an increase in gas prices related to the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and other factors. This has led Biden to call for a temporary increase in global oil production.”
The Biden administration “also has not followed through on a campaign promise to crack down on new oil and gas leasing on federal lands, instead aiming for reforming the process. Yet, it is also greatly expanding the areas open to renewables, such as offshore wind energy,” Freedman wrote.
Trending
- 'BIDEN HAS IT UNDER CONTROL'3 days ago
Trump’s Merry Christmas MAGA Message Falls Flat as Critics Tell Him ‘It Is’ Because He ‘Isn’t President’
- 'BACKED INTO A CORNER'3 days ago
Trump Having ‘Meltdown’ Over Direction of Capitol Riot Committee: Journalist
- 'OUTSIZED VOICE'2 days ago
‘Think Just a Little Bit’: Reporter Busts Chuck Todd for Assuming Most Parents Are White
- News22 hours ago
The View is Struggling to Find a Conservative Replacement for Meghan McCain — Here’s Why
- 'TRUMP HATE TUNNEL'2 days ago
Dem Lawmaker Shares Vile Audio of Death Threats Against Her Family Since Trump Targeted Her
- News1 day ago
‘Election Denialists’ Paid $200k to Help Trump with Ballot Steal: Report
- News1 day ago
Newly Vaccinated Trump Gets Booed by Supporters – Fauci Responds
- News18 hours ago
Greta Thunberg: ‘It’s Strange’ to Consider Biden a Climate ‘Leader’