Trump Used Homophobic Slur to Describe Gay, Black Harvard Grad on ‘The Apprentice’ Says Cohen

President Donald Trump used as vile anti-gay slur to describe “Apprentice” contestant Kwame Jackson during the reality TV program’s premiere season in 2004, according to former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen.

The real estate magnate who just a dozen years later would become President of the United States has been accused of making racist remarks, but allegations of him using anti-gay rhetoric support charges of Trump’s overall bigotry.

Cohen writes that “there were many times that [Trump] made racist comments. What he said in private was far worse than what he uttered in public,” as Jezebel reports.

“As an example: in September 2008, we were in Chicago for the ‘topping off’ ceremony for The Trump International Hotel and Tower,” Cohen says in his book. “Bill Rancic, who had won the first season of The Apprentice four years before, had been put in charge of the project. Trump reminisced to me about Rancic, who had been in a head-to-head with another contestant, Kwame Jackson. Kwame was not only a nice guy, but also a brilliant Harvard MBA graduate. Trump was explaining his back-and-forth about not picking Kwame.”

“There was no way I was going to let this black fag win,” he said to me.

Nico Lang at them. reports “Jackson, who has since gone on to be a commentator for CNN and MSNBC, confirmed to Vanity Fair that he overheard such comments.”

“Trump has previously been accused of using racial slurs during filming of The Apprentice and spin-off The Celebrity Apprentice, which he hosted between 2004 and 2015,” Metro Weekly adds.

Jackson does not appear to have responded to the part in Cohen’s book, but he has announced he is anti-Trump.

And in 2016 Fox News interviewed Jackson and reported, “he thinks Donald Trump is a racist.”