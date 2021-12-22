News
Bette Midler Apologizes for Calling West Virginians ‘Poor, Illiterate and Strung Out’
The Divine Miss M Bette Midler apologized to West Virginia residents for what she called a “poor, illiterate, strung out” tweet about Sen. Joe Manchin.
Midler shared her frustration with Manchin after the Democratic senator announced he would not support President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act.
Midler originally tweeted “What #JoeManchin, who represents a population smaller than Brooklyn, has done to the rest of America, who wants to move forward, not backward, like his state, is horrible.”
What #JoeManchin, who represents a population smaller than Brooklyn, has done to the rest of America, who wants to move forward, not backward, like his state, is horrible. He sold us out. He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out.
— bettemidler (@BetteMidler) December 20, 2021
“He sold us out,” Midler wrote. “He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out.”
There was swift backlash and Middler later tweeted an apology.
“I apologize to the good people of WVA for my last outburst,” she tweeted in part. “I’m just seeing red.”
I apologize to the good people of WVA for my last outburst. I’m just seeing red; #JoeManchin and his whole family are a criminal enterprise. Is he really the best WV has to offer its own citizens? Surely there’s someone there who has the state’s interests at heart, not his own!
— bettemidler (@BetteMidler) December 20, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Pfizer Take Home Pill Promises Hope to the End of Deathly Days
The United States on Wednesday authorized Pfizer Inc’s antiviral COVID-19 pill for at-risk people aged 12 and above, making it the first oral treatment and which can be taken at home, providing a potentially important tool in the fight against the fast-spreading Omicron variant.
Pfizer’s antiviral regimen, Paxlovid, was nearly 90 percent effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths in patients at high risk of severe illness, according to data from the company’s clinical trial. Recent lab data suggests the drug retains its effectiveness against Omicron, Pfizer said.
“We’re talking about a staggering number of lives saved and hospitalizations prevented. And of course, if you deploy this quickly after infection, we are likely to reduce transmission dramatically,” Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten said, calling it “a stunning outcome.”
Pfizer raised its 2022 production projections to 120 million courses of treatment from 80 million and said it was ready to start immediate delivery in the United States. The treatment’s two-drug regimen includes a new medicine and a second older antiviral called ritonavir.
“Paxlovid’s approval is a major milestone that marks another step towards making COVID-19 a much more manageable infection,” said Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Institute for Health Security.
“There are two key issues, however, that remain: It will be scarce in the coming weeks and its optimal use requires prompt diagnosis, which can be difficult with the continual testing problems that plague us,” Adalja added.
Pfizer has said it has 180,000 treatment courses ready to ship this year. The U.S. government’s contract for 10 million courses of the drug is priced at $530 per course.
The Food and Drug Administration’s decision to issue emergency authorization for the treatment comes as the U.S. combats a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant, with President Joe Biden announcing plans for more federal vaccination and testing sites.
The pills can fill a treatment gap opened by the Omicron variant, said William Schaffner, a leading infectious disease expert from the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. The most widely used monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 have proven to be less effective at fighting the variant and there is limited supply of the one remaining treatment that works, he said.
Monoclonal antibodies are typically given intravenously in hospitals, are not widely available and are more than twice the cost of the Pfizer pill.
News
Michael Flynn Sues Jan. 6 committee to Avoid Bannon’s Fate
Former national security adviser to Donald J. Trump’s White House, Michael Flynn, has sued the Jan. 6 committee to prevent them from “enforcing a subpoena for his testimony and documents, claiming it could violate multiple privileges, including his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, by forcing him to disclose evidence related to multiple ongoing criminal matters,” Politico reported. The lawsuit was filed in Fla., outside the Washington, D.C. jurisdiction.
In the 42-page lawsuit filed Tuesday, Flynn’s attorney Matthew Sarelson said his client had been in “extensive talks” regarding his testimony to the Jan. 6 committee to negotiate the terms of his testimony – going so far as to hire a vendor “to collect and process General Flynn’s documents, which it did, so that they could be preserved, reviewed and produced to the Select Committee.”
“Although the Committee agreed to postpone General Flynn’s deposition to December 20, 2021, it would not agree to clarify or prioritize the Subpoena’s requests,” Sarelson summarized, arguing that by suing the panel, the body would be prevented from enforcing its subpoena and pressing criminal contempt charges.
“[T]here appeared to be no prospect these issues would be resolved absent the intervention of a court, and that General Flynn would seek the Court’s protection,” Sarelson wrote. “Committee counsel responded that the Committee’s preference would be for General Flynn to invoke his 5th Amendment privilege before the Committee, even if it was effectively the only thing he could do, and that the Committee could refer General Flynn for prosecution for contempt of Congress for not doing so.”
Flynn is currently at the center of the Jan. 6 committee’s investigation – in large part to his involvement in the Oval Office with then-President Trump on Dec. 18, 2020. During the meeting, Flynn reportedly discussed deploying the military to seize voting machines in service of Trump’s effort to stave off defeat. That conversation came amid increasing indications that Trump was considering invoking the Insurrection Act amid his effort to remain in power if the 2020 presidential election didn’t end in his second term in the White House.
“[T]he Select Committee as it currently stands—and stood at the time it issued the subpoenas in question—has no authority to conduct business because it is not a duly constituted Select Committee,” Sarelson stated, later adding that “the Select Committee is rushing to refer any non-cooperative witnesses for criminal prosecution by the Department of Justice for contempt of Congress,” Sarelson wrote. “Thus, General Flynn is caught between alternatives that both risk criminal prosecution by the Department of Justice, either in an ongoing criminal probe, or in a new prosecution for contempt of Congress.”
Flynn isn’t the only person of interest who’s recently filed a lawsuit to prevent the Jan. 6 committee from subpoenaing their testimony or telephone records. Attorney John Eastman, Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, broadcaster Alex Jones, attorney Cleta Mitchell, and Stop the Steal organizer Ali Alexander have also taken similar action.
On the flip-side, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon did not sue the Jan. 6 committee when subpoenaed and is now considered a criminal defendant under the law.
News
Remembering Trans Activist Rebecca Juro: ‘The T is Not Silent’
The LGBTQ+ community is grieving the loss of one of their own this week. Civil rights leader, journalist, trans rights advocate, mentor, and friend to all, Rebecca Juro, died from lung cancer on Friday, Dec. 17. She was 59 years old.
On Saturday, Steve Juro, Becky’s brother, posted the following tribute on Facebook.
“Sad news…my sister Rebecca Juro passed away last night. She lived a tough, multi-faceted life that took her down a number of different paths. She was a writer, a strong advocate for Trans issues, a companion for my mother, a punk rocker (Joan Jett groupie, see picture) and many other things,” Juro wrote.
“We weren’t that close and we often saw things differently, but we were family and loved and accepted each other,” he continued. “She would always fight for what she believed. She was battling lung cancer, thought she was beating it, but then it took her. We will miss her and she will always be remembered.”
Juro contributed her viewpoint and gusto to a range of LGBTQ+ national publications throughout the last 15 years. Bylines included The Bilerico Report, The Advocate, Windy City Times, South Florida Gay News, and The Huffington Post.
Juro’s family, friends and supporters are sharing her memory on social media.
Trending
- News2 days ago
Fauci Fires Back at Assassination Threat from Fox News Host
- News3 days ago
Teachers Are Going on SNAP to Afford to Live: The Profession is Dying
- News2 days ago
Caught on Tape: Police Tackle Bicyclist for Not Having Headlights
- News2 days ago
FDA Approves First-Ever Injectable to Prevent HIV
- News1 day ago
Thousands of LGBTQ+ Israelis Received Text Messages to ‘Repent’ or Face ‘Death’
- News3 days ago
Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker Test Positive for Covid
- News2 days ago
Trump Claims Jewish People ‘No Longer Love Israel’ in New Interview
- News2 days ago
War Expert Reveals Biden was Always More ‘Keen on Ukraine’ Than Obama