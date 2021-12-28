News
Anti-Semitic Man Attacked Neighbor While Yelling Homophobic Slurs: Report
A man who allegedly attacked his neighbor while yelling homophobic slurs is the same man who also allegedly hung an anti-Semitic banner over a San Diego freeway.
10 News reports that 40-year-old Robert Frank Wilson is being accused by prosecutors of blocking his neighbor’s driveway, hurling homophobic slurs at him, and then reaching into his car and striking him in the face.
In an apparently unrelated incident, prosecutors also accuse Wilson of hanging “a large anti-Semitic poster on the fence of an Interstate 805 overpass” earlier this month, which 10 News writes is “in violation of the San Diego City Municipal Code.”
“This case and these events demonstrate that those who are motivated by prejudice often spread their hate around to various groups, attacking our neighbors on the basis of race, religion, sexual orientation or other grounds,” San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan told 10 News.
Wilson faces a felony count of battery, as well as a hate crime charges. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
News
Nearly 100 NFL Players Test Positive for Covid-19 on the Same Day
According to the National Football League (NFL), 96 of its players tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. There were an additional 10 positive tests among players over the weekend, bringing the total to 106 players on the league’s Reserve/Covid-19 list since Christmas.
“We’re entering a new phase of the pandemic, different than we’ve seen before,” said the NFL’s chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills. “We can’t apply 2020 solutions to the 2021 problems we’re having.”
“What testing doesn’t do is prevent transmission, and we’ve known that always,” Sills said. “That was true last year and it’s still true today. As we look at how to respond, what we’re trying to do is prevent spread within the facility and keep people from testing positive.”
Sills added, “Keeping people from testing positive takes us back to their immunity: getting the booster, getting their antibody levels up. Spread within the facility is more about these other measures. You have to rely on those other measures to make sure that we’re not creating spread within our facilities.”
“At some point, you feel like you’re fighting a ghost,” Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank said. “You don’t know where to swing.”
League officials are resistant to the idea of daily testing.
The NFL postponed three games last week, but has yet to cancel a game so far this season.
News
Greta Thunberg: ‘It’s Strange’ to Consider Biden a Climate ‘Leader’
In an interview with the Washington Post Monday, climate activist Greta Thunberg slammed the Biden administration, saying that it’s “strange” to consider Biden a leader in the arena “when you see what his administration is doing.”
“The U.S. is actually expanding fossil fuel infrastructure,” Thunberg said. “Why is the U.S. doing that? It should not fall on us activists and teenagers who just want to go to school to raise this awareness and to inform people that we are actually facing an emergency.”
In November, Thunberg dismissed this year’s COP26 as “a PR event” and she accused world leaders of “greenwashing.”
“In such an emergency as we are in right now, everyone needs to take their moral responsibility, at least I think so, and use whatever power they have, whatever platform they have, to try to influence and push in the right direction, to make a change,” she told The Guardian in October. “I think that’s our duty as human beings.”
Axios’ Andrew Freedman reflected, “The Biden administration set out ambitious goals for reducing planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions, including reaching 100 percent clean electricity by 2035 and net-zero emissions by 2050.”
Freedman added, “However, Biden’s main tool for meeting these goals is bogged down in Congress, putting them in doubt. He also has been combatting an increase in gas prices related to the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and other factors. This has led Biden to call for a temporary increase in global oil production.”
The Biden administration “also has not followed through on a campaign promise to crack down on new oil and gas leasing on federal lands, instead aiming for reforming the process. Yet, it is also greatly expanding the areas open to renewables, such as offshore wind energy,” Freedman wrote.
News
The View is Struggling to Find a Conservative Replacement for Meghan McCain — Here’s Why
The View co-host Meghan McCain departed the controversial show in August 2021 after four seasons and a replacement has still not been found – but it hasn’t been for lack of trying. The question is quickly becoming: why?
Conservative guest co-hosts in the months following McCain’s exit have included former Utah Congresswoman Mia Love, Condoleezza Rice, S.E. Cupp, Gretchen Carlson, Carly Fiorina, Eboni K. Williams, Mary Katharine Ham, Alyssa Farah, and Cameran Eubanks.
A former show staffer told Politico, “They are really looking for a unicorn. They want someone who is going to fight — but not too hard, because they don’t want it to be ugly and bickering.”
“Right now, we still do need a really conservative voice,” The View co-host Sunny Hostin told New York Magazine in August. “I also believe it’s really important to not have someone on the panel who spreads misinformation, who adheres to the big lies, who is an anti-vaxxer, because I think that’s dangerous.”
In the article, Hostin described Joy Behar as “very progressive,” Whoopi Goldberg as less so (“her big issue is economic and taxes”), and herself as somewhere in between “progressive values and conservative values.”
“Sara [Haines] says she’s an independent, but statistically there have been studies that show that independent people are just people that don’t want to be stigmatized by their own choices,” Hostin said. “Is she really an independent or just somebody that won’t commit? We need someone that will commit and we don’t have that voice. And we need someone that’s not duplicative of anyone else on the panel.”
Politico reported that the show, “…will continue to audition potential hosts in the new year, bringing some women back for a second turn. Farah will return in January, and the show will bring in other big names, like Bari Weiss and Lisa Ling – BARI WEISS and LISA Ling – neither of whom exactly fit the ‘conservative’ label — while the network continues to conduct focus groups on the audience’s reaction.”
Execs are attempting to send a unified message on McCain’s replacement search.
“Our plans are on track as we continue to look for the right person to join our panel of smart, dynamic women,” said a spokesperson for The View. “We look forward to welcoming guest co-hosts for return appearances and introducing new names into the mix in the new year.”
