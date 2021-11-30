RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Moral Decline’: Fox News Blasted for ‘Depraved Indifference’ After Using Mengele and Mussolini to Attack Fauci
Americans across the country are furious at Fox News after its top primetime host compared Dr. Anthony Fauci to Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini and one of its well-known commentators and hosts compared the top infectious disease doctor to Nazi “Angel of Death” Dr. Josef Mengele – both on the first full day of Hanukkah.
Fox Nation host Lara Logan during a Fox News primetime show Monday night said of Dr. Fauci, “this is what people say to me, that he doesn’t represent science to them, he represents Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and in the concentration camps.”
Logan, who has repeatedly peddled in conspiracy theories, was not finished.
“I am talking about people all across the world are saying this because the response from COVID, what it has done to countries everywhere, what it has done to civil liberties, the suicide rates, the poverty – it has obliterated economies – the level of suffering that has been created because of this disease is now being seen in the cold light of day, i.e. the truth, and people see that there is no justification for what is being done.”
Fox host Lara Logan says that people tell her that Dr. Fauci doesn’t represent science, but represents Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor known as the “Angel of Death” for performing medical experiments at Auschwitz: “I am talking about people all across the world are saying this” pic.twitter.com/fF2DAWfG7d
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 30, 2021
That same evening top Fox News host Tucker Carlson used eerily similar talking points about poverty and health during his attack on Dr. Fauci, this time however comparing him not to the Nazi doctor but to Benito Mussolini, the Italian dictator and fascism co-founder.
“If you haven’t checked in on Tony Fauci lately, you may be a little surprised to discover what he’s become,” Carlson told his Fox News viewers. “If you tuned in a couple years ago you may recall Fauci as a conventional public health official. He wore button-down shirts, he gave careful, precise answers that suggested deep medical knowledge. No more. After two years of being nonstop media adulation, Tony Fauci has morphed into an even shorter version of Benito Mussolini.”
Carlson claimed that “more than 80 percent of the entire adult population has already gotten the shot,” referring to the COVID vaccine, but in reality, just 63% of all eligible people in the U.S. have been fully vaccinated – and that does not count boosters.
Tucker Carlson piles on Dr. Fauci, doing everything he can to get his audience to discount the public health expert. Calls him a “shorter version of Benito Mussolini” and says he has gone “insane”. So with vaccines, masks, and COVID, don’t believe the doctor, believe Tucker. pic.twitter.com/inplRq2L0V
— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 30, 2021
The America public is expressing outrage, but not just the American public.
Overnight the Auschwitz Memorial museum blasted Fox News.
Haaretz reports “the museum, which maintains the site of the infamous Nazi death camp in southern Poland where over 1.1 million Jews were murdered during the Holocaust, stated that ‘exploiting the tragedy of people who became victims of criminal pseudo-medical experiments in Auschwitz in a debate about vaccines, pandemic and people who fight for saving human lives is shameful.’
Such rhetoric is “disrespectful to victims” as well as “a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decline,” the museum said in a tweet.
Exploiting the tragedy of people who became victims of criminal pseudo-medical experiments in Auschwitz in a debate about vaccines, pandemic and people who fight for saving human lives is shameful. It is disrespectful to victims & a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decline.
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) November 30, 2021
“Comparing Dr.Fauci to Joseph Mengele, the Nazi Angel of Death, from @foxnews will cause a 2 hour twitter sensation then go away. Hiding behind journalism to kill people, for ratings and money. They are not journalists and their depraved indifference for life is criminal,” said Clinton White House press secretary Joe Lockhart, now a CNN political analyst.
He continued:
90% of Trump Republicans have no idea who Joseph Mengele is although they’re starting to like him tonight. The other 10% have memorials to him in their basements next to white hoods and Nazi keepsakes.
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) November 30, 2021
Others also quickly condemned Fox News:
As a rule,I find these people who spew this garbage on @FoxNews kinda entertaining & silly. I like to see what they’re up to & I appreciate @Acyn & others covering their insanity. But this is tooooo much. Comparing Dr. Fauci to a Nazi butcher ? Turn off Fox ! https://t.co/6CJvUNLcD7
— JustSusan ⭐️ (@TassajaraRd) November 30, 2021
It’s the first full day of Hanukkah, and Fox news host @laralogan just equated Dr. Fauci to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.
Is there no shame?pic.twitter.com/xfJEqchZ1X
— John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) November 30, 2021
The big argument on Fox News last night was whether Dr. Fauci is, as Lara Logan says, Josef Mengele, or as Tucker Carlson says, Benito Mussolini. Fox News, the most watched news network on cable, is pushing abhorrent nonsense about COVID and the people fighting it.
— Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) November 30, 2021
Wow. I feel like Fox News is trying to get Dr. Fauci hurt when the hosts say stuff like that. It’s definitely defamation.
— Jaded (@PoliteTraveler) November 30, 2021
Fetid, filthy Fox News fools comparing Fauci to Josef Mengele? I think it’s time for the good doctor to lawyer up and shut that shit down. How disgraceful.
— Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) November 30, 2021
This is such dangerous talk. If some wacko takes out Dr. Fauci, it will be on the head of @FoxNews https://t.co/VBDfwABLQl
— Eddie James (@dawglaw) November 30, 2021
She has gone full on crazy. Comparing Dr. Fauci to Joseph Mengele is vile. Fox News is a malignancy.
— shadowlandjan IS PRO-CHOICE. (@shawdowlandjan) November 30, 2021
If this dangerous wackadoodle were alive in 1938, she would have been the East Coast President of the Josef Mengele fan club.https://t.co/1aX2CjlzNS
— Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) November 30, 2021
Trump: (tries to ban an entire religion, calls American Jews “disloyal,” attempts a hostile takeover of our government, praises white supremacists)
“He’s nothing like Hitler.”
Fauci: (Tries to prevent the spread of a deadly virus)
“He’s exactly like Mengele.”
— The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) November 30, 2021
These were my great aunts who were killed by actual Nazis. Someone needs to tell Fox host Lara Logan to get anything about Nazis, Josef Mengele, the Holocaust and concentration camps out of her filthy mouth. $FOX pic.twitter.com/kmLoSrOXvT
— Nancy Levine (@nancylevine) November 30, 2021
