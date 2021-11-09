Kayleigh McEnany and Stephen Miller Latest Trump Insiders to be Subpoenaed by Jan. 6 Committee

The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack just dropped another round of subpoenas, its second batch this week, as it circles closer and closer to the former president, Donald Trump.

Among the ten on Tuesday’s list include former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, and former Trump senior advisor, the architect of his child separation policy, Stephen Miller.

Others on Tuesday’s list include Johnny McEntee, who began working for the Trump White House as a the college student, was fired over security concerns, then rehired to head the White House’s personnel office.

Also, former National Security Advisor to Vice President Mike Pence, Keith Kellog, and Kenneth Klukowski, a former attorney for the anti-LGBTQ hate group Family Research Council.