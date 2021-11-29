RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
TN Ed. Dept. Refuses Far Right Group’s Claim Curriculum Teaching About Martin Luther King Jr. Is ‘Anti-American’
The Tennessee Dept. of Education is refusing to investigate a far right group’s claims that a second grade curriculum which includes books about Black Civil Rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is “anti-American” and “anti-white” – but on a technicality.
The Williamson County, TN chapter of the group Moms for Liberty had filed an 11-page complaint with the state, claiming that the “classroom books and teacher manuals reveal both explicit and implicit Anti-American, Anti-White, and Anti-Mexican teaching,” as The Tennessean reports.
“The relentless nature of how these divisive stories are taught,” the group’s complaint continues, “the lack of historical context and difference in perspective, and the manipulative pedagogy all work together to amplify and sow feelings of resentment, shame of one’s skin color, and/or fear.”
The complaint is signed by the local group’s chairperson, Robin Steenman, who Reuters has called “an Air Force veteran and white mother of three.” It claimed the Williamson County Schools district is violating the law:
Steenman also appears to suggest slavery and Jim Crow were “positive achievements, like unity and the overall improvement of our country.”
Her comments to some may sound straight out of a Fox News or right wing media reports. They claim the curriculum amounts to a “heavily biased agenda,” one that “makes children hate their country, each other, and/or themselves.”
Rather than be concerned that these events actually happened, Steenman appears to be suggesting teaching they happened is anti-Americanism:
ThinkProgress and Popular Information founder Judd Legum:
Moms for Liberty says learning about MLK Jr’s March on Washington is emotionally traumatizing for Tennessee students
Learning about past injustices, they say, violates Tennessee law pic.twitter.com/ElOx4ysfJ8
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) November 29, 2021
The Tennessean reports “the department declined to investigate the allegations because the lessons occurred during the 2020-21 school year.”
The department is only authorized to investigate allegations that have occurred during the 2021‐ 2022 school year and subsequent school years, according to the letter sent to Steenman by Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn on Nov. 23.
Which means the complaint could be filed again.
Watch: Lauren Boebert Accuses Ilhan Omar of ‘Cancel Culture 101’ and Again Falsely Suggests She’s a Terrorist
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar says she decided to accept a call from Congresswoman Lauren Boebert on Monday, believing it would be an apology for calling her a terrorist but instead the Minnesota Democratic lawmaker says she was once again subjected to “Islamophobic rhetoric” and decided to “end” the call. The GOP Congresswoman from Colorado is calling that “cancel culture” and demanding Omar apologize for what she says is “anti-American, antisemitic, anti-police” rhetoric.
“Instead of apologizing for her Islamophobic comments and fabricated lies,” Omar said in a statement, “Rep. Boebert refused to publicly acknowledge her hurtful and dangerous comments. She instead doubled down on her rhetoric and I decided to end the unproductive call.”
Omar’s statement about their call: pic.twitter.com/2RdPlOTX0t
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 29, 2021
Boebert took to Instagram where she posted a video (below) that appeared to joke about her conversation with Omar while once again calling her a terrorist. Last week she had compared Omar to a terrorist in what appears to have been a lie about seeing Omar in an elevator, remarks she made to supporters last week as if she were doing a standup routine.
Calling herself a “strong Christian woman,” Boebert questionably claimed, “I never want anything I say to offend someone’s religion.”
Boebert complained that Omar “said that she still wanted a public apology. Because what I had done wasn’t good enough. So I reiterated to her what I had just said, she kept asking for a public apology. So I told Ilhan Omar that she should make a public apology to the American people for her anti-American, antisemitic, anti-police rhetoric. She continued to press and I continued to press back, and then representative Omar hung up on me.”
Boebert called hanging up on her that “cancel culture 101 and a pillar of the Democrat Party.”
She also falsely claimed her attack on Omar is “about the horrible failed Democrat policies and anti-Americanism that I will call out each and every time I hear it.”
And Boebert also once again appeared to suggest Omar is a terrorist, or a terrorist sympathizer.
“Make no mistake, I will continue to fearlessly put America first, never sympathizing with terrorists. Unfortunately, Ilhan can’t say the same thing.”
View this post on Instagram
DeSantis Courts Anti-Vaxx Voters by Changing Unemployment Rules to Give Them Benefits if They Get Fired: Report
Florida’s DeSantis administration is expanding the Republican governor’s anti-vaxx policies by altering state unemployment insurance rules to allow those fired for refusing the coronavirus vaccine to be eligible for benefits.
“Extending unemployment benefits to the unvaccinated is just the latest in a series of proposals aligning the GOP with people who won’t get a COVID shot,” Axios reports, noting that Iowa, Kansas, and Tennessee have also changed their rules to favor anti-vaxxers.
“Republicans see a prime opportunity to rally their base ahead of the midterms. No matter how successful their individual efforts, the campaign is a powerful messaging weapon,” Axios adds.
Up until now being fired for cause – for refusing an employer’s requirements, including being vaccinated – has made terminated employees ineligible for unemployment benefits.
“The general proposition is that it is lawful for an employer to mandate the vaccine and so if an employee doesn’t get it, it’s a choice,” labor attorney Domenique Camacho Moran told CBS News in October.
“It’s like if your employer said, ‘Come in at 9 o’clock and you said, ‘Thanks for sharing, I’ll come in at 11.’ If you engage in deliberate misconduct like that, you won’t be entitled to unemployment benefits which are designed to be provided to those who are separated through no fault of their own,” he added.
But DeSantis and his administration have been downplaying COVID and the coronavirus vaccine, promoting expensive COVID treatments over vaccines – treatments that financially benefit one of his top political donors.
Related:
DeSantis Hires New Surgeon General: A Hydroxychloroquine-Pushing Physician Who Appeared in ‘Demon Sperm’ Doc’s Video
Revealed: Ron DeSantis Has Been Taking COVID Advice From a California Psychiatrist Pushing Ivermectin
DeSantis Says ‘Deal With’ It as Coronavirus ‘Waves’ Rage Through Florida
GOP Lawmakers – Including ‘Stop the Steal’ Attendee – Call for ‘Decertification’ of Trump’s Election Loss
Nearly 200 Republican lawmakers from 39 states — including one who was present at the U.S. Capitol riot and another who’s a member of the Oath Keepers — have signed a letter endorsing false election fraud claims and calling for the reinstatement of Donald Trump.
The letter, which was signed by 186 GOP lawmakers, pushed for all 50 states to conduct a “forensic audit” like one Arizona recently attempted to uncover evidence of alleged fraud that could be used to remove President Joe Biden from office, according to a copy of the document shared by right-wing Arizona legislator Wendy Rogers.
“Sworn affidavits have accumulated from many states detailing rampant corruption and mismanagement in the election process,” the letter states. “Fraud and inaccuracies have already been shown through multiple audits and canvasses in multiple states, as well as through lawsuits challenging the validity of election results in several counties in multiple states.”
BREAKING: 186 Legislators from 39 States Write a Letter to the American People Calling for a 50-State Audit, Decertification Where Appropriate, and Possible Convening of the US House of Representatives (1/2) pic.twitter.com/syGpDm5fN9
— Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) November 23, 2021
READ: Roger Stone demands MAGA riot committee investigate Katrina Pierson instead: She was ‘deeply involved’
One of the signatories was newly appointed North Carolina state Rep. Donnie Loftis (R-Gastonia), who claims he was gassed three times and present at the entrance when the pro-Trump mob breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, although he insisted he “had absolutely zero involvement in the rioting and categorically condemn the storming of our Capitol building that day.”
Another North Carolina Republican who signed the letter, Rep. Mike Clampitt, says he has been a member for seven years of the right-wing Oath Keepers group that was involved in the Capitol riot and allegedly helped plan the attack.
“Decertification of a presidential election is not a thing,” tweeted election-law expert Rick Hasen. “There was no significant fraud or illegal action in the 2020 election. This sort of stunt is dangerous for American democracy and will further undermine voter confidence already shaken by lies about 2020 election rigging.”
Image: Donnie Loftis, shown at right in an image from Facebook, claims his role in the events of Jan. 6 “was strictly peaceful.”
