BREAKING NEWS
Kayleigh McEnany and Stephen Miller Latest Trump Insiders to be Subpoenaed by Jan. 6 Committee
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack just dropped another round of subpoenas, its second batch this week, as it circles closer and closer to the former president, Donald Trump.
Among the ten on Tuesday’s list include former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, and former Trump senior advisor, the architect of his child separation policy, Stephen Miller.
Others on Tuesday’s list include Johnny McEntee, who began working for the Trump White House as a the college student, was fired over security concerns, then rehired to head the White House’s personnel office.
Also, former National Security Advisor to Vice President Mike Pence, Keith Kellog, and Kenneth Klukowski, a former attorney for the anti-LGBTQ hate group Family Research Council.
The Select Committee issued subpoenas for records and testimony to the following individuals:
▪️Nicholas Luna
▪️Molly Michael
▪️Ben Williamson
▪️Christopher Liddell
▪️John McEntee
▪️Keith Kellogg
▪️Kayleigh McEnany
▪️Stephen Miller
▪️Cassidy Hutchinson
▪️Kenneth Klukowski
— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) November 9, 2021
BREAKING NEWS
‘No’: AG Garland Refuses to Comment on Criminal Contempt of Congress Referral of Steve Bannon
Attorney General Merrick Garland is refusing to comment on where the Dept. of Justice is with the criminal contempt of Congress referral of Trump ally Steve Bannon the U.S. House of Representatives sent him well over two weeks ago.
“Can you provide a status of the referral for Mr. Bannon and where you are on that?” a reporter asked the Attorney General.
“No,” Garland replied, seeming to chuckle.
“This is a criminal matter, ongoing examination of the referral. And as you know, the Justice Department doesn’t comment on those. We evaluate these in the normal way we do, facts and the law, and applying the principles of prosecution.”
On October 21 in a bipartisan vote the House elected to have Bannon charged for contempt for refusing to honor the January 6 Committee’s lawful subpoena.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
Never-Trump Republican Announces Retirement in Statement Ripping Leadership: ‘To Survive You Must Belong to a Tribe’
One of the few never-Trump Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives has just announced he will not seek re-election.
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who is 43, is retiring at the end of his term. Kinzinger was first elected to Congress in 2010.
Kinzinger serves on the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, and voted to impeach then-president Donald Trump in January for his second impeachment. He did not support Trump in the 2016 or 2020 elections. He did, however, vote with Trump 90.2% of the time.
The Illinois Republican just released this video suggesting greater aspirations:
Looking forward to the next chapter! pic.twitter.com/SvdFCVtrlE
— Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) October 29, 2021
BREAKING NEWS
Pelosi Officially Notifies US Attorney of Bannon’s Refusal to Comply With Subpoena After Calling for Him to Go to Jail
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi Monday evening officially notified the Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Channing Phillips, that Trump strategist Steve Bannon has refused to comply with a lawful subpoena.
The rare move comes after a bipartisan vote of the full House, including all Democrats and nine Republicans, to refer Bannon for contempt of Congress.
“The Chair will inform the House that pursuant to H.Res. 730, the Speaker has certified to the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia the refusal of Stephen K. Bannon to produce documents in compliance with a subpoena to the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol,” is the statement read on the Floor at exactly 6:01:40 p.m.
On Sunday, calling Bannon one of Trump’s “toadies,” Speaker Pelosi called for Bannon to go to jail.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Trump ally Steve Bannon should go to jail for failing to comply with subpoena from Congressional committee investigating January 6th. pic.twitter.com/SUIXg9MnCD
— The Recount (@therecount) October 24, 2021
Bannon potentially could be facing a fine and up to 12 months in jail, according to CNN.
